Moody's upgrades WFS' CFR to B3, outlook changed to stable

Stockholm, January 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of Promontoria Holding 264 B.V. (WFS) to B3 from Caa1 and the probability of default rating (PDR) to B3-PD from Caa1-PD. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a B3 rating to the proposed €950 million equivalent new guaranteed senior secured notes due 2027. The outlook has been changed to stable from positive.

The proceeds from the new notes will be used to refinance the existing notes, repay the short-term acquisition bridge facility, cover transaction related fees and expenses and provide additional cash on balance sheet. The existing rating on the €660 million backed senior secured notes will be withdrawn upon the completion of the transaction.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B3 CFR rating with a stable outlook reflects WFS' strong trading performance in 2021 and better than expected FCF generation, supporting an ongoing recovery of credit metrics. Revenues increased by more than 25% (pre-acquisitions) in 2021 from 2020 and were only 4% below 2019 levels. At the same time, the company's adjusted EBITDA increased to above 2019 levels. The performance was driven by the continued strong momentum in the air cargo market and ongoing productivity initiatives, which more than offset the slower recovery in the ground handling business. Based on preliminary data, WFS' FCF is also expected to be slightly positive in 2021 against Moody's previous expectation of negative FCF. The significant improvement in cash generation was supported by the strong working capital management and the material decrease in non-recurring costs. Moody's also recognises WFS' business resilience throughout the pandemic thanks to the extensive actions that have been taken by the current management team. Moody's believes that the greater focus on optimising labour planning, cost control and working capital management places the company on a stronger footing than pre-pandemic.

In addition, the successful completion of the transaction will address the refinancing risks, which weighed on the rating. Pro forma for the transaction, Moody's adjusted leverage is expected to be around 5.2x and 7.3x before the operating lease adjustment in 2021. Moody's expects limited deleveraging in 2022 as the implementation costs of recent acquisitions, higher SG&A investment plans and ongoing cost inflation will weigh on margins. However, Moody's anticipates the leverage to reduce towards 4.5x and to below 6.5x before the operating leases adjustment in 2023 on the back of the ongoing cost saving initiatives and the completion of a number of investment projects. The ongoing recovery in the ground handling business and potential synergies from the acquisitions should further support margin improvements.

WFS completed the acquisition of Pinnacle Logistics, a provider of primarily express cargo handling services for the aviation market in the U.S, in September 2021. Mercury Air Cargo, Inc. (MAC), a US provider of air cargo services, and Maytag Aircraft Corporation, a US government service contractor for aircraft fueling equipment and other air base operations, were subsequently acquired in December 2021. The recent acquisitions strengthen the company's position in the US and increases its exposure to the fast-growing e-commerce operations. WFS also continues to benefit from its leading positions in major hubs complemented by its trucking network across Europe; relatively high barriers to entry given the limited supply of on-airport warehouses; good geographical diversification; and relatively stable client base with high contract renewal rates.

Conversely, the B3 rating is constrained by the company's high leverage and limited track record of generating positive FCF; history of large non-recurring expenses; and the higher debt load will increase the interest payment needs, further constraining the cash flows. The recent acquisitions also entail integration and execution risks, while the limited track record of MAC's current earnings create some uncertainty on the sustainability of its margins. WFS' core cargo business continues to be exposed to economic and international trade cyclicality with high competition and some customer concentration risks.

Governance risks mainly relate to the company's private-equity ownership, which tends to tolerate a higher leverage, a greater propensity to favour shareholders over creditors as well as a greater appetite for M&A to maximise growth and their return on investment.

LIQUIDITY

WFS' liquidity profile is adequate, supported by the strong cash on balance sheet of €178 million as of December 2021 pro forma for the transaction. As part of the refinancing the company will also have access to a new €160 million senior secured revolving credit facility (SSRCF), with €25 million used for letters-of-credit. The company also has access to committed and uncommitted factoring facility lines. The RCF has one springing covenant test of 8.25x net senior secured leverage when the RCF is drawn by more than 40%. Moody's expects the company to maintain sufficient headroom under this covenant.

While FCF will likely be negative in 2022, given the expected higher non-recurring costs, covid-related deferred payments and higher growth capex, Moody's anticipates FCF to turn positive in 2023. This expectation is however highly dependent on the company's ability to keep non-recurring costs low and improve margins, while maintaining a strong control over its working capital needs.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The €950 million equivalent senior secured notes and the €160 million SSRCF share the same security package and guarantor coverage, but the notes rank junior to the SSRCF upon enforcement under the provisions of the intercreditor agreement. Consequently, the SSRCF ranks first and the senior secured notes second in the waterfall of proceeds from collateral enforcement. Given the limited weight of the SSRCF, the notes are rated B3 in line with the CFR. The security package consists of share pledges, intercompany receivables and bank accounts.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook assumes that WFS' earnings and cash flow generation capabilities will continue to improve over the next two years on the back of the ongoing productivity initiatives, strong working capital management and reduction in non-recurring costs, leading to a deleveraging towards 4.5x in 2023 with a positive FCF.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade could be considered if the company demonstrates its ability to consistently generate positive FCF; Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA reduces to below 4.5x on a sustained basis and Moody's EBITA/interest increases towards 2.0x, while maintaining a solid liquidity profile.

A negative rating action could materialize if the company fails to sustain the recent improvements in operating performance and FCF generation evidenced by a decline in Moody's-adjusted EBITA/ interest cover to below 1.0x, Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA remains sustainably above 5.5x; FCF turns negative on a sustained basis or the liquidity materially weakens.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Paris, France, WFS is a global aviation services company, principally focused on cargo handling and ground handling, with a small presence in transport infrastructure management and services. The company operates across 17 countries through 165 airport stations and serves around 300 customers worldwide. In 2021, pro forma for the acquisitions, WFS' revenue is expected to reach around €1.57 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

