Moody's upgrades Villanova University (PA) to Aa3; outlook stable

New York, February 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded Villanova University's (PA) issuer and revenue bond ratings to Aa3 from A1. The outlook has been revised to stable from positive. Villanova has total outstanding debt of $219 million.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of Villanova University's ratings to Aa3 from A1 is driven by its multi-year trend of positive momentum on multiple fronts. Over the last five years, coverage of total cash and investments relative to total adjusted debt improved to 5.8x from 3x, even as the university concurrently made extensive capital investment that lowered the age of plant to 12 years from 16 years. Strengthening in student demand during this period was reflected in improved selectivity and yield rates along with revenue growth that exceeded many peer competitors. The established credibility and track record of university leadership (a governance consideration under Moody's ESG framework) aids prospects for sustaining the positive financial and student demand trends.

The Aa3 issuer rating is supported by Villanova's excellent brand and strategic positioning, consistently strong operating performance and manageable leverage. Despite competitive and demographic headwinds, Villanova's strong academic reputation as a selective private university with an appealing location, diverse programs and attractive facilities will support ongoing favorable student demand. EBIDA margins consistently above 16% provide for healthy debt affordability from operations, with debt to cash flow at 2.5x for fiscal 2021. A mix of investment returns, philanthropy and retained cash flow drove a 55% increase in wealth over the last five years to a sizeable $1.4 billion for fiscal 2021. A detailed capital planning framework has supported consistent investment in campus infrastructure, while maintaining manageable debt relative to wealth, scale and operations.

The Aa3 revenue bond ratings incorporate the issuer rating and general obligation characteristics of the bonds.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations of continued strong student demand, operating performance and liquidity. It also reflects expectations that wealth gains will be in-line with peer competitors, driving stronger coverage of expenses.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Outsized growth in wealth and liquidity relative to peers, providing for materially stronger coverage of debt and expenses

- Substantial improvement in revenue diversity while sustaining strong operating performance and debt service coverage

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Erosion in brand and strategic positioning, reflected by weakening student demand, pricing flexibility and philanthropy

- Sustained narrowing in operating performance or debt affordability from operations

LEGAL SECURITY

All bonds are on parity and secured by a lien on the university's unrestricted revenues. The bonds are subject to covenants requiring maintenance of 1x debt service coverage and maximum annual debt service (MADS) at or below 12% of unrestricted revenue. The university will continue to comfortably meet each requirement, with 2.92x debt service coverage and MADS at 5% of unrestricted revenue for fiscal 2021 (as calculated under the covenant language).

PROFILE

Villanova University was founded in 1842 by the Augustinian Order of the Roman Catholic Church and is located 14 miles west of downtown Philadelphia in the affluent suburb of Radnor Township. The university offers a broad mix of undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs. It had fall 2021 full-time equivalent enrollment of 9,511 and a fiscal 2021 revenue base of $503 million.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1257002. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

