Moody's upgrades Walla Walla Co SD 250 (College Place), WA issuer and underlying GO ratings to Aa3 from A1 and assigns Aa3 UND/Aaa ENH to 2022 GO refunding bonds

New York, February 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the Walla Walla County School District 250 (College Place), WA's issuer rating and underlying rating on outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds to Aa3 from A1. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a Aa3 underlying and Aaa enhanced ratings to the district's $22.5 million Unlimited Tax General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 issuer rating reflects the district's strong financial position stemming both from revenue growth and solid management, which has generated ongoing operating surpluses. It further reflects the growing regional economy and tax base, incorporating resident incomes and wealth metrics that have improved over the last decade and supported by new commercial and residential development. Although the pandemic has dampened enrollment growth over the last two school years, the longer-term enrollment trend has been and will continue to be strongly positive. As do nearly all of Washington districts, the district has what Moody's considers weak financial reporting that does not disclose other post-employment benefit liabilities or contributions, capital asset values, or depreciation because the district follows the 'Regulatory Basis of Accounting' as directed by the state's Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) and allowed by Washington state law. Long-term liabilities are manageable and fixed costs overall are modest and manageable.

The Aa3 rating on the district's general obligation bonds is the same as the issuer rating based on the district's general obligation full faith and credit pledge as well as an unlimited property tax that is dedicated to debt service.

The Aaa enhanced rating on the series 2022 bonds is based on participation in the Washington State School Bond Guarantee Program (Aaa). Under this program, the state pledges its full faith, credit, and taxing power to guarantee debt service when due on qualified school districts' voter-approved general obligation bonds. The program rating reflects the pledge of the State of Washington (Aaa stable) and strong program mechanics to ensure timely debt service payments on participating bonds.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Strengthening of the full value per capita or resident income levels

- Material and sustained growth of the district's reserves and liquidity

- Improved financial reporting

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Deterioration of the district's reserves and liquidity

- Sustained trend of enrollment losses that would pressure financial performance

- Material increase in leverage and fixed costs

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's GOULT bonds are backed by the district's full faith, credit and unlimited property tax pledge. Bondholder security is enhanced by the county-provided lockbox for GOULT debt service.

The Washington State School Bond Guarantee Program pledges its full faith and credit to make whole any shortfall in debt service by the district, if necessary, on a timely basis for payment to bondholders.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the bonds will be used to refund the district's outstanding Unlimited Tax General Obligation Bonds, Series 2012 for savings.

PROFILE

College Place School District, WA encompasses 30 square miles in Walla Walla County, serving about 14,427 residents in the city of College Place, a small portion of the city of Walla Walla and neighboring unincorporated areas. The district operates one elementary school, one middle school and one high school, with total enrollment of 1,609 for fiscal 2021.

