Moody's upgrades Wabtec to Baa3; stable outlook

New York, March 22, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded the senior unsecured ratings of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. ("Wabtec") to Baa3 from Ba1. Moody's also upgraded ratings on the senior unsecured notes issued by Wabtec Transportation Netherlands B.V.'s ("WTN") to Baa3 from Ba1. Concurrently, Moody's withdrew the Ba1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), the Ba1-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) and the SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating. The outlook is stable.

The ratings upgrade reflects continued strength and resilience in Wabtec's operating results and the company's strong and defensible market position within the freight and transit rail sector. Moody's expects that EBITDA growth of roughly 5% in 2023-2024 will result in improved credit metrics despite the ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty. The ratings upgrade also reflects Moody's expectation that Wabtec's financial policy will remain conservative, including an emphasis on deleveraging and measured shareholder distributions that will support adjusted debt/EBITDA below 3.0x.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa3 from Ba1 (LGD4)

..Issuer: Wabtec Transportation Netherlands B.V.

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa3 from Ba1 (LGD4)

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated Ba1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated Ba1-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated SGL-2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Wabtec Transportation Netherlands B.V.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Wabtec's Baa3 senior unsecured rating reflects the company's leading position in the US market for freight rail products and services, as well as a strong position in the global transit markets. Wabtec will continue to benefit from strong demand for locomotive modernization to support the aging freight fleet and for transit rail products and services. The company's healthy backlog stood at $22 billion at the end of 2022, of which $6.8 billion will be delivered in 2023. Moody's forecasts Wabtec's revenue growth to be in the 4%-5% range during 2023, and its EBITDA margin to remain around 19%. Moody's expects debt/EBITDA to remain below 3.0x while free cash flow per annum to exceed $650 million over the next 12-18 months.

The ratings are constrained by the company's exposure to the highly cyclical freight rail sector. A global economic downturn would curb rail freight volumes and reduce demand for Wabtec's products and services. However, Wabtec's good balance between freight and transit customers, as well as its global diversification insulates it from weakness in any specific regional market. In addition, the company's significant aftermarket business (about 60% of revenue) provides a relatively stable and more recurring revenue stream.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of continued strength in the company's credit metrics and free cash flow over the next 12-18 months amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty.

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) considerations are low. A portion of the company's workforce is unionized, presenting modest social risk, while Wabtec's business is not materially impacted by environmental risk. Moody's believes Wabtec's governance risk is low and the company will engage in balanced financial policies focused on debt reduction and measured shareholder distributions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Wabtec's ratings could be upgraded if the company continues to reduce its exposure to volume risk by growing its aftermarket and recurring revenue stream. A conservative financial policy that supports Moody's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA below 2.5x, while maintaining strong profitability margins will support a ratings upgrade. Wabtec will also need to refinance the upcoming debt maturities at reasonable terms before Moody's would consider an upgrade.

Ratings could be downgraded if the operating performance weakens or the company adopts a more aggressive financial policy that sustains Moody's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA above 3.5x. Ratings could also be downgraded if liquidity were to weaken.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. ("Wabtec") provides technology-based products and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries. The company is also a leading manufacturer of diesel-electric locomotives and a supplier of associated aftermarket parts and services and digital solutions. Wabtec's revenue in 2022 was $8.4 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021.

