Moody's upgrades Vivint subsidiary debt to Ba2/Ba3; withdraws CFR following acquisition by NRG

Approximately $2.73 billion of debt securities affected

New York, March 20, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) today upgraded the debt ratings of Vivint Smart Home, Inc.'s ("Vivint") primary debt issuing subsidiary APX Group, Inc. (APX) following the financial closing of its acquisition by NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG, CFR Ba1 stable). Moody's upgraded APX's Term Loan B and senior secured notes to Ba2 from B1 and APX's senior unsecured notes to Ba3 from Caa1. The rating outlook of APX is stable.

Vivint's B2 corporate family rating (CFR), B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR), and SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating have been withdrawn. This concludes the review of Vivint and APX's rating initiated in December when NRG announced the Vivint acquisition. See below for a complete list of rating actions.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: APX Group, Inc.

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Ba2 (LGD4) from B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured First Lien Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Ba2 (LGD4) from B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Ba3 (LGD6) from Caa1 (LGD5)

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: Vivint Smart Home, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated B2-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated SGL-2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: APX Group, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

..Issuer: Vivint Smart Home, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Withdrawn From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The upgrade of Vivint's subsidiary debt reflects the successful acquisition by a larger and more diversified NRG organization, which has the potential to improve Vivint's business through cross-selling opportunities, better customer retention, and greater operational efficiencies," said Toby Shea, Vice President-Senior Credit Officer. Moody's notes that Vivint's business and cash flow have been on an upward trajectory over the past few years while it has also exhibited a declining attrition rate, which could continue under NRG ownership.

Vivint's home security and monitoring business is characterized by high cash flow visibility, though customer acquisition costs can be substantial. Even if the business faces headwinds due to an economic downturn or a rise in competitive pressures in the future, Vivint's cash flow is unlikely to experience a sudden decline due to the strength of its existing, contracted customer base and its ability to cut back on growth spending if necessary. NRG could provide additional resources and support to help it to succeed in the highly competitive home security and monitoring busienss.

NRG's Ba1 CFR and overall credit quality reflect that of a large integrated power company with a profitable residential business and moderate leverage that will be temporarily elevated following the Vivint acquisition. NRG funded the acquisition with $2.3 billion of debt and preferred shares, $376 million of cash on hand, as well as assuming $2.73 billion of debt at Vivint. NRG, however, does not guarantee the Vivint subsidiary debt at Vivint.

Moody's views Vivint to be an integral part of NRG and important to the overall organization's success in strengthening and diversifying its energy retail business. The senior secured rating of Ba2 at Vivint subsidiary APX is, however, two notches below NRG's senior secured rating of Baa3. The lower rating reflects that the debt at APX is only secured by its own assets rather than the large and diverse asset base at the rest of NRG. The senior unsecured rating of Ba3 at APX is one notch below NRG's existing senior unsecured rating of Ba2 due to a similar weakness.

Moody's views the Vivint acquisition as manageable and neutral to NRG's overall business risk profile, despite the organization's entrance into a completely new business line. Even though the home monitoring business is adjacent to and may be complementary to NRG's existing energy retail business, we believe that there is still some integration and execution risk because the home monitoring business has its own set of business and competitive dynamics. On the other hand, the business should produce steady cash flow, will increase NRG's size and scale by about 20%, and create significant geographic and product diversification for the organization.

Rating Outlook

The stable outlooks at NRG and APX reflect NRG's robust free cash flow underpinned by its strong retail brands and the hedged cash flows of its wholesale business, viewed on a consolidated basis. Even though Moody's expects NRG's consolidated CFO pre-WC to debt ratio to fall in 2023 following the Vivint acquisition, the company has a debt reduction plan in place and will continue to generate strong free cash flow for the foreseeable future. The stable outlook also reflects the manageable scale and scope of the acquisition, which has recently been on an upward trajectory.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that Could Lead to an Upgrade

The near-term prospect for an upgrade of NRG and APX is limited because of the Vivint acquisition, which involves significant integration risk and acquisition debt. However, assuming that NRG's business risk does not increase materially and the Vivint acquisition is successful, NRG will need to achieve a CFO pre-WC to debt of 25% to be considered for an upgrade.

Factors that Could Lead to a Downgrade

Moody's could take negative rating action on NRG and/or APX should business conditions in the retail or wholesale power markets deteriorate, the Vivint acquisition becomes a material drag on cash flow, or the planned debt reduction does not occur as anticipated. To maintain its current ratings, Moody's expects NRG to achieve a CFO pre-WC to debt metric of 16% by the end of 2023 and at least 18% starting in 2024.

Company Profile

NRG is among the top three unregulated power companies in the US and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company owns 16 GW of generation capacity and sells power to approximately 5.5 million home customers as well as commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers. Vivint will add 1.9 million home customers to NRG's existing customer base.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75129. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Toby Shea

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Project & Infra Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Michael G. Haggarty

Associate Managing Director

Project & Infra Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

