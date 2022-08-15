Moody's upgrades Venture Global Calcasieu Pass to Ba2; outlook is positive

Approximately $3.75 billion debt securities affected

New York, August 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service today upgraded Venture Global Calcasieu Pass, LLC's (VGCP) senior secured debt rating to Ba2 from Ba3. The rating outlook remains positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects the substantial progress made by VGCP as it nears the transition from a construction project to a fully operating cash flow producing asset with investment grade characteristics. Significant milestones achieved and factored into today's rating action include all 18 Liquefaction Trains (Blocks 1 – 9) functionally producing liquefied natural gas. The upgrade and continuing positive outlook also acknowledges that VGCP has successfully procured natural gas feed stock and loaded and sold more than 40 pre-COD (commercial operation date) cargoes, which has meaningfully enhanced its cash position relative to remaining capital expenditures. We expect VGCP to continue to sell cargoes on a pre-COD basis until the facility has completed final commissioning activities, reliability testing, and is commercially operable as defined under existing Sale and Purchase Agreements (SPA).

Calcasieu Pass' Ba2 rating considers the fixed capacity type payments under 20-year, take-or-pay SPA with six separate creditworthy customers on a free on board basis. The earliest commercial operation date for the SPAs is January 2023 and we note that VGCP has a 270 day window thereafter to achieve commercial operability and commence deliveries under the SPAs. The rating, however, reflects a degree of uncertainty around the start of the SPAs as well as VGCP's ability to manage the facility, including the commercial aspect of procuring natural gas, as operating activities grow in scale and complexity. This is particularly relevant given the global pricing volatility associated with natural gas.

Fixed capacity payments under the SPAs provide significant and predictable future recurring cash flows that compare favorably to anticipated annual operating and financing costs. The weighted average rating of such foundation SPA customers is Baa1 and the contracted volumes under the 20-year foundation contracts represent 85% of Calcasieu Pass' nameplate capacity. The remaining 15% of Calcasieu Pass' nameplate capacity has been contracted under short term (3 and 5 years, respectively) SPAs on a take-or-pay basis with two additional creditworthy customers. Excluding such short-term SPAs, we expect Calcasieu Pass to generate from contractual sources annual recurring EBITDA in excess of $800 million, cash from operations to adjusted debt at approximately 14% and debt-to-EBITDA in a range of 6-7 times.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects an expectation for continued successful progress toward reaching COD on VGCP's nameplate capacity of 10 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

Continued sound procurement activities and operating performance combined with a clear sight towards the commencement of the foundation SPAs could trigger an upgrade.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

Material delays in achieving substantial completion, challenges in procuring the associated levels of natural gas, or substantial credit deterioration of VGCP's contractual offtakers could trigger rating pressure

Calcasieu Pass is primarily engaged in the natural gas liquefaction and export-related businesses, and is constructing and will own and operate an LNG export facility consisting of 18 midscale, modular liquefaction trains, with an expected aggregate nameplate capacity of 10.0 MTPA of LNG and permitted liquefaction capacity of 12.0 MTPA. Calcasieu Pass is majority owned by Venture Global LNG, Inc.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Generic Project Finance Methodology published in January 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/361401. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Scott Solomon

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Project Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



A.J. Sabatelle

Associate Managing Director

Project Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

