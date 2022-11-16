Moody's upgrades Walton CSD, FL's issuer rating to Aa1, COPs rating to Aa2

New York, November 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded Walton County School District, Florida's issuer rating to Aa1 from Aa2. Concurrently, Moody's has upgraded the rating on the district's outstanding certificates of participation to Aa2 from Aa3 and assigned a Aa2 rating to its (not to exceed) $90 million Certificates of Participation, Series 2022. The district will have approximately $140 million of certificates of participation (COPs) outstanding following the Series 2022 issuance. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Upgrade of the issuer rating to Aa1 reflects a multi-year trend of surplus operations and growing reserves that are largely due to tax base growth, rising enrollment, and strong budget management. Enrollment growth will cause the district to invest significantly in its facilities, investments that will be funded through a combination of debt, a dedicated property tax levy, and previously accumulated reserves. Despite the capital needs, we expect the district's overall leverage, fixed costs, and reserve position to remain in line with the rating category. The rating also considers the district's exposure to physical climate risks like hurricanes given its location along the Gulf Coast.

The Aa2 rating on the COPs is notched once from the issuer rating and reflects the risk of annual non-appropriation for lease payments and the more essential nature of the pledged assets (which consist of school buildings).

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to K-12 school districts with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Moderation of long-term liabilities and associated fixed costs

- Moderation of enrollment growth that lessens rising demand on capital needs

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material decline in reserves due to trend of operational imbalance or greater than expected fund balance draws

- Material increase in leverage and/or associated fixed costs

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's COPs are backed by undivided proportionate interests in basic rental payments pursuant to the master lease and subsequent supplemental lease agreements. Unless the district gives notice of its intent not to appropriate, the superintendent is required to include funds necessary to make lease payments for all or none of the projects under the master lease in the district's budget. In practice, lease payments are paid from a portion of the proceeds of the district's 1.393 mill discretionary capital millage outlay levy (which is capped at 1.5 mills). In the event of non-appropriation, the district is required to surrender the pledged projects, which include the Freeport Middle School (Series 2022 COPs), the Dune Lakes Elementary School (Series 2017 COPs), and the Walton Middle School (Series 2015 COPs).

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2022 certificates will finance acquisition and construction of the new Freeport Middle School and related facilities.

PROFILE

The district is coterminous with Walton County, FL (Aa2 RUR) and provides pre-kindergarten through twelfth grade education to around 10,500 students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70054. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

