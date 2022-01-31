Moody's upgrades WFS' CFR to B3, outlook changed to stable

Stockholm, January 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded the corporate
family rating (CFR) of Promontoria Holding 264 B.V. (WFS)
to B3 from Caa1 and the probability of default rating (PDR) to B3-PD
from Caa1-PD. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a
B3 rating to the proposed €950 million equivalent new guaranteed
senior secured notes due 2027. The outlook has been changed to
stable from positive.
The proceeds from the new notes will be used to refinance the existing
notes, repay the short-term acquisition bridge facility,
cover transaction related fees and expenses and provide additional cash
on balance sheet. The existing rating on the €660 million
backed senior secured notes will be withdrawn upon the completion of the
transaction.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B3 CFR rating with a stable outlook reflects WFS' strong trading
performance in 2021 and better than expected FCF generation, supporting
an ongoing recovery of credit metrics. Revenues increased by more
than 25% (pre-acquisitions) in 2021 from 2020 and were only
4% below 2019 levels. At the same time, the company's
adjusted EBITDA increased to above 2019 levels. The performance
was driven by the continued strong momentum in the air cargo market and
ongoing productivity initiatives, which more than offset the slower
recovery in the ground handling business. Based on preliminary
data, WFS' FCF is also expected to be slightly positive in
2021 against Moody's previous expectation of negative FCF.
The significant improvement in cash generation was supported by the strong
working capital management and the material decrease in non-recurring
costs. Moody's also recognises WFS' business resilience
throughout the pandemic thanks to the extensive actions that have been
taken by the current management team. Moody's believes that
the greater focus on optimising labour planning, cost control and
working capital management places the company on a stronger footing than
pre-pandemic.
In addition, the successful completion of the transaction will address
the refinancing risks, which weighed on the rating. Pro forma
for the transaction, Moody's adjusted leverage is expected
to be around 5.2x and 7.3x before the operating lease adjustment
in 2021. Moody's expects limited deleveraging in 2022 as
the implementation costs of recent acquisitions, higher SG&A
investment plans and ongoing cost inflation will weigh on margins.
However, Moody's anticipates the leverage to reduce towards
4.5x and to below 6.5x before the operating leases adjustment
in 2023 on the back of the ongoing cost saving initiatives and the completion
of a number of investment projects. The ongoing recovery in the
ground handling business and potential synergies from the acquisitions
should further support margin improvements.
WFS completed the acquisition of Pinnacle Logistics, a provider
of primarily express cargo handling services for the aviation market in
the U.S, in September 2021. Mercury Air Cargo,
Inc. (MAC), a US provider of air cargo services, and
Maytag Aircraft Corporation, a US government service contractor
for aircraft fueling equipment and other air base operations, were
subsequently acquired in December 2021. The recent acquisitions
strengthen the company's position in the US and increases its exposure
to the fast-growing e-commerce operations. WFS also
continues to benefit from its leading positions in major hubs complemented
by its trucking network across Europe; relatively high barriers to
entry given the limited supply of on-airport warehouses; good
geographical diversification; and relatively stable client base with
high contract renewal rates.
Conversely, the B3 rating is constrained by the company's high leverage
and limited track record of generating positive FCF; history of large
non-recurring expenses; and the higher debt load will increase
the interest payment needs, further constraining the cash flows.
The recent acquisitions also entail integration and execution risks,
while the limited track record of MAC's current earnings create
some uncertainty on the sustainability of its margins. WFS'
core cargo business continues to be exposed to economic and international
trade cyclicality with high competition and some customer concentration
risks.
Governance risks mainly relate to the company's private-equity
ownership, which tends to tolerate a higher leverage, a greater
propensity to favour shareholders over creditors as well as a greater
appetite for M&A to maximise growth and their return on investment.
LIQUIDITY
WFS' liquidity profile is adequate, supported by the strong cash
on balance sheet of €178 million as of December 2021 pro forma for
the transaction. As part of the refinancing the company will also
have access to a new €160 million senior secured revolving credit
facility (SSRCF), with €25 million used for letters-of-credit.
The company also has access to committed and uncommitted factoring facility
lines. The RCF has one springing covenant test of 8.25x
net senior secured leverage when the RCF is drawn by more than 40%.
Moody's expects the company to maintain sufficient headroom under this
covenant.
While FCF will likely be negative in 2022, given the expected higher
non-recurring costs, covid-related deferred payments
and higher growth capex, Moody's anticipates FCF to turn positive
in 2023. This expectation is however highly dependent on the company's
ability to keep non-recurring costs low and improve margins,
while maintaining a strong control over its working capital needs.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The €950 million equivalent senior secured notes and the €160
million SSRCF share the same security package and guarantor coverage,
but the notes rank junior to the SSRCF upon enforcement under the provisions
of the intercreditor agreement. Consequently, the SSRCF ranks
first and the senior secured notes second in the waterfall of proceeds
from collateral enforcement. Given the limited weight of the SSRCF,
the notes are rated B3 in line with the CFR. The security package
consists of share pledges, intercompany receivables and bank accounts.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook assumes that WFS' earnings and cash flow generation
capabilities will continue to improve over the next two years on the back
of the ongoing productivity initiatives, strong working capital
management and reduction in non-recurring costs, leading
to a deleveraging towards 4.5x in 2023 with a positive FCF.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
A rating upgrade could be considered if the company demonstrates its ability
to consistently generate positive FCF; Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA
reduces to below 4.5x on a sustained basis and Moody's EBITA/interest
increases towards 2.0x, while maintaining a solid liquidity
profile.
A negative rating action could materialize if the company fails to sustain
the recent improvements in operating performance and FCF generation evidenced
by a decline in Moody's-adjusted EBITA/ interest cover to below
1.0x, Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA remains sustainably
above 5.5x; FCF turns negative on a sustained basis or the
liquidity materially weakens.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in Paris, France, WFS is a global aviation services
company, principally focused on cargo handling and ground handling,
with a small presence in transport infrastructure management and services.
The company operates across 17 countries through 165 airport stations
and serves around 300 customers worldwide. In 2021, pro forma
for the acquisitions, WFS' revenue is expected to reach around
€1.57 billion.
Nathalie Tuszewski
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB
Norrlandsgatan 20
Stockholm 111 43
Sweden
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Christian Hendker, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB
Norrlandsgatan 20
Stockholm 111 43
Sweden
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454