Moody's upgrades V.Group to Caa1; outlook stable

London, November 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of AI Mistral Holdco Ltd's (V.Group) to Caa1 from Caa2 and the probability of default rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from Caa2-PD. Moody's also upgraded V.Group's senior secured bank credit facilities issued by AI Mistral (Luxembourg) Subco S.ar.l. to Caa1 from Caa2. The rating outlook on both entities remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects V.Group's track record of improving operating results over recent quarters underpinned by early signs of success of the new strategy and leading to reducing leverage with expectations of further deleveraging going forward. These positives are counterbalanced by the upcoming maturities in December 2023 and March 2024, and the broadly anticipated macroeconomic slowdown globally. Still, Moody's expects that V.Group's offerings of ship management and related services will be largely resistant to the business cycle as they address ongoing needs of shipowners independent of economic variability.

With the appointment of a new executive team in 2020, V.Group refocused its efforts on providing a wide range of services to existing customers rather than trying to increase the number of vessels under management which had been the previous strategy. Positively, the company has been able to prove that this strategy was working over recent quarters as demonstrated by EBITDA growth despite relatively flat number of vessels under management. Still, the digital and ESG components of the new service offering remain to be monetised.

As a result of both the revised strategy which drove an increase in EBITDA/vessel and a series of cost savings initiatives implemented since 2020, V.Group's performance has improved materially through the third quarter of 2022 with revenue rising to $650 million for the twelve months ending September 2022 as compared to $600 million for 2021. The company also reported an EBITDA increase to $87 million from $66 million over the same period. Notably, the number of ships under management has remained largely stable at around 580.

Corresponding to the operational improvements, V.Group's credit profile has strengthened with Moody's adjusted leveraged measured as total debt/EBITDA reducing to 9.2x for the twelve months ending June 2022 from 15.6x in 2021. The agency expects V.Group's leverage to decline further to below 7.0x for 2022 and continue reducing in 2023. The company's coverage measured by EBITA/interest expense also improved to 1.2x from 0.7x over the same period. Moody's notes that the company's debt is carrying floating interest rates that could increase its interest costs upon hedge expiration; however, the agency expects new hedges to be put in place. Further, Moody's acknowledges that its term loans C-1 and C-2 are paying PIK interest reducing the current debt servicing burden. Still, over time, the PIK interest will increase the company's debt going forward.

LIQUIDITY

V.Group's liquidity is weak: the company is facing refinancing risk with the RCF and the $24.7 mm fully drawn acquisition facility maturing on the 29 December 2023 and the term loans (TLB and TLC-1) maturing in March 2024. Sources of liquidity include $52.1 mm of cash on balance sheet as of 30 September 2022 and an undrawn $57.5 mm RCF ($50 mm cash and $7.5 mm guarantee sub-facility). The company's capex is limited (primarily focused on digital development), and Moody's expects V.Group to generate positive free cash flows over the next 12 to 18 months. .

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that V.Group will be able, at a minimum, to maintain its recently strengthened credit metrics over the coming quarters. The stable outlook also reflects the expectation that the company will address its upcoming maturities over the next few months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive rating momentum would require the company to address its upcoming maturities at the end of 2023 and in the first quarter of 2024 well in advance of their due dates, as well as to continue demonstrating robust performance observed in recent quarters. More quantitatively, Moody's would expect V.Group's leverage, as measured by Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA, declining sustainably below 7.0x while its EBIT/cash interest is sustained above 1.0x.

Negative rating pressure could occur from failure to resolve the upcoming maturities and performance deterioration manifested in any leverage increases.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

V.Group's capital structure includes a $488 million (outstanding amount) first lien facility, a $57.5 million undrawn revolving credit facility (RCF) and a $24.7 million acquisition facility (ACF), as well as a $50 million term loan C-1 and a $25 million term loan C-2. Term loans C-1 and C-2 carry PIK interest.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

AI Mistral Holdco Ltd (V.Group), headquartered in London, UK, is a provider of ship management services and supplementary marine services, including technical, staff management and commercial services across cargo shipping, cruise, energy and defence sectors, with reported revenue of around $600 million in 2021.

