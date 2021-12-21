Moody's upgrades Vseobecna Uverova Banka a.s. - Mortgage Covered Bonds to Aa1 and aligns timely payment indicator for Slovak covered bonds to probable

Frankfurt am Main, December 21, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded to Aa1 from Aa2 the ratings of the mortgage covered bonds issued by Vseobecna Uverova Banka a.s. (the issuer/"VUB", deposits A2 stable; adjusted baseline credit assessment baa2; counterparty risk (CR) assessment A2(cr)).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of VUB Mortgage Covered Bonds' ratings was driven by legal amendments of the (i) Slovak deposit compensation scheme and (ii) the Slovak legal framework for covered bonds. The changes regarding the deposit compensation scheme came into force earlier this month, while the changes regarding the covered bond framework will come into force on 8 July 2022. Together with these legal changes, the progress regarding the amortisation of still outstanding legacy hard bullet covered bonds supported the reduction of refinancing risk.

The decrease in cover pool losses triggered the rating upgrade to Aa1, which is the maximum rating achievable based on the current over-collateralisation (OC). The OC level consistent with the new Aa1 rating is 4.0%. The timely payment indicator (TPI) framework does not constrain the covered bond rating.

EXPECTED LOSS

The amendment to the deposit compensation scheme eliminated elevated deposit set-off risk. Before the change, set-off risk used to be a major driver of the cover pool losses we determined for VUB Mortgage Covered Bonds. Previously, the compensation scheme defined the depositor's claim under the deposit protection scheme as the amount of lost deposits reduced by any liabilities the depositor might have against the bank, which in Moody's opinion, made it much more likely that in the scenario of an issuer default, borrowers would try to set off their lost bank deposits against mortgage loan obligations. In case borrowers had successfully exercised such set-off claims, this would have reduced the cash flows from the loan repayment and therefore the amount of cash available to make payments to covered bond holders after a potential issuer default. The amended definition aligns the compensation claim with the practice in other EU countries because only due and payable obligations the depositor might have against the bank will be deducted from the amount the depositor can claim under the compensation scheme.

Two aspects of the Slovak legal framework for covered bonds are particularly refinancing-positive: (i) the strong support provided by the liquidity buffer requirement that will continue to be calculated based on the expected maturity dates of the covered bonds (which is stricter than the minimum requirement of the covered bond directive that allows member states to use the extended maturity date for determining the liquidity buffer requirement); and (ii) the decreasing portion of hard bullet covered bonds outstanding. Since the previous legal amendments in 2018, Slovak covered bonds have been issued in soft bullet format, while covered bonds issued prior to 2018 remained hard bullet. The continued amortisation of legacy hard bullet bonds together with the issuance of new soft bullet covered bonds has already significantly reduced the relative proportion of legacy bonds of the total outstanding amount. In addition, the recent legal amendments provide issuers with the opportunity to convert the legacy covered bonds to covered bonds according to the new framework so that these bonds will become soft bullet as well. In case issuers will use this option, this would further accelerate the reduction of refinancing risk.

TIMELY PAYMENT INDICATOR

Considering the positive effects of the already reduced share that hard bullet covered bonds represent of the total amount of Slovak covered bonds outstanding, Moody's has also decided to align the timely payment indicator (TPI) for all four Slovak covered bond programmes at probable. This means that the TPI of VUB Mortgage Covered Bonds, Tatra banka, a.s. - Mortgage Covered Bonds and Slovenska Sporitelna, a.s. - Mortgage Covered Bonds are changed to probable from improbable. Prima banka Slovensko, a.s. - Mortgage Covered Bonds' TPI already was probable and will remain at this level. There are no hard bullet covered bonds outstanding under this programme so that the refinancing risk of this programme already was lower before.

The changes of the TPIs do not have a rating impact because already at the previous level, the TPI framework did not constrain the covered bond ratings.

KEY RATING ASSUMPTIONS/FACTORS

Moody's determines covered bond ratings using a two-step process: an expected loss analysis and a TPI framework analysis.

EXPECTED LOSS: Moody's uses its Covered Bond Model (COBOL) to determine a rating based on the expected loss on the bond. COBOL determines expected loss as (1) a function of the probability that the issuer will cease making payments under the covered bonds (such cessation, a CB anchor event); and (2) the estimated losses that will accrue to covered bondholders should a CB anchor event occur. We express the probability of a CB anchor event as a point on our alpha-numeric rating scale (i.e. the CB anchor), which is typically one notch higher than the issuer's CR assessment.

The CB anchor for VUB Mortgage Covered Bonds is A1 being the CR assessment of VUB plus one notch.

The cover pool losses for VUB's Mortgage Covered Bonds are 25.8%. This is an estimate of the losses Moody's currently models following a CB anchor event. Moody's splits cover pool losses between market risk of 21.6% and collateral risk of 4.2%. Market risk measures losses stemming from refinancing risk and risks related to interest-rate and currency mismatches (these losses may also include certain legal risks). Collateral risk measures losses resulting directly from cover pool assets' credit quality. Moody's derives collateral risk from the collateral score, which for this programme is currently 6.4%.

The over-collateralisation in the cover pool is 10.9%, of which the issuer provides 5% on a "committed" basis. Under Moody's COBOL model, the minimum OC consistent with the Aa1 rating is 4%, of which 0% needs to be in "committed" form to be given full value. These numbers show that Moody's is not relying on "uncommitted" OC in its expected loss analysis.

For further details on cover pool losses, collateral risk, market risk, collateral score and TPI Leeway across covered bond programmes rated by Moody's please refer to "Covered Bonds Sector Update ", published quarterly.

TPI FRAMEWORK: Moody's assigns a "timely payment indicator" (TPI), which is our assessment of the likelihood of timely payment of interest and principal to covered bondholders following a CB anchor event. TPIs are assessed as Very High, High, Probable-High, Probable, Improbable or Very Improbable. The TPI framework limits the covered bond rating to a certain number of notches above the CB anchor.

RATING METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating Covered Bonds" published in December 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1307630. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The CB anchor is the main determinant of a covered bond programme's rating robustness. A change in the level of the CB anchor could lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the covered bonds. The TPI Leeway measures the number of notches by which Moody's might lower the CB anchor before the rating agency downgrades the covered bonds because of TPI framework constraints.

Based on the current TPI of "probable", the TPI Leeway for this programme is three notches. This implies that Moody's might downgrade the covered bonds because of a TPI cap if it lowers the CB anchor by four notches all other variables being equal.

A multiple-notch downgrade of the covered bonds might occur in certain circumstances, such as (1) a country ceiling or sovereign downgrade capping a covered bond rating or negatively affecting the CB anchor and the TPI; (2) a multiple-notch downgrade of the CB anchor; or (3) a material reduction of the value of the cover pool.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

