Moody's upgrades Wan Hai's rating to Ba1; outlook stable

Hong Kong, June 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded Wan Hai Lines Ltd.'s (Wan Hai) corporate family rating (CFR) to Ba1 from Ba2.

The outlook on the rating remains stable.

"The upgrade reflects our expectation that Wan Hai will maintain its improved credit profile with a low adjusted net debt leverage, improved capital structure and a strong liquidity position to weather volatility in the shipping industry," says Chenyi Lu, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

"The upgrade also reflects our expectation that Wan Hai will continue to generate robust earnings over the next two years, which are well above the levels prior to the coronavirus pandemic. The strong earnings are mainly driven by solid industry demand and better business diversification, leading to elevated average freight rates," adds Lu.

Wan Hai's adjusted net debt/EBITDA improved to a net cash position of about NTD41 billion as of the end of 2021 from 1.5x with an adjusted net debt of NTD28.5 billion in 2020, driven by strong positive free cash flows owing to a 639% increase in adjusted EBITDA to NTD142 billion.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Wan Hai's Ba1 CFR reflects the company's leading position in the intra-Asia liner market; good track record of operating through container shipping industry cycles since 1976; good access to the domestic capital and banking markets; proactive operational and financial management; and sound liquidity through shipping industry cycles.

Wan Hai's rating is constrained by the company's lack of business diversification, which is partly tempered by its established and wide customer base. The company's single-segment liner operations expose it to cyclicality in performance.

Wan Hai reported robust year-on-year revenue growth of about 178% to NTD228 billion ($7.6 billion) in 2021 mainly because of a 171 % increase in average freight rates and a 6.2% increase in volume as a result of: (1) strong demand from the improved global economy and (2) congestions in major ports amid the coronavirus pandemic. The company also launched new shipping routes in 2021 to meet strong demand and expand its operations, contributing to volume growth.

The company improved its business diversification and increased its volume contributions from the United States and South America to account for 14% and 6%, respectively, of total operating volume (4.79 million 20-foot equivalent units [TEUs]), in 2021 from 5% and 4% of total operating volume (4.51 million TEUs) in 2020.

Moody's expects Wan Hai's revenue to increase about 15%-20% in 2022 but decrease around 25%-30% in 2023. The growth assumption in 2022 is mainly underpinned by elevated freight rates amid tight capacity in the container shipping industry, strong container shipping demand to support growth in the global economy, and Wan Hai's improved business diversification.

The decline assumption in 2023 is based on lower freight rates because demand for container shipping will gradually return to normal. The container shipping industry will add new capacity and gradually clear traffic jams in major ports around the world in 2023; therefore, average freight rates will be lower in 2023 than those in 2022 and 2021.

Wan Hai's adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 62.3% in 2021 from 23.5% in 2020, mainly driven by stronger gross margins owing to higher freight rates and a lower expense/revenue ratio because of higher operating efficiencies from increased revenue. Therefore, the company's adjusted EBITDA grew significantly by 639% to NTD142 billion in 2021 from NTD19 billion in 2020.

Moody's also expects Wan Hai's adjusted EBITDA margin to decline to 16% to 17% over the next two years on the back of lower freight rates and higher short-term charter hiring costs. This will be partially offset by the company's continued implementation of expense controls and cost-improvement measures. Therefore, its adjusted EBITDA will drop to about NTD113 billion in 2022 and about NTD35 billion in 2023, which are well above the average of NTD9.2 billion per year from 2016 to 2019, prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

Moody's projects Wan Hai's adjusted net debt/EBITDA will increase toward 0.5x over the next two years mainly because of a decrease in its cash position to support the large capital spending required to fund its expanding operations and dividend payments. This level of leverage will be appropriate for Wan Hai's Ba1 CFR, further supported by the company's long track record of holding strong liquidity over the years.

Moody's forecasts that Wan Hai's adjusted net debt will increase toward NTD5 billion over the next two years to fund: (1) its large capital spending programs mostly to purchase 32 new vessels, which will be delivered over 2022-23; used vessels to increase the size of its owned fleets to support the current, favorable operating environment; and container boxes to replace its aged boxes; and (2) its dividend payments. The new vessel purchase programs form part of the company's multiyear replacement cycle of aged and uneconomical vessels, and will support its expanding operations.

Wan Hai improved its adjusted debt/book capitalization to 27.6% in 2021 from 47.8% in 2020, supported by higher retained earnings from stronger net income.

Moody's also projects Wan Hai's adjusted debt/book capitalization will improve to 26% over the next two years, underpinned by higher retained earnings from solid earnings and a prudent dividend policy.

Wan Hai's liquidity position is very good. As of the end of March 2022, the company held NTD154 billion in cash and cash equivalents and short-term marketable investments of NTD7.0 billion. This amount, together with Moody's estimated operating cash flow for the company of NTD70 billion to NTD75 billion in the next 12 months, provides a strong liquidity reserve for the repayment of NTD8.2 billion in short-term maturing debt and Moody's projected capital spending of about NTD52.3 billion for the company over the same period.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Wan Hai will maintain its strong market position in the intra-Asia liner market, prudent vessel acquisition strategy and sound liquidity.

Wan Hai's rating could be upgraded if the company maintains a prudent investment and operating strategy, and improves its credit metrics, such that its adjusted net debt/EBITDA falls below 0.5x on a sustained basis.

Wan Hai's rating could be downgraded if the company's liquidity reserve depletes significantly; or its debt leverage rises, such that its adjusted net debt/EBITDA exceeds 2.0x on a sustained basis, as a result of declining revenue, deteriorating profitability or debt-funded acquisitions.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Shipping published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72792. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Wan Hai Lines Ltd., listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange since May 1996, operated a fleet of 148 container vessels (95 wholly owned and 53 chartered) as of the end of March 2022, offering intra-Asia, Asia-Middle East and trans-Pacific liner services.

With 39 dedicated service routes as of the end of March 2022, Wan Hai is the leading provider of intra-Asia container shipping services, with an estimated 15% market share.

