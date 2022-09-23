Moody's upgrades W. P. Carey's senior unsecured debt and issuer ratings to Baa1; outlook is stable

New York, September 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has upgraded W. P. Carey Inc.'s (W. P. Carey or 'the REIT') senior unsecured and issuer ratings to Baa1 from Baa2. In the same action, the senior unsecured debt rating of its European affiliate WPC Eurobond B.V. was upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2.

The ratings upgrade reflects the sound and predictable cash flows generated by the REIT's net lease portfolio, moderate leverage metrics, and healthy liquidity. The outlook has been revised to stable from positive based on the expectation that W. P. Carey's operating performance and capital strategy will remain steady at current levels.

Upgrades:

.Issuer: W. P. Carey Inc.

.... Issuer Rating, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Debt, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

..Issuer: WPC Eurobond B.V.

....Backed Senior Unsecured Debt, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: W. P. Carey Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: WPC Eurobond B.V.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

The REIT's Baa1 ratings reflect its large and diversified net lease portfolio that has performed well through real estate and economic cycles, a prudent approach to capital management including leverage neutral acquisitions, strong fixed charge coverage, and good liquidity position. W. P. Carey's portfolio mix includes a meaningful proportion of well-leased industrial and warehouse properties, its geographic distribution with the European exposures generating 35% of revenue, contractual rent escalators, a laddered lease maturity schedule, and meaningful exposure to non-investment grade tenants.

W. P. Carey owns many types of commercial real estate assets in US and Europe and the operating trends and outlook are favorable for a majority of the portfolio. Industrial, warehouse and self-storage properties that account for 55% of revenues (post the CPA:18 transaction) will continue to perform well, while some office and retail exposures could face leasing challenges and likely related decline in values over the next 2-3 years. Given the long duration of net leases- remaining weighted average lease term was 11 years at the end of Q2 2022, and significant portfolio diversity -1357 net lease properties in all, the impact of the structural shifts in the office and retail commercial real estate segments on the REIT's operating performance will be modest and manageable. In the current inflationary environment, the presence of contractual rent escalators for about 99% of the portfolio, most of which are CPI-based or fixed, is an important credit strength.

The REIT's leverage metrics have been moderate and stable, consistent with its prudent capital strategy and reflective of its proven access to multiple sources of capital. At the end of Q2 2022, W. P. Carey's effective leverage, debt + preferred to gross assets, was 37.4% and net debt + preferred to EBITDA was 5.8x, on a TTM basis. Secured leverage was 1.8% and fixed charge coverage is strong at 5.9x.

Growth via acquisitions is an important part of W. P. Carey's strategy, as is the case for many other net lease REITs. However, its leverage neutral funding plan that has included forward and ATM equity raising, has helped maintain leverage metrics within a narrow band.

W. P. Carey's liquidity profile is sound with substantial availability, almost $1.4 billion as of June 30, 2022, on its unsecured revolving credit facility, a 90%+ unencumbered asset base and almost $600 million of undrawn forward and ATM equity relative to modest near-term capital needs of about $350 million through YE 2023, mostly related to debt maturities and remaining capital commitments for ongoing projects.

The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that operating performance will remain steady with modestly positive same-store revenue growth, the REIT will maintain a prudent capital strategy and sound liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A ratings upgrade would require net debt to EBITDA to be below 5.5x, debt + preferred to gross assets below 35%, and fixed charge coverage above 5.0x and an unencumbered asset ratio above 90%, all on a consistent basis.

A downgrade would likely reflect net debt to EBITDA remaining above 6.5x, fixed charge coverage below 4.0x, and an unencumbered asset ratio below 75%.

W.P. Carey Inc. owns and manages a portfolio of mostly single tenant, triple-net lease assets acquired through sale-leaseback investments of corporate-owned real estate. As of June 30, 2022, W. P. Carey's owned portfolio consisted of full or partial ownership of 1377 properties which included 1357 net lease assets that were 99.1% leased and 20 operating assets.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74168. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

