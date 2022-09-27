Moody's upgrades Vantiva's CFR to Caa1, concluding review; outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, September 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Vantiva S.A.'s ("Vantiva" or "the company"), formerly Technicolor S.A. (Technicolor), corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa1 from Caa2 and its probability of default rating to Caa1-PD from Caa2-PD. Moody's also changed the outlook to stable from ratings under review.

This action concludes the review initiated on September 8, 2022, following the company's announcement that its shareholders approved the exceptional distribution of 65% of the capital of Technicolor Creative Studios SA (TCS) in the form of dividend in kind. Vantiva refinanced its €1.2 billion outstanding debt, which the company announced on 16 September [1], and subsequently reduced its debt load to €375 million. Euronext decided on the admission of TCS' shares to trading on 13 September [2], subject to certain conditions, which have been met, allowing the distribution in kind of 65% of TCS shares and their subsequent listing on 27 September. Following the spinoff of TCS, Technicolor S.A. was renamed Vantiva S.A. effective from 27 September 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The recently completed refinancing included a €624 million equivalent senior secured first lien term loan due 2026 raised by TCS, as well as instruments raised by Vantiva itself — a €250 million senior secured first lien term loan due 2026 and a €125 million senior secured second lien term loan due 2026 (new term loans), and €300 million mandatory convertible notes. The notes were automatically converted into Vantiva's ordinary shares upon the board of directors' approval to proceed with TCS listing. As a result, Vantiva reduced its reported debt load to €375 million of new term loans from €1.2 billion as of 30 June 2022.

Factoring in Vantiva's reduced scale following the spinoff of TCS (45% of consolidated company-adjusted EBITDA in H1 2022), we estimate Vantiva's leverage to reduce to slightly below 6.5x Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA as of the end of June 2022 from around 8.0x as of 31 December 2021, both pro forma for the transactions. Moody's considers incremental leverage reduction over the next 12-18 months limited because of the ongoing components shortage and expected persistently negative free cash flow (FCF). While the refinancing resulted in interest expense savings of up to 35% annually (or over 60% considering the payment-in-kind component), Moody's forecasts the company's FCF to be negative (in mid-double digits in absolute terms) over the next 12-18 months, driven by low profitability, working capital consumption (mostly related to inventory) and moderate capital spending (around 5% of revenue), including R&D and lease payments.

However, Vantiva will retain a 35% stake in TCS at the time of the spinoff, which will provide it with more financial flexibility. The company plans to sell the stake or part of it and use the proceeds for debt repayment.

The Caa1 CFR takes into account Vantiva's (1) leading market positions, and good growth prospects in broadband connectivity; (2) solid operating performance and improved profitability in the Connected Home (CH) segment despite a difficult market environment; (3) highly variable cost structure and cost-saving measures that to some extent protect margins; (4) reduced debt burden following the completion of refinancing; and (5) adequate liquidity.

The Caa1 CFR is constrained by the company's (1) exposure to mature packaged media and traditional pay-TV markets; (2) ongoing key components shortage, which significantly limits top-line and earnings; (3) low profitability of the remaining business, intensified by the inflationary pressure on key input costs; (4) high seasonal working capital swings, which weigh on cash flow and liquidity; (5) high leverage of around 6.5x-7.5x Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA and weak interest coverage (below 1.0x Moody's-adjusted EBITA/interest expense), expected over the next 12-18 months.

LIQUIDITY

Pro forma for the refinancing and spinoff of TCS, Moody's considers Vantiva's liquidity adequate. As a part of refinancing, the company extended the maturity of its $125 million asset-based lending line to 2026 from 2023, which will support its liquidity needs. The cash requirements mainly include working cash (typically 3% of revenue), seasonal working capital swings, capital spending requirements of around €70 million (including R&D) and lease payments. Vantiva will not have any significant debt maturities until 2026, when its €375 million new loans are due.

The new financing package includes a maintenance net leverage covenant, which we expect Vantiva to comply with at all times over the next 12-18 months.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Vantiva will be able to manage through components shortages in the CH business. This will allow the company to sustain its revenue and earnings generation and preserve its adequate liquidity despite negative FCF, though leverage will remain high over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Vantiva demonstrates sustainable revenue growth, improves its profitability towards 5% Moody's-adjusted EBITA margin and interest coverage at around 1.0x Moody's-adjusted EBITA/interest expense, reduces its Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA below 6.5x, generates at least break-even Moody's-adjusted FCF, and maintains adequate liquidity, all on a sustained basis.

The ratings could be downgraded if Vantiva's liquidity weakens, including because of decreasing capacity under the maintenance financial covenant or more negative FCF that Moody's currently expects. Downward pressure on the ratings could also materialise should the company fail to improve its credit metrics, including profitability, interest cover and FCF generation, on a sustained basis.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Vantiva S.A., headquartered in Paris, France, is a leading provider of solutions and services for the media and entertainment industries, deploying and monetising next-generation video and audio technologies and experiences. Upon completion of TCS' listing and spinoff on 27 September, Technicolor S.A. was renamed Vantiva S.A. (Vantiva) and remains listed on Euronext Paris. Vantiva's business will focus on customer premise equipment (via the CH unit), and DVD and supply chain services (via Vantiva Supply Chain Services).

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Vantiva's (formerly Technicolor) press release dd. 16 September 2022

[2] Euronext's announcement dd. 13 September 2022

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Elvira Nurgalieva

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Anke Rindermann

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

