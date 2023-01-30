Moody's upgrades Virtusa's CFR to B2, secured to B1, unsecured to Caa1; outlook is stable

About $1.7 billion of debt upgraded

New York, January 30, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Virtusa HoldCo, Inc.'s (formerly known as Austin Holdco Inc., "Virtusa") corporate family rating ("CFR") to B2 from B3, probability of default rating ("PDR") to B2-PD from B3-PD, senior secured first lien credit facilities, including the $1.2 billion term loan due 2028 and $162.5 million multi-currency revolver expiring 2026, to B1 from B2 and $350 million senior unsecured notes due 2028 to Caa1 from Caa2. The outlook remains stable.

Virtusa is a Massachusetts-based global digital engineering and information technology outsourcing services provider.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Strong demand for Virtusa's IT services related to digital transformation initiatives at its roster of concentrated but blue-chip customers will support high revenue growth and robust profit margins over the next 12 to 18 months, enabling improved credit metrics and liquidity," said Edmond DeForest, Moody's Senior Vice President.

The upgrade of the CFR to B2 from B3 reflects Moody's anticipation for Virtusa to maintain at least high single digit rate revenue growth and EBITDA margins around 17% over the next 12 to 18 months. Moody's expectation for favorable industry tailwinds from ongoing digital transformation needs that create strong demand for information technology (IT) services supporting cloud migrations supports the high revenue growth rates anticipated. Virtusa grew revenue at over 20% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, while contract backlog also expanded. Since the February 2021 leveraged buyout, Virtusa has improved its profitability rates materially. Profitability rates have benefited from the depreciation of the Indian rupee and Sri Lankan rupee, which are the basis of most costs, versus the US dollar, an increasing proportion of higher margin consulting revenue and by shifting resources to low-cost offshore delivery centers.

All financial metrics cited reflect Moody's standard adjustments.

The B2 CFR is constrained by Virtusa's small revenue scale compared against larger global firms and other established niche players in the highly competitive IT industry, high debt to EBITDA expected to remain around 5.0 times over the next 12 to 18 months and our anticipation for aggressive financial strategies, especially for debt-funded equity distributions, due to the company's private equity sponsor ownership. Virtusa's sector expertise and established client relationships within the financial services, communications, media and healthcare verticals support its competitive position. While demand for IT services will remain high, the company is exposed to cyclical delays in IT spending during periods of economic weakness. The COVID-19 downturn pressured revenue in fiscal 2021 (ended March 2021), but the pandemic has also accelerated digital transformation spending, supporting long-term tailwinds.

Moody's has assessed liquidity as very good, reflecting an unrestricted cash balance around $177 million as of December 31, 2022, free cash flow to debt around 5% expected over the next 12 to 15 months and access to the fully available $162.5 million revolver. The revolver and term loan feature floating interest rates based upon a spread above SOFR, exposing the company to higher interest expense as rates rise. Virtusa has hedged its exposure to rising interest rates by capping its SOFR rate through October 2025 for a portion of its secured debt. Access to the revolver is subject to compliance with a maximum 6.25 times senior secured first lien net leverage springing covenant when usage exceeds 35%. Although Moody's does not expect the covenant to be tested, Moody's anticipates that Virtusa would maintain a wide compliance cushion should the covenant be tested.

The upgrades of individual instruments ratings are based on the upgrade of the PDR to B2-PD from B3-PD, as well as a family recovery of 50% of debt obligations assumed at default.

The upgrade of the senior secured facility ratings to B1 from B2 reflects the B2-PD PDR, their priority position in the debt capital structure in Moody's hierarchy of claims at default and the loss absorption provided by the $350 million senior unsecured notes.

The upgrade of the senior unsecured notes to Caa1 from Caa2 reflects the B2-PD PDR and their contractual subordination to the secured claims.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations for debt to EBITDA around 5.0 times, EBITA to interest expense above 2.5 times and free cash flow around 5% of debt, in the absence of leveraging transactions, over the next 12-18 months. The stable outlook also anticipates that Virtusa may make periodic, opportunistic, debt-funded cash distributions to its private equity sponsor controlled owners, thereby temporarily raising debt to EBITDA to around 6.0 times and stressing other credit and liquidity metrics.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Moody's expects Virtusa will sustain debt to EBITDA below 5.0 times, good liquidity and free cash flow-to-debt of 7% or more.

The ratings could be downgraded if revenue or profitability rates become pressured due to customer losses, evidencing a weakened competitive position, Moody's anticipates debt to EBITDA will be sustained above 6.0 times or liquidity weakens.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's took the following rating actions and made the following outlook statement:

..Issuer: Virtusa HoldCo, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B2 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to B1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Caa1 (LGD6) from Caa2 (LGD6)

....Outlook, Remains Stable

Virtusa, headquartered in Southborough, Massachusetts and controlled by affiliates of private equity sponsor Barings Private Equity Asia, is a global digital engineering and information technology outsourcing services provider with operations in 19 countries. Moody's expects over $2.0 billion of revenue in FY2024 (ends March).

