Moody's upgrades Verra Mobility's CFR to B1 from B2; outlook stable

$1.25 billion of rated debt upgraded

New York, August 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded VM Consolidated, Inc.'s ("Verra Mobility") corporate family rating ("CFR") to B1 from B2, its probability of default ("PDR") to B1-PD from B2-PD, the senior secured term loan to Ba3 from B1, and its senior unsecured notes to B3 from Caa1. The speculative grade liquidity rating remains unchanged at SGL-1. The outlook remains stable.

Today's action was driven by Moody's expectation for high single digit revenue growth, EBITDA margins over 40%, moderate debt to EBITDA expected to be sustained below 4x, and robust free cash flow of $175 million over the next 12 months. Verra Mobility's credit metrics will trend favorably from revenue and earnings growth, driven broadly by a sustained recovery in US travel volumes and from favorable secular trends towards integrating technology into traffic safety and parking in the US. Moody's also expects that management will be disciplined in maintaining a long-term leverage target at current levels along with a very strong liquidity profile within the context of its acquisition strategy or any future share repurchases. As such, governance was a key consideration for the upgrade of the CFR to B1 from B2.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: VM Consolidated, Inc.

....Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B1 from B2

....Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B1-PD from B2-PD

....Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Ba3 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B3 (LGD5) from Caa1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: VM Consolidated, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Verra Mobility's B1 CFR reflects the company's small revenue scale, with about $725 million of revenue expected in 2022, Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA leverage of 4.1x for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022, which Moody's expects to improve towards 3.5x during the next 12 months. The company has solid EBITDA margins in the low 40% range and high free cash flow conversion. If cash flow is used towards profitable acquisitions, which Moody's expects management will prioritize, leverage could decline earlier than expected. The exit of Platinum Equity as a significant shareholder and relinquishment of its participation on the board of directors at the end of last year is viewed favorably from a governance perspective.

All financial metrics cited reflect Moody's standard adjustments. In addition, Moody's reclassifies Verra Mobility's capitalized software costs of approximately $3 million in 2021 as an expense.

Verra Mobility is well positioned within its three markets. The company's competitive position in commercial services benefits from existing connectivity with over 50 tolling authorities that cover a large portion of toll roads in the US and direct integration with hundreds of ticket issuing authorities. The government solutions segment benefits from the company's incumbent status in New York City and is less susceptible to macroeconomic conditions but is subject to legislation risk in allowing for photo enforcement. The company has high customer concentration with its top three customers in the commercial services business representing about 33% of year-to-date revenue through June 30, 2022. Its top municipal and largest overall customer is the City of New York Department of Transportation (NYCDOT) at 19% year-to-date through June 30, 2022. Customer concentration is partially mitigated by multi-year contracts and the embedded nature of its devices and services in the operations of its customers. The acquisition of T2 in December 2021 led to the creation of a new parking solutions segment that improved the company's size and customer diversity as well as expanding into commercial parking services and hardware. This segment has a recurring subscription-based revenue model that management expects to deliver steady growth, albeit with a seasonal low in Q1 and a seasonal high in Q4.

As a business services company, Verra Mobility's environmental risks are considered low to neutral. Social risks are moderate, reflecting sensitivity to traffic volumes that are influenced by demographic and societal trends including consumer preferences. Community relations and socially driven policies are potential risks for its government solutions business. Exposure to governance considerations is moderate. Moody's expectation for declining governance risk is a key driver of the ratings upgrades.

Moody's considers Verra Mobility's financial strategy as moderate but still opportunistic. The company has been active in share repurchases, with over $155 million purchased in the LTM period, but Moody's expects that the company will manage its share repurchases program in accordance with its leverage target while maintaining very good liquidity. Given Verra Mobility's publicly stated financial leverage target of 3.5x corresponding to roughly 4.1x on a Moody's-adjusted basis, a large debt-funded acquisition or large share repurchases could pressure the B1 CFR. The company may use incremental debt proceeds to finance acquisitions and share repurchases, but Moody's anticipates debt to EBITDA would return to below 4x through EBITDA growth and debt repayment within less than a year of any such transaction. The company has outstanding warrants and earn out provisions payable in equity that could result in additional share repurchases should management elect to offset them.

The secured and unsecured debt instrument ratings reflect the B1-PD PDR and an overall loss given default ("LGD") assumption of 50%. VM Consolidated, Inc., which is the issuer of the rated debts, is an indirect subsidiary of publicly-traded Verra Mobility Corporation. Verra Mobility Corporation does not conduct any operations other than with respect to its indirect ownership of VM Consolidated, Inc. As a result, the consolidated financial positions, results of operations and cash flows of the two entities are considered the same.

The Ba3 rating assigned to the senior secured term loan reflects the B1-PD PDR and a LGD assessment of LGD3, reflecting its priority position in the capital structure. The debt is secured by a pledge of substantially all of the company's domestic assets (other than excluded entities and excluding accounts receivable pledged for the ABL facility) and 65% of the stock of foreign subsidiaries. The Ba3 rating, one notch above the CFR, benefits from loss absorption provided by the substantial amount of junior ranking debt and non-debt obligations.

The B3 rating assigned to the senior unsecured notes reflects the B1-PD PDR and a LGD assessment of LGD5. The LGD assessment reflects effective subordination to all the secured debt. The senior notes are guaranteed by substantially all of the company's domestic assets (other than excluded entities and excluding accounts receivable pledged for the securitization facility) and 65% of the stock of foreign subsidiaries.

Verra Mobility's SGL-1 rating reflects the company's very good liquidity profile supported by Moody's expectation for free cash flow to debt in the 15% range and the company's current cash balance of $86 million as of June 30, 2022. The company's $75 million ABL facility due 2026 is currently undrawn, although its borrowing base capacity is $68.8 million net outstanding letters of credit. Moody's expects the company to generate free cash flow of around $175 million during the next 12 months, which combined with its existing cash balance should support ongoing working capital needs, capital expenditures and mandatory term loan amortization of 1% or $9 million. The sole financial covenant in the credit facility is springing minimum fixed charge coverage ratio of 1.0x, which is only tested if the availability under the ABL facility falls below 10% ($7.5 million). Moody's does not expect the covenant to be triggered over next 12 months and, if it was triggered, the company would be able to comply with a reasonable cushion.

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation for revenue and EBITDA improvement as global air travel volumes recover with debt to EBITDA approaching the mid-to-high 3x range, EBITA to interest around 4.0x, and free cash flow-to-debt rates sustained in around 15% during the next 12 to 18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded Moody's expects Verra Mobility to increase its size by revenue, improve customer diversity, and sustain debt to EBITDA below 3.5x while maintaining EBITDA margins above 30% with very good liquidity.

The ratings could be downgraded if there is a significant customer loss, a deterioration in liquidity such that free cash flow to debt falls below 10%, or Moody's expects debt to EBITDA to be sustained above 4.5x. The adoption of a more aggressive financial policy through excessive debt funded acquisitions, dividends or share repurchases could also lead to a ratings downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Verra Mobility Corporation (Verra Mobility), headquartered in Mesa, Arizona, is a technology-enabled services company providing toll, violation management, and title and registration services for rental car and fleet management companies and road safety cameras for municipalities. Revenues were $690 million for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Andrew MacDonald

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Andrea Usai

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

