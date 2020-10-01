Moody's upgrades Vale to Baa3; stable outlook

Sao Paulo, October 01, 2020 -- Moody's América Latina Ltda (Moody's) upgraded to Baa3 from Ba1 the senior unsecured notes (Debentures de Infraestrutura) issued by Vale S.A. (Vale). The Aaa.br senior unsecured ratings (national scale) remain unchanged. At the same time Moody's assigned to Vale a Baa3 (global scale) and Aaa.br (national scale) issuer rating and has withdrawn Vale's Ba1 (global scale) and Aaa.br (national scale) corporate family rating.

The outlook for all ratings is stable.

Ratings actions:

Issuer: Vale S.A.

Assignment:

Issuer rating: Baa3 (global scale) / Aaa.br (national scale)

Senior Unsecured Notes (Debentures de Infraestrutura) -- upgraded to Baa3 from Ba1 (global scale); Aaa.br (national scale) remains unchanged

Withdrawal: LT Corporate Family Rating at Ba1 (global scale); Aaa.br (national scale)

Outlook Actions:

Issuer: Vale S.A.

Outlook, Stable

For further information on related ratings and Global Scale Rating, please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of Vale's ratings to Baa3 reflects the improvements observed in Vale's ESG practices, which has enhanced risk management and governance oversight, supporting reparation of the population and areas affected by the tailings dam accident in Brumadinho in January 2019, and materially reduced the risk of a similar accident in the future.

Accordingly, Vale has established a new Tailings Management System, aligned with best international practices, which includes new roles and responsibilities and three lines of defense to enhance safety of operations. As part of the tailings dam risk management, the company increased the frequency of geological monitoring of its structures, reviewed all dams and issued safety statements, building up additional structures to reinforce safety when needed. Moreover, the decommissioning of upstream tailings dam, when completed, will further reduce operational risk, while continuous investments in dry processing production will decrease the reliance on tailings dams.

Enhancements in corporate governance also support the upgrade, including the revised risk management policy, the creation of new roles, including the Safety and Operational Excellence Officer, reporting to the CEO, and the Chief Compliance Officer, reporting to the Board of Directors and additional committees to support the Board and Executives. Vale also changed its remuneration policy, including ESG targets as an important component of annual compensation. All of the aforementioned initiatives contribute to the reinforcement of controls and risk standards.

Despite the financial implications of the tailings dam accident, Vale managed to maintain strong liquidity and access to banks and debt markets, with limited volatility in credit metrics. As Vale continues to generate positive free cash flows ($5.4 billion in the twelve months ended June 2020), we do not expect a material impact in the company's liquidity coming from expenses directly related to Brumadinho. Vale already disbursed about $2.6 billion for decommissioning of tailings dams and socioeconomic and environmental recovery in the affected areas, and out of the $6.6 billion provisioned mainly in 1Q19, $3.4 billion remains outstanding as of June 30, 2020. Cash disbursement will occur over the next years, with about 90% of the total to be disbursed by 2022.

The Baa3 rating is supported by Vale's strong production profile, substantive portfolio of long lived assets (in iron ore, nickel, copper and coal), low cost position and strong balance sheet, with leverage below 2x (total debt/EBITDA) since 2017, which better position Vale to withstand volatility in the prices for iron ore and base metals. The gradual return of operations suspended after the accident with the tailings dam in Brumadinho in January 2019 is also a consideration to the rating, and we expect Vale to achieve its iron ore production capacity (400 million tons) in 2022-2023. The normalization in production will occur once Vale develops dry stacking/processing capacity in the southeastern system and addresses alternatives related to tailings disposal in the southern system, Vale has a very strong liquidity profile and long-term debt amortization schedule. Proforma for the repayment of its $5 billion committed credit facilities and $3.7 billion in dividends/interest on capital payments, all in 3Q20, we estimate that Vale's cash position amounts to about $9 billion. This comfortably compares with $3 billion in debt maturities until the end of 2023. We expect Vale's liquidity to remain strong, supported by solid cash flows from operations and high iron ore prices that reached $118/ton, on average, in 3Q20, above the $100/ton average for 2020.

The rating remains constrained by the potential for additional financial implications related to the tailings dam accident in Brumadinho and the safety risks still present in its tailings dam structure. Accordingly, despite the initiatives taken to enhance the risk management control of its operations, particularly as the company progresses with the build-up of backup dams and containment structures, further de-risking will only be observed when the decommissioning of upstream dams is concluded, between 2022-2027. Vale remains exposed to contingent liabilities related to Brumadinho and to Samarco, as well as to the volatility of iron ore and base metals prices.

The stable outlook considers the higher visibility into the costs and financial liabilities that Vale will incur as a result of the accident with the tailings dam in Brumadinho. The stable outlook also reflects our expectation of a gradual recovery of production levels, as well as advancements in the decommissioning of upstream tailings according to the company's schedule. We expect to see continued evidence of stricter risk management and oversight of all operations and higher scrutiny in the company's corporate governance practices, with a strong strategic focus on safety and operational excellence. With Vale's strong liquidity and positive FCF, we do not expect a significant impact on the company's liquidity or leverage as a consequence of additional provisions and cash disbursements related to Brumadinho.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of Vale's rating would require continued evidence of enhanced risk control and governance oversight, with production gradually normalizing and no material additional provisions or cash disbursements related to the accident in Brumadinho. An upgrade would also depend on the maintenance of a solid liquidity and positive free cash flow generation, supported by leading market positioning in its main segments and low-cost operations. Quantitatively, an upgrade would also require Vale's adjusted total debt/EBITDA to remain below 2x and EBIT/interest expense above 5.5x on a sustainable basis, with (CFO-dividends)/debt consistently above 40%. An upward rating movement would also be subject to the relative position to Brazil's sovereign ratings.

Conversely, Vale's ratings could be downgraded should the ultimate costs related to the disaster in Brumadinho be materially above the amounts already provisioned due to higher fines and settlements, litigations and class actions, or if operations do not fully recover within the expected timeframe, affecting cash costs and free cash flow generation. Evidence that ESG initiatives are not on track to further de-risk the company could also lead to a negative rating action. Quantitatively, the ratings or outlook could suffer negative pressure should conditions for iron ore and base metals deteriorate, leading to lower profitability, with leverage ratios (total debt to EBITDA) trending towards 2.75x or above, EBIT/Interest expense falling below 4.5x and (CFO-dividends)/debt sustained below 35%. A marked deterioration in the company's liquidity position would also precipitate a downgrade. In addition, a downgrade of Brazil's sovereign rating (Government of Brazil, Ba2 stable) could strain Vale's ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Mining published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1089739. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.br for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Vale S.A. (Vale) is one of the world's largest mining enterprises. The company has substantive positions in iron ore and nickel, relevant operations in copper and coal, and supplemental positions in energy and steel production. Vale is among the largest global supplier of iron ore and nickel. The company's principal mining operations are in Brazil, Canada, Indonesia, New Caledonia and Mozambique. In the twelve months ended in June 2020, Vale reported net revenues of $34.7 billion.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

