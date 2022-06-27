Moody's upgrades Virgin Money UK's senior unsecured debt rating to Baa1 from Baa2

Outlook is stable

London, June 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) today upgraded the senior unsecured debt rating of Virgin Money UK PLC (Virgin Money UK) to Baa1 from Baa2; the outlook on the rating remains stable.

Moody's also upgraded Virgin Money UK's subordinate debt rating to Baa2 from Baa3, and all the long-term ratings and assessments of Virgin Money UK's operating company Clydesdale Bank PLC (Clydesdale Bank), including the Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to baa1 from baa2 and the long-term deposit rating to A3 stable outlook from Baa1 stable outlook.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL466969 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's said that the upgrade of Virgin Money UK's senior unsecured debt rating to Baa1 from Baa2 reflects the upgrade of Clydesdale Bank's BCA to baa1 from baa2, and the unchanged assumption of moderate loss-given-failure and low probability of government support.

Moody's said that the macroeconomic environment in which Virgin Money UK operates remains challenging and uncertain. At the same time, the rating agency noted bank-specific and macroeconomic developments that have been credit positive for Virgin Money UK, which drove the upgrade of Clydesdale Bank's BCA to baa1 from baa2.

In the last few quarters, Virgin Money UK completed the closure of the payment protection insurance redress, including all administrative costs; finalized the integration, which in the past resulted in high operating costs; maintained a stable asset quality during the pandemic and strong allowance against loan losses; defined a long-term Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) target of a good 13%-13.5% [1]; and maintained sound funding and liquidity.

Furthermore, Moody's expects the UK to increase rates further from the current 1.25% (up from 0.1% in December 2021), which will benefit Virgin Money UK's net interest margins without materially affecting the credit risk of the bank's prime lending. Moody's also expects the UK unemployment rate, a key lead indicator of credit risk for Virgin Money UK, to remain low.

OUTLOOK

The outlook on Virgin Money UK's senior unsecured debt rating and on Clydesdale Bank's long-term deposit rating is stable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Virgin Money UK's senior unsecured debt ratings and Clydesdale Bank's long-term deposit ratings could be upgraded following an upgrade of Clydesdale Bank's BCA. Clydesdale Bank's long-term deposit ratings could also be upgraded following a higher-than-planned issuance of unsecured (senior or subordinate) debt. Virgin Money UK's senior unsecured debt ratings could also be upgraded following a higher-than-planned issuance of subordinated debt by Clydesdale Bank or Virgin Money UK, or senior unsecured debt by Virgin Money UK.

Clydesdale Bank's BCA could be upgraded if the group's profitability improves materially, provided that capital and asset quality do not deteriorate.

Virgin Money UK's senior unsecured debt ratings and Clydesdale Bank's long-term deposit ratings could be downgraded following a downgrade of Clydesdale Bank's BCA. These ratings could also be downgraded following a higher-than-planned asset growth and a material reduction in the stock of bail-in-able debt.

Clydesdale Bank's BCA could be downgraded as a result of a deterioration of the UK operating environment or a material deterioration of the group's capitalisation.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

