Moody's upgrades WESCO International, Inc's CFR to Ba2; outlook stable

Approximately $2.8 billion of rated debt impacted

New York, September 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded WESCO International, Inc.'s ("WESCO") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ba2 from Ba3, Probability of Default (PDR) to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD, and the rating on WESCO Distribution, Inc.'s senior unsecured notes to Ba3 from B1. The outlook is stable. The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating is unchanged at SGL-1.

The rating upgrades reflects the improvement in WESCO's financial profile and credit metrics stemming from revenue growth, execution of synergy realization, and favorable end market fundamentals.

"WESCO has executed its combination with Anixter well and is realizing the benefits of scale, capitalizing on synergy opportunities, and has the ability to effectively serve customers in its fundamentally robust end markets. These positive attributes are expected to continue to flow through financial results and support the improved WESCO credit profile," said Moody's Vice President, Scott Manduca.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of a balanced approach to free cash flow allocation among shareholder returns, M&A opportunities, and maintaining a healthy balance sheet.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: WESCO International, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD

..Issuer: WESCO Distribution, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Ba3 (LGD4) from B1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: WESCO International, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: WESCO Distribution, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

WESCO's Ba2 Corporate Family Rating reflects the company's strong market position as the leading US distributor of electrical, communication, and utility product components. Moody's rating is supported by WESCO's improving credit profile, including the ability to generate robust cash flow, and very good liquidity position. Moody's rating also reflects the expected balancing of shareholder returns, in the form of share repurchases and newly instituted common stock dividends beginning in 2023, with maintaining supportive credit metrics.

WESCO's is expected to maintain very good liquidity given improving free cash flow generation, no near term maturities, limited capital expenditure requirements, and cash on hand.

WESCO's senior unsecured notes are rated Ba3, one notch lower than its Ba2 CFR. The unsecured notes are contractually subordinated to the revolving credit facility (unrated), which has a first-lien pledge on substantially all assets of the company, except accounts receivable backing the accounts receivable securitization facility.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if there is a deterioration in credit metrics caused by aggressive financial policies including large debt funded acquisitions or shareholder returns, or a deterioration in liquidity. Specifically, if debt-to-EBITDA (inclusive of Moody's adjustments) approaches 4.0x, EBITA-to-interest expense nears 3.0x and retained cash flow-to-debt falls to around 15%.

The ratings could be upgraded if there is sustained improvement in credit metrics and very good liquidity is maintained. Specifically, if debt-to-EBITDA (inclusive of Moody's adjustments) is close to 3.0x, EBITA-to-interest expense is near 4.5x, retained cash flow-to-debt is consistently above 20% and operating margin is above 8%.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, WESCO International, Inc. is a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. For the last twelve months ended June 30, 2022, WESCO generated $20 billion in revenue.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/55403. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

