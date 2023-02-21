Moody's upgrades Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Inc. to B2; assigns ratings to new revolver and term loan

New York, February 21, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Inc.'s (Vantage) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B2 from B3 and Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B3-PD. Moody's also upgraded the existing senior secured first lien credit facilities to B2 from B3 and existing senior secured second lien term loan rating to Caa1 from Caa2. In addition, Moody's has assigned a B2 rating to Vantage's plan to amend, extend and upsize the senior secured first lien revolving credit facility due 2025 to $100 million from $75 million. The agency also assigned a B2 rating to the proposed $820 million senior secured first lien term loan due 2026. The outlook remains stable.

Proceeds from the issuance will be used to repay Vantage's existing senior secured first lien term loan and incremental first lien term loan, second lien term loan and pay fees and expenses. The ratings on the existing senior secured first lien credit facilities and second lien term loan will be withdrawn once the refinancing is completed and the debt is repaid.

The assigned ratings are subject to the transaction closing as proposed and review of the final documentation.

"Vantage experienced strong demand for its products combined with favorable pricing and mix, which has resulted in revenue and EBITDA growth leading to financial performance that has exceeded Moody's expectations," said Domenick R. Fumai, Moody's Vice President and lead analyst for Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Inc. "In addition, the proposed amendment and extension of the first lien credit facilities reduces near-term refinancing risk, though it will result in higher interest expense," Fumai added.

The following rating actions were taken:

Assignments:

..Issuer: Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Inc.

....Backed Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD4)

....Backed Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Assigned B2 (LGD4)

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Inc.

....Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B2 from B3

....Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD

....Backed Senior Secured First Lien Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to B2 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD3)

....Backed Senior Secured Second Lien Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Caa1 (LGD6) from Caa2 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The CFR upgrade to B2 reflects further improvement in Vantage's credit metrics as revenues, EBITDA and free cash flow have benefitted from strong demand for the company's Consumer Solutions and Performance Solutions segments augmented by favorable pricing and mix despite higher raw material and logistics costs. Vantage has been successfully executing on its strategic actions to optimize asset utilization, expand capacity and re-align its commercial strategy to serve higher value markets and customers. The company has also taken steps to increase the commercial productivity of its salesforce. While a significant amount of the improvement has been due to organic growth, the acquisitions of JEEN International and Botanical Plus, have enhanced its customization and formulation capabilities and similarly contributed to adjusted EBITDA growth. As a result, the company has increased its penetration in more defensive consumer end markets such as personal care, food and life sciences while reducing its exposure to cyclical end markets. Despite the fact that Vantage still has exposure to industrial markets, Moody's believes the key markets it serves including water treatment, lubricants and coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomers (CASE) are less sensitive to economic downturns.

The upgrade also reflects Moody's view that the proposed transaction extends Vantage's debt maturity by over two years to April 2025 and mitigates refinancing risk over the near-term; though the higher interest rates on the new debt will increase annual cash interest expense.

Moody's expects volumes to increase in FY 2023 following the steep drop in FY 2022 as customer destocking moderates and supply chain issues have lessened. However, glycerin and fatty acid prices are expected to normalize so sales growth in FY 2023 will decelerate compared to 2022. Nonetheless, positive supply and demand fundamentals for fatty acids and glycerin should remain supportive for its financial performance. We are forecasting EBITDA to be roughly flat with FY 2022 as glycerin and fatty acid price normalization are offset by several strategic initiatives the company is undertaking. As a result, in FY 2023 Moody's projects Debt/EBITDA to remain around 4.0x-4.5x and free cash flow generation of about $35 million as further working capital is released.

Vantage's B2 rating is supported by the company's established market positions in oleochemicals and their expanded specialty derivatives portfolio, which have a wide range of applications, including personal care, food, consumer products and industrial specialties. Furthermore, the increased exposure to less cyclical end markets provides greater stability in the current economic environment. Vantage competes in niche markets which require substantial investments and make barriers to entry high. Another positive factor underpinning the rating is the company has a large proportion of contractual pass-through provisions in oleochemicals, as well as its ability to raise prices in its specialty derivatives business.

The significant amount of debt on the balance sheet resulting from an acquisitive financial strategy is a negative factor in the rating assessment. Although Vantage's Debt/EBITDA, including Moody's standard adjustments, has improved from 8.9x in FY 2020 to low 4.0x as of September 30, 2022, gross debt levels of around $900 million remain high relative to the size of the company's asset base. Moreover, despite several acquisitions that have increased geographic diversity, Vantage's revenue and EBITDA are heavily concentrated in the US. Vantage has improved operational flexibility through several transactions; however, a high degree of operational risk still exists as the company is highly dependent on two manufacturing sites located in Gurnee, Illinois and Chicago, Illinois.

Moody's anticipates that Vantage will maintain good liquidity over the next 12 months with available cash on the balance sheet, free cash flow generation and access to the amended and extended $100 million secured revolving credit facility, upsized from $75 million. Liquidity as of September 30, 2022, was $37 million of balance sheet cash and $49 million of availability under the existing revolver.

Vantage's debt capital is currently comprised of a $633 million first lien senior secured term loan, $54 million first lien senior secured term loan due October 2024 and $150 million second lien term loan due October 2025. The company also maintains a rated $75 million first lien revolving credit facility due January 2024. The B2 rating on the senior secured first lien credit facilities benefits from the security of substantially all assets of the company on a first priority basis. The revolving credit facility contains a springing first lien net leverage covenant, which is set at 7.5x once utilization exceeds 35%. The company is in compliance with the covenant as of September 30, 2022, and Moody's does not anticipate that Vantage will breach the covenant over the next 12 months. The $150 million second lien term loan, rated Caa1, reflects its effective subordination to the amount of first lien debt in the capital structure.

The stable outlook assumes that Vantage's financial and operational performance will continue to support the B2 rating category.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Although not likely over the next 12 months following today's action, Moody's would consider an upgrade if Debt/EBITDA, including Moody's standard adjustments, is maintained below 3.5x, balance sheet debt is materially reduced by at least $100 million, retained cash flow-to-debt (RCF/Debt) remains above 20% consistently, and the private equity sponsors demonstrate a commitment to more conservative financial policies. An upgrade would also require further increased scale and business diversity.

Moody's would consider a downgrade if there is a significant deterioration in EBITDA compared to Moody's base case scenario such that Debt/EBITDA is sustained above 5.5x, free cash flow becomes meaningfully negative for an extended period, if liquidity falls below $50 million or if the company makes a large debt-financed acquisition or distribution to its sponsor.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk factors are not material drivers of today's rating action but are important factors in the company's credit rating. ESG considerations have a highly negative effect on Vantage's rating (CIS-4) reflecting the company's highly negative governance risks (G-4). Governance risks are elevated due to majority private equity ownership by H.I.G. Capital, which includes a board of directors with majority representation by members affiliated with the sponsor, and reduced financial disclosure requirements as a private company. Vantage also has high financial leverage compared to most public companies and an acquisitive strategy.

Environmental risks (E-3) are moderately negative underpinned by moderately negative physical climate. However, Vantage's environmental risk benefits from favorable waste and pollution compared to the chemical industry given exposure to renewable sources such as tallow and natural products.

Social risks (S-4) are highly negative, but is in-line with sector's heatmap and is partially mitigated by the number of raw materials used which are derived from renewable natural products such as almond, jojoba, palm oil and animal fats.

Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Inc. based in Chicago, Illinois, is a privately-held company that focuses on natural ingredient products including those derived from animal fat and vegetable oil. The company operates two business segments, Consumer Solutions and Performance Solutions. In October 2017, H.I.G Capital acquired the majority equity stake in Vantage from its previous owner, The Jordan Company. Vantage reported revenue of $1.15 billion for the last twelve months ended September 30, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

