Moody's upgrades Valaris to B2; stable outlook

Approximately $550 million of secured debt affected

New York, May 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Valaris Limited's (Valaris) Corporate Family Rating to B2 from B3, Probability of Default Rating to B2-PD from B3-PD, and secured notes to B2 from B3. The SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating was unchanged. The rating outlook remains stable.

"The upgrade reflects Valaris' increasing revenue backlog and fleet utilization and our expectation that the company will sign more contracts at higher dayrates in an improving market," commented Sajjad Alam, Moody's Vice President. "Supply side constraints in global energy markets are likely to keep oil and gas prices elevated and attract higher investments in offshore exploration and development projects through 2023."

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Valaris Limited

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B2 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD

.... Senior Secured Notes, Upgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Valaris Limited

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 CFR reflects Valaris' small but improving EBITDA base, re-contracting risks involving its ability to sign long term contracts on a consistent basis, lingering oversupply of offshore rigs, and the risks of continued negative free cash flow generation as a result of significant reactivation costs to deploy idle rigs in an improving market. While dayrates have been increasing since early-2021, oil prices need to stay high over an extended period to foster significant growth in upstream investments in long-cycle offshore projects. Moody's expects rig demand and dayrates to increase gradually, albeit faster than our prior assumptions, allowing Valaris to reach breakeven cash flow in 2023. Valaris' primary credit supports include its large and high-quality rig fleet; excellent diversification across geography, rig types, and customers; growing contracted backlog, which stood at $2.5 billion as of May 2, 2022; and its strong contractual relationship with Saudi Aramco (A1, stable), the world's largest oil producer and employer of jackup rigs. While offshore rig contracting activity is increasing slowly, Valaris has been able to win a high percentage of contracts in recent quarters by leveraging its modern rigs, excellent operating track record and prior commercial relationships with most of the largest E&Ps, integrated oil companies and national oil companies.

Valaris' senior secured notes are rated B2, at the CFR level, given its dominance in the capital structure. Moody's views the B2 rating to be more appropriate than the higher rating indicated by Moody's Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies methodology because of the absence of junior debt in the capital structure that could potentially absorb losses in the event of a default. The senior secured notes do not have any financial covenants and have a PIK interest feature that allows Valaris to pay interest either in cash, in additional notes (pay-in-kind) or utilize a combination of both.

The SGL-2 rating reflects Moody's view that Valaris' large cash balance and increasing operating cash flow will help maintain good liquidity through 2023. The company had $578 million of cash (excluding $30 million in restricted cash) as of March 31, 2022, although it did not have a revolving credit facility. The company also received $125 million cash proceeds from the sale of two jackup rigs in the second quarter. We expect about $100 million of negative free cash flow through 2023 primarily driven by reactivation costs, which in turn should help earn future revenues. Although the company has the option to take delivery of two latest generation drillships at a total cost of $337 million, Moody's expects management to exercise the purchase options only if there are contract opportunities and necessary funding without materially depletiing its liquidity cushion. Valaris' senior secured notes indenture provides $275 million of incremental pari passu senior secured debt capacity, which could help raise additional liquidity, if needed.

The stable outlook reflects Valaris' good liquidity, improving fleet utilization and increasing offshore rig demand.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Valaris can generate free cash flow, increase fleet utilization and revenue backlog and sustain leverage below 3.5x in an improving offshore drilling industry environment. The ratings could be downgraded if the company generates larger than expected negative free cash flow, is unable to sustain interest coverage above 2.5x, or suffers a sharp decline in cash balance leading to weak liquidity.

Valaris Limited, based in Bermuda, is one of the world's largest providers of offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Oilfield Services published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1277306. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

