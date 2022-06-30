Moody's upgrades Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Inc. to B3; outlook stable

New York, June 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Inc.'s (Vantage) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B3 from Caa1, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B3-PD from Caa1-PD, senior secured first lien credit facilities to B3 from Caa1 and senior secured second lien term loan rating to Caa2 from Caa3. The outlook is stable.

"Vantage is benefiting from strong demand for its products combined with favorable volume growth and pricing which has resulted in revenue and EBITDA growth that has led to significantly improved credit metrics," said Domenick R. Fumai, Moody's Vice President and lead analyst for Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Inc.

The following rating actions were taken:

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Inc.

....Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B3 from Caa1

....Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B3-PD from Caa1-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to B3 (LGD3) from Caa1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Caa2 (LGD6) from Caa3 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade reflects significant improvement in Vantage's credit metrics as revenues, EBITDA and net income have benefitted from strong demand for the company's Personal Care and Food segments augmented by favorable pricing and mix despite higher raw material and logistics costs. Vantage has also undertaken strategic actions to optimize asset utilization and capacity expansions to serve higher value markets and customers. Vantage should also profit from the recent acquisition of JEEN International and Botanical Plus, which will enhance its customization and formulation capabilities. As a result, Moody's projects Debt/EBITDA to decline towards mid-5x in FY 2022 compared to mid-6x as of LTM March 31, 2022 and generate free cash flow of around $25 million. In addition, Vantage's oleochemical business should benefit from higher oil prices as their products are derived from natural fats like tallow and the majority of the products they compete with are produced from petrochemicals. Moody's expects tallow prices to increase in 2023 and 2024 as new renewable fuels capacity comes on line in the US, but still expects tallow to be an advantaged feedstock for Vantage.

Vantage's B3 rating is supported by the company's established market positions in oleochemicals and their expanded specialty derivatives portfolio, which have a wide range of applications, including personal care, food, consumer products and industrial specialties. Vantage competes in niche markets which require substantial investments and make barriers to entry high. Vantage enjoys a large proportion of contractual pass-through provisions in oleochemicals which cause sales to grow during periods of high raw material costs,which has historically led to lower gross margin percentages. Thus far in 2022, Vantage has realized an increase in gross margin percentage on the oleochemical business desptie the rising raw material costs.

Vantage's rating is constrained by elevated leverage resulting from an acquisitive financial strategy and lack of free cash flow generation. Although Vantage's Debt/EBITDA, including Moody's standard adjustments, has improved from 8.9x in FY 2020, to 6.5x March 31, 2022, gross debt levels remain high relative to the size of the company's asset base. Moreover, despite several acquisitions that have increased geographic diversity, Vantage's revenue and EBITDA are heavily concentrated in the US. Vantage has improved operational flexibility through several transactions such as Leuna-Tenside and Textron Plimon; however, a high degree of operational risk still exists as the company is extremely dependent on two manufacturing sites located in Gurnee, Illinois and Chicago, Illinois.

Moody's anticipates that Vantage will maintain adequate liquidity over the next 12 months with available cash on the balance sheet, free cash flow generation and access to the $75 million revolving credit facility that matures in January 2024. Liquidity as of March 31, 2022, was stressed by increased working capital requirements and limited to $27 million of balance sheet cash and $10 million of availability under the revolver. Liquidity is expected to improve through 2022 as profitability will remain elevated and working capital requirements will ease.

Vantage's debt capital is comprised of a $633 million first lien senior secured term loan, $54 million first lien senior secured term loan due 2024 and $150 million senior secured second lien term loan due 2025. The company also maintains a rated $75 million first lien revolving credit facility due 2024. The B3 rating on the first lien credit facilities benefits from the security of substantially all assets of the company on a first priority basis. The revolving credit facility contains a springing first lien net leverage covenant, which is set at 7.5x once utilization exceeds 35%. The company is in compliance with the covenant as of March 31, 2022, and Moody's does not anticipate that Vantage will breach the covenant over the next 12 months. The $150 million second lien term loan, rated Caa2, reflects its effective subordination to the amount of first lien debt in the capital structure.

The stable outlook assumes that Vantage's financial and operational performance will further improve for the remainder of 2022 and into 2023 as volumes, revenue and EBITDA grow because of continued strong demand in most of their end markets, as well as favorable pricing and mix initiatives.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Although not likely over the next 12 months following today's action, Moody's would consider an upgrade if Debt/EBITDA, including Moody's standard adjustments, is sustained below 6.0x, balance sheet debt is materially reduced, retained cash flow-to-debt (RCF/Debt) remains above 10% consistently and material free cash flow generation on an annual basis, and the private equity sponsors demonstrate a commitment to more conservative financial policies.

Moody's would consider a downgrade if there is a significant deterioration in EBITDA compared to Moody's base case scenario such that Debt/EBITDA is sustained above 7.0x, free cash flow becomes meaningfully negative on a sustained basis, if liquidity falls below $30 million or if the company makes a debt-financed acquisition or distribution to its sponsor. Ratings could also be downgraded if their 2024 maturities are not refinanced before they become current next year.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's also evaluates environmental, social and governance factors in Vantage's rating. Governance risks are elevated due to majority private equity ownership by H.I.G. Capital, which includes a board of directors with majority representation by members affiliated with the sponsor, and reduced financial disclosure requirements as a private company. Vantage also has high financial leverage compared to most public companies and an acquisitive strategy. Environmental and social risks are typical for a chemical company. Vantage does not currently have any significant environmental litigation or claims. Social risks are low as a number of raw materials used are derived from natural products such as almond, jojoba, palm oil and animal fats, which are natural and renewable. Vantage is committed to efficient use of water in irrigation and farming practices that avoid land erosion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Inc. based in Chicago, Illinois, is a privately-held company that focuses on natural ingredient products including those derived from animal fat and vegetable oil. The company operates four business segments, Personal Care, Food, Performance Materials and Oleochemicals, and produces more than 2,000 products for over 3,500 customers in 50 countries. In October 2017, H.I.G Capital acquired the majority equity stake in Vantage from its previous owner, The Jordan Company. Vantage reported revenue of $985 million for the last twelve months ended March 31, 2022.

