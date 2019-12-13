Moody's upgrades Vistra's CFR to Ba1 from Ba2, outlook positive

New York, December 13, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today upgraded
Vistra Energy Corp.'s Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ba1
from Ba2 and its Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Ba1-PD
from Ba2-PD. At the same time, we upgraded Vistra
Operations Company LLC (Vistra)'s senior unsecured rating to Ba2
from Ba3 and its senior secured rating to Baa3 from Ba1. The outlook
remains positive. See below for the full list of rating actions
on Vistra.
"Vistra continues to pursue its financial objectives, thanks
to the company's progress on debt reduction," said Toby
Shea VP -- Sr. Credit Officer, "The positive outlook
looks to the sustainability of Vistra maintaining its financial strategy
and risk management commitments over the next eighteen months."
RATINGS RATIONALE
Vistra's Ba1 CFR reflects its unregulated, fossil-heavy generating
assets as part of a large independent power producer with diversified
operations across the US. The company is expected to produce a
ratio of cash flow from operations to debt (CFO pre-WC to debt)
of about 21% in 2019, and is expected to rise to the mid-20%
range in 2020 and 2021. Vistra expects to achieve a ratio of around
3.1x net debt to EBITDA for 2019, falling to approximately
2.6x in 2020 and 2.5x in 2021.
Vistra's generation business provides about 70% of consolidated
EBITDA, with half generated in Texas. The fleet is comprised
largely of natural gas and coal fired power plants but most of the value
of the generation fleet lies within 20 GW of high-efficiency gas
plants. The large fleet of high-efficiency natural gas-fired
power plants, as well as strong retail operations in Texas,
helps mitigate volatile merchant power markets. Low natural gas
commodity prices and demand for flexible generation capacity in the face
of growing intermittent renewable generation helps the fleet maintain
its value.
Texas is an important market for Vistra. The company has a large
mass retail business and generation capacity that can serve about twice
the retail load. Vistra's mass retail operations are substantially
more stable and profitable than the typical retail electricity business
in the US because it has a strong competitive advantage on brands and
retention of high-quality customers.
Vistra's generation within Texas is a critical complement to the
retail business' stability and profitability. The generation
capacity provides the retail business with an important physical hedge,
so that it is protected from price spikes during hot summer days or having
to post large sums of trade collateral to hedge counterparties.
From an environmental risk perspective, Vistra is most exposed to
carbon regulations. The company has elevated carbon transition
risks within the power generation sector on account of its business model
as an unregulated power generator with significant fossil fuel exposure.
Vistra owns nearly 11.1 GW of coal-fired generation and
24.6 GW of natural gas-fired generation out of total owned
generation of approximately 38.9 GW. For the year 2018,
Vistra generated 119 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalents.
Vistra's exposure to carbon regulations in California is not very material
to the credit profile because this region makes up less than 5%
of the company's owned capacity. Vistra's power plants in Texas
and Midwest US have been severely affected by the growth of cleaner fuels
such as natural gas and renewables. The continued decline in the
cost of renewables poses substantial ongoing pressure on power prices
in markets where Vistra operates. In early 2018, the company
closed 4 GW of coal capacity in Texas, and announced the planned
closure of 2 GW of coal capacity in Illinois in August 2019.
Vistra recorded a ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt of 22% in
the last twelve months ended 30 September 2019, a substantial improvement
from 15% in 2018. As the company reduces its net debt to
EBITDA leverage to 2.6x in 2020 and 2.5x in 2021,
Vistra's CFO pre-WC to debt should rise to around 25%
or better.
Liquidity
Vistra's SGL-1 speculative liquidity ratings reflect very
good liquidity. The company is expected to have the capacity to
meet its obligations over the coming 12 months through internal resources
without relying on external sources of committed financing. Moody's
expects Vistra to produce more than $1.5 billion of annual
free cash flow and is also expected to maintain a $400 million
minimum of unrestricted cash on hand.
Vistra's strong liquidity profile is supported by $2.725
billion of secured revolving credit facilities that can be used to support
letters of credit or fund short-term cash needs. As of 30
September 2019, $1.84 billion was available under
the revolving credit facilities. The revolving credit facility
at Vistra Operations has a covenant of 4.25x consolidated first
lien net debt to EBITDA and the company was compliant with this requirement
as of the end of the first quarter of 2019.
Vistra's next major long-term debt maturity is a $500
million senior unsecured notes due June 2023.
Outlook
Vistra's positive ratings outlook reflects management's deleverage commitment,
which includes reducing net debt to EBITDA to 2.6x for 2020 and
2.5x for 2021. The positive outlook also incorporates the
favorable power price environment in ERCOT.
Factors that Could Lead to an Upgrade
We could consider an upgrade of Vistra to investment grade should the
company maintain its net debt to EBITDA targets and sustain a CFO pre-WC
to debt ratio above 23% starting 2020 and if commodity markets
remain manageable.
Factors that Could Lead to a Downgrade
We could consider stabilizing the outlook or take a negative rating action
if the company relaxes its debt leverage target. A downgrade is
likely should its CFO Pre-WC to debt ratio fall below 18%.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Unregulated Utilities
and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017. Please see
the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy
of this methodology.
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Vistra Energy Corp.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Upgraded to Ba1-PD from Ba2-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded
to Ba1 from Ba2
..Issuer: Vistra Operations Company LLC
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Upgraded to Baa3 (LGD3) from Ba1 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Upgraded to Baa3 (LGD3) from Ba1 (LGD3)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Upgraded to Ba2 (LGD5) from Ba3 (LGD5)
..Issuer: Dynegy Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Upgraded to Ba2 (LGD5) from Ba3 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Vistra Energy Corp.
....Outlook, Remains Positive
..Issuer: Vistra Operations Company LLC
....Outlook, Remains Positive
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
