Moody's upgrades Vail Resorts' CFR to Ba2; outlook stable

New York, October 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") upgraded Vail Resorts, Inc.'s (Vail) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ba2 from Ba3 and Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD. Concurrently Moody's upgraded the rating for the company's existing $600 million senior unsecured notes due 2025 to Ba3 from B1. Moody's took no action on the Speculative Grade Liquidity rating of SGL-1. The outlook remains stable.

The CFR upgrade to Ba2 reflects Moody's expectation for solid operating performance over the next year following a very strong 2021/2022 ski season that demonstrated healthy consumer demand and good operating execution. Total revenue and earnings both surpassed pre-coronavirus levels as the result of strong ski volume and yield management through dynamic pricing, cost discipline, and continued investment in transformational upgrades. Moody's adjusted gross debt-to-EBITDA leverage declined to about 3.4x for the LTM period ended July 2022 and Moody's expects gross leverage will remain in the mid 3x range by the end of fiscal year ending in July 2023 due to stable demand with some cost pressures for labor and to improve service quality and customer amenities. The Epic season pass is contributing to good skier loyalty, improved demand visibility, and moderating the cash flow seasonality. Advance Epic pass sales indicate good demand for the upcoming 2022/2023 ski season with both higher volume and pricing. Moody's believes it is less likely that Vail will repay the debt issued during the pandemic to bolster cash and liquidity. The company will instead likely utilize the cash for growth investments such as tuck-in acquisitions completed in FY22 and FY23. Moody's projects Vail will generate comfortably positive free cash flow over the next year despite increased capital spending to fund infrastructure improvements and amenities that enhance service levels. This should enable the company to maintain gross debt-to-EBITDA leverage below 4x over the next few years even if an economic slowdown or poor weather negatively affects a particular ski season.

Additionally, the upgrade of CFR reflects that the company's very good liquidity (SGL-1) over the next year provides considerable financial flexibility to manage periods of lower earnings. Liquidity is supported by about $1.1 billion of cash on balance sheet as of July 31, 2022 and approximately $637 million of combined unused capacity on its subsidiaries' revolver credit facilities (U.S. and Whistler Blackcomb revolving credit facilities) that expire in 2026. After capital spending and dividends, Moody's expects the company will be able to generate free cash flow in excess of $150 million over the next year.

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, upgraded to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD

.... Senior Unsecured notes, upgraded to Ba3 (LGD5) from B1 (LGD5)

..Issuer: Vail Resorts, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Vail's Ba2 CFR reflects its moderate financial leverage with Moody's adjusted gross debt-to-EBITDA of about 3.4x for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2022. Moody's expects gross debt-to-EBITDA leverage will remain in the mid 3x range over the next year due to stable demand with some cost pressures for labor and to improve service quality and customer amenities weakening the EBITDA margin. In addition, the rating is constrained by operating results that are highly seasonal and exposed to varying weather conditions and discretionary consumer spending. Vail's resort revenue and EBITDA declined roughly 8% and 25%, respectively, in fiscal 2009. The company resumed its dividend in October 2021 after suspending it at the height of the pandemic in 2020. The company also resumed share repurchases with a $75 million buyback in FY22. Vail does not have a leverage target and will likely continue to add to the property portfolio through acquisitions, though maintaining moderate leverage is important to the company due to cyclical demand and the desire to maintain the dividend.

The Ba2 CFR is supported by Vail's leading position in the North American ski industry with a very strong portfolio of resorts, including some premier destinations that attract high income consumers and can command higher prices relative to peers. Additionally, Vail benefits from its good geographic diversification and high local skier customer mix. High and growing Epic Pass penetration provides a stable revenue stream that helps partially mitigate weather exposure. Furthermore, the North American ski industry has high barriers to entry and has showed resiliency during weak economic periods, including the 2007-2009 recession and strong yield management during the 2020-2021 ski season when volume was hurt by pandemic-related restrictions. Additionally, Vail's sizable $1.1 billion cash balance as of July 2022 as well as healthy free cash flow generation supports very good liquidity. The very good liquidity provides considerable flexibility to manage through a period of weak earnings and to reinvest through capital improvements and acquisitions. Vail also has flexibility to adjust capital spending depending on operating performance to preserve cash if necessary.

Vail's environmental risk is highly negative (E-4). Physical climate risk is highly negative due to exposure to changing weather that could result from climate shifts and the reliance on cold weather activities. The geographic diversity of the company's properties is good but does not fully mitigate the physical climate risks. Water management risk is also highly negative due to the need to access large quantities of water, which requires investment to ensure sufficient water availability and access rights. Water availability may be challenging following periods of severe drought. Natural capital is moderately negative as the company is responsible to properly operate and protect the vast amount of forest land and mountains. Energy needs are also meaningful.

Vail's social risk profile is moderately negative (S-3) due to our view that customer relations and human capital risk are moderately negative. Most of Vail's workers at its mountains and resorts are hourly wage workers that tend to have high turnover. Additionally, staffing at expensive resort towns like Vail, Colorado is also challenging due to lack of sufficient affordable housing for workers. Investments in dormitories and wages to attract and retain staff consume cash and can weaken margins. However, Vail's geographic diversity and pricing power helps to partially mitigate this risk. Vail experienced challenges keeping its facilities and resorts fully staffed in the past ski season, which negatively impacted its customer relations. Additionally, customer relations risk is moderately negative due to the need to invest in facilities and maintain strong service offerings to sustain consumer demand. Vail also has exposure to data security and customer privacy risk as the company has sensitive customer information such as credit card numbers and personal information.

Vail's governance risk profile is moderately negative (G-3) linked primarily to financial policy with risk related to its willingness to operate with high leverage, acquisition strategy and dividend/share repurchase programs. Vail has been a consolidator in recent years and has also expanded internationally in Australia and Switzerland. Vail has been a dividend payer since 2011. The dividend was suspended in 2020 during the pandemic to preserve liquidity but has since resumed in October 2021. The company also has completed meaningful share repurchases.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that stable ski demand will allow the company to maintain gross debt-to-EBITDA in the mid 3x range in FY23 despite potential cost pressures. The stable outlook also reflects that the company's very good liquidity provides considerable flexibility to reinvest and manage should earnings be weaker than expected.

The ratings could be upgraded if Vail reduces cyclical volatility, is able to sustain a strong EBITDA margin, and maintains good facility reinvestment. Vail would also need to sustain gross debt-to-EBITDA below 3.0x and retained cash flow (RCF) -to-net debt above 25%, while also maintaining very good liquidity.

The ratings could be downgraded if gross debt-to-EBITDA is sustained above 4x, or RCF-to-net debt falls below 17.5%. Weak reinvestment, visitation declines, or margin deterioration could also lead to a downgrade. In addition, if there is a material weakening of liquidity for any reason, or the company's financial policies become more aggressive, including undertaking a large debt-funded acquisition, the ratings could be downgraded.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Vail Resorts, Inc. is a leading operator of mountain resorts and regional ski areas, operating 41 mountain resorts, with 36 in the US, 1 in Canada, and 3 in Australia and 1 in Switzerland (55% controlling interest). The company is publicly traded (NYSE: MTN) and reported revenue of approximately $2.5 billion in the fiscal year ended July 31, 2022.

