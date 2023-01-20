Moody's upgrades W&T Offshore's CFR to B3 from Caa1; outlook stable

New York, January 20, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) upgraded W&T Offshore, Inc.'s (W&T) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B3 from Caa1 and affirmed the Caa1 rating of its $275 million of senior secured second lien notes due 2026. The Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating was upgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-4. The outlook was changed to stable from ratings on review. This concludes the review initiated on January 9, 2023.

W&T priced its $275 million 11.75% senior secured second lien notes due 2026. The company will use net proceeds from the notes and cash on the balance sheet to redeem the outstanding $552 million secured second lien notes due 2023.

"The upgrade of W&T Offshore's Corporate Family Rating reflects the refinancing transaction, which extends the company's debt maturity profile and reduces debt, as well as supportive commodity prices that sustain stronger credit metrics," commented Jonathan Teitel, a Moody's analyst.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: W&T Offshore, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B3 from Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B3-PD from Caa1-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-4

Affirmations:

..Issuer: W&T Offshore, Inc.

....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: W&T Offshore, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

W&T's B3 CFR reflects the company's very long history of operating in the US Gulf of Mexico but modest scale and a concentrated asset base in the region. W&T has a long proved developed reserve life and Moody's expects the company could increase proved developed reserves with only modest capital spending to develop probable reserves. W&T benefits from proximity to the Gulf Coast and low basis differentials. Operations in the US Gulf of Mexico carry specific regulations and are exposed to periodic weather-related disruptions. However, there are also high barriers to entry. W&T manages sizable well decommissioning liabilities.

W&T's SGL-3 rating reflects Moody's expectation for the company to maintain adequate liquidity into 2024. As of September 30, 2022 and pro forma for use of cash on the balance sheet to reduce debt, W&T would have had about $165 million of cash. As of September 30, 2022, W&T had an undrawn revolver with a $50 million borrowing base that matures in January 2024, which will reduce liquidity if not extended. Revolver financial covenants are comprised of a minimum current ratio, a maximum first lien leverage ratio and a minimum asset coverage ratio. Moody's expects the company to maintain ample headroom for future compliance with these covenants into 2024.

W&T's $275 million of senior secured second lien notes due 2026 are rated Caa1. This is one notch below the CFR and reflects a second lien claim on the assets that secure the revolver which has a first lien claim. W&T also has a $157 first lien term loan due 2028 (unrated) backed by a carve out of Mobile Bay assets. These assets were moved to wholly-owned special purpose vehicles that are unrestricted subsidiaries with respect to the notes. The revolving credit facility has a first lien priority claim on all of the company's assets, except for the assets held in the subsidiaries that are pledged to the term loan.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that W&T will maintain its production levels and adequate liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include growing both production and reserves; consistent positive free cash flow generation and good liquidity; retained cash flow (RCF) to debt above 35%; and a leveraged full cycle ratio (LFCR) above 1.25x.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include a meaningful decline in production; RCF to debt below 20%; EBITDA/interest below 3x; significant negative free cash flow or weakening liquidity.

W&T, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a publicly traded independent exploration and production company operating offshore in the US Gulf of Mexico.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production published in December 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/396736. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jonathan Teitel, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Peter Speer

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

