Moody's upgrades Viad's CFR and senior secured first lien rating to B2 on improved operating performance and reduced leverage; outlook is stable

New York, March 15, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded the corporate family rating ("CFR") of Viad Corp ("Viad"), a global leader serving the attractions and hospitality market and live event industry, to B2 from B3. Concurrently, Moody's upgraded the probability of default rating ("PDR") to B2-PD from B3-PD and the senior secured first lien credit facilities ratings to B2 from B3. The Speculative Grade Liquidity remains SGL-3. The rating outlook is stable.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Viad Corp

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B2 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Viad Corp

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings upgrade reflects the improved operating performance in Viad's Pursuit and GES segments which were previously negatively impacted by event and trade show cancellations and postponements and travel restrictions driven by the coronavirus pandemic. Financial leverage, as expressed by debt to EBITDA, and EBITA to Interest Expense have considerably improved to 4.6x and 1.5x, respectively, for 2022. Moody's expects Pursuit will benefit from the lifting of all coronavirus restrictions at the Canadian border, increased visitation at new experiences such as FlyOver Las Vegas and the Golden Skybridge, and the gradual return of international visitors from the APAC region and other destination markets in 2023 and beyond. Moody's projects Pursuit segment revenue will grow at least in the high-single-digit percentages annually and segment margins will increase supported by increased visitation and the easing of previous cost pressures during the pandemic. Moody's also expects GES segment revenue will decline in the mid-single-digit percentage range for 2023 driven by the loss of revenue from the sale of ON Services in December 2022 and lower show rotation from the timing of major non-annual shows. Moody's anticipates this will result in 2023 consolidated revenue being flat to slightly down over the prior year but margin expansion in the Pursuit segment support financial leverage to declining to around 4.4x. Similar to 2022, Moody's expects Viad to maintain at least adequate liquidity despite negative free cash flow projected for 2023 driven by growth capital spending in the Pursuit segment and rising interest rates. Moody's estimates that Viad will generate around 5% free cash flow to debt in 2024 driven by Moody's expectations of continued margin expansion and revenue growth from both the Pursuit and GES segments.

Viad's B2 CFR reflects its high financial leverage with debt-to-EBITDA of 4.6x as of 31 December 2022 which Moody's expects will slightly decrease to 4.4x by year-end 2023, modest interest coverage and Moody's expectation of negative free cash flow for 2023. Viad's Pursuit segment is highly seasonal with approximately 55% of Pursuit's segment revenue generated in the company's third quarter of 2022. The rating is supported by Viad's exposure to leisure travel which is expected to see continued recovery in 2023 supported by the return of international visitors from the APAC region and the company's leading and defensible market position in the global live events industry. Historically, the GES segment has provided stable free cash flow generation with 3-5 year contracts and high renewal rates.

All financial metrics cited reflect Moody's standard adjustments.

The B2 rating of the senior secured first lien credit facility, consisting of a $100 million revolving credit facility expiring 2026 and a $395 million term loan B due 2028, reflects a PDR of B2-PD and a loss given default assessment of LGD3. The senior secured first lien rating is in line with the B2 CFR and reflects its position as the vast majority of debt in the capital structure. The facilities are secured by a first priority lien on substantially all assets (excluding real estate) of Viad and (through secured guarantees) its subsidiaries.

The SGL-3 rating reflects Viad's adequate liquidity profile. The company had approximately $60 million of cash as of 31 December 2022 and a $100 million revolver with $87 million of availability due to $13 million outstanding letters of credit. Moody's expects Viad will generate about negative $25 million of free cash flow for 2023 largely due to growth capital spending in the Pursuit segment and rising interest rates. The company must pay $4 million of annual term loan amortization and has no meaningful near-term maturities. Viad is subject to the following financial covenants under its revolver: 1) a minimum consolidated interest coverage ratio of 2.5x,; and 2) a maximum total net leverage ratio of 4.75x that steps down to 4.5x at 31 March 2023 and 4x at 30 June 2023 and thereafter. As of 31 December 2022, Viad's total net leverage ratio was 3.15x and the interest coverage ratio was 3.67x. Moody's expects Viad to be in and maintain compliance with its covenants. There are no financial covenants under its term loan.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that international business and leisure travel market conditions continue to improve such that the Pursuit segment grows at least in high-single-digits annually and that Viad will maintain at least an adequate liquidity profile. The stable outlook also considers an uncertain macroeconomic outlook and Moody's expectation for rising interest rates.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Moody's expects Viad will sustain financial leverage below 4x, EBITA to Interest Expense above 2.5x, and free cash flow to debt approaching 8% while maintaining balanced financial strategies.

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects Viad will sustain financial leverage above 6x or EBITA to Interest Expense below 1.5x. Additionally, should liquidity weaken, including continued negative free cash flow in 2024, or more aggressive financial policies be employed, ratings could also come under downward pressure.

Viad (NYSE: VVI) is a global leader serving the attractions and hospitality market, as well as the live events industry. The company has three distinct reportable segments: Pursuit, Spiro and GES Exhibitions. Pursuit is a collection of travel experiences that includes recreational attractions, unique hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services. The Spiro and GES Exhibition segments are both live event companies, and are collectively referred to as GES. Viad generated $1.1 billion revenue for 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Sean Cray

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Andrea Usai

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

