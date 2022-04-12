Moody's upgrades Vizient's CFR to Ba2, outlook stable

New York, April 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Vizient, Inc.'s ("Vizient") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ba2 from Ba3 and Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the Ba2 rating on the company's existing senior secured bank debt, including the $500 million revolving credit facility, $600 million term loan A, and $500 million term loan B. Moody's also assigned Ba2 ratings to Vizient's proposed new senior secured bank debt, including $700 million revolving credit facility, $300 million term loan A, and $600 million term loan B. The outlook remains stable.

"The rating upgrade reflects a material improvement in Vizient's financial leverage, which is expected to further improve with the full redemption of the company's $300 million of unsecured notes," stated David Locker, Moody's Lead Analyst for Vizient. "Vizient's strong free cash flow generation coupled with proceeds from the divestiture of the Contract Labor Management ("CLM") business have enabled the company to reduce debt/EBITDA to the low 2 times range on a Moody's adjusted basis," continued Locker.

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Vizient has been able to maintain top-line growth, while also expanding its EBITDA and margins. The group purchasing organization (GPO) sourcing segment has benefited from a rebound in member purchasing volumes, the recent Intalere acquisition which added a new key member Intermountain Healthcare, and incremental revenues from temporary COVID field hospitals. The professional services segment, which includes the analytics and advisory business, continues to grow as cost savings, clinical care efficiency and supply chain optimization become focal points for Vizient's customers.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Vizient, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD

Assignments:

..Issuer: Vizient, Inc.

....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned Ba2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Term Loan A, Assigned Ba2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Term Loan B, Assigned Ba2 (LGD3)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Vizient, Inc.

....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Term Loan A, Affirmed Ba2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Term Loan B, Affirmed Ba2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Vizient, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Vizient's Ba2 CFR rating reflects its modest financial leverage, solid scale and market presence as the largest healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) in the US. Vizient has good geographic and customer diversification that further support the rating. Vizient's services align with consumer interest in controlling healthcare costs for its customers, especially during the continued shift towards value-based care. The rating also reflects Vizient's strong free cash flow generation along with a sizable revolving credit facility and solid track record of acquisition integration.

Conversely, Vizient's rating is constrained by Moody's expectation for continued pricing pressure in the GPO business, resulting in low-single digit organic growth in the segment. However, this will be somewhat offset by mid-single digit organic growth and margin expansion in the healthcare advisory and analytics business. Vizient has a history of debt funded acquisitions, which raises the risk that Vizient may increase leverage again in the future. If that occurs, Moody's expects Vizient would use its free cash flow to deleverage to levels appropriate for the current rating.

Moody's expects Vizient to maintain very good liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months. This is supported by good cash balances even after the pending bond redemption as well as Moody's expectation of annual free cash flow of approximately $300 million, which is more than sufficient to satisfy Vizient's cash needs. Vizient will also have access to an upsized $700 million revolving credit facility that will be partially drawn.

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's view that Vizient will continue to grow its top-line in the mid-single digits organically, predominantly driven by growth from its healthcare analytics and advisory business. The outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that Vizient will refrain from making significant debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions that result in prolonged higher financial leverage.

Environmental considerations are not considered material to the overall credit profile of Vizient. The credit profile reflects negative social risk as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. A continued resurgence of the virus may result in the deferral of surgical procedures once again. The company's services will remain resilient though, given the necessity of the GPO business and its advisory and analytics service offering. Vizient's credit profile also reflects positive social considerations, related to Vizient's role in controlling healthcare costs for its customers. With respect to governance, Vizient has a history of debt funded acquisitions, which raises the risk that the company may increase leverage again in the future. Vizient had levered up to 6.9x to acquire MedAssets in 2016. That said, the company has demonstrated credibility and effectiveness by successfully integrating the acquisitions and quickly reducing leverage. Vizient has also exhibited a willingness to reduce leverage and voluntarily repay debt with the early redemption of the $300 million of unsecured notes. Vizient has de-levered to approximately 2.7 times for the fiscal year 2021 and will reduce leverage by an additional 0.5 times following the bond redemption.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if Vizient increases its size and scale through a disciplined growth strategy. Ratings could be upgraded if Vizient further increases its contribution from its advisory and analytics business. Quantitatively, ratings could be upgraded if adjusted debt to EBITDA is sustained below 2.0 times.

Vizient's ratings could be downgraded if the company's operating performance weakens significantly such that the company experiences substantial declines in its margins. Ratings could also be downgraded if Vizient executes material debt-funded acquisitions or dividends. A deterioration in liquidity or free cash flow could result in a ratings downgrade. Quantitatively, a ratings downgrade could result if debt to EBITDA is sustained above 3.0 times.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Vizient generates about 58% of revenue from its healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) business with the remaining 42% derived from its healthcare advisory and analytics services. Analytics and advisory services include solving supply chain, clinical and workforce management issues and providing hospital purchasing information and procedure/outcome data. Vizient's customers include large integrated delivery networks, academic medical centers, independent community-based hospitals, pediatric facilities, and non-acute care providers such as ambulatory health care providers and surgery centers. The company operates under a participant member ownership structure and generated nearly $1.5 billion in revenue for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

