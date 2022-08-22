Moody's upgrades Wayne County, MI's ratings to A1; outlook revised to stable

New York, August 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded to A1 from A3 the issuer rating of Wayne County, MI. Concurrently, Moody's has upgraded to A1 from A3 the ratings assigned to the county's general obligation limited tax (GOLT) bonds and lease rental bonds. Outstanding rated lease rental bonds were issued by the Detroit-Wayne County Stadium Authority and are secured by an unconditional lease with rental payments backed by the county's full faith and credit GOLT pledge. The outlook has been revised to stable from positive. The county has $892 million in total debt outstanding.

The issuer rating represents Moody's assessment of hypothetical long-term debt of the county supported by a general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) pledge. The county does not currently have any outstanding debt supported by a GOULT pledge. The pledge supporting the GOLT debt is based on Michigan's (Aa1 stable) constitutional and statutory limits on tax levies available to pay debt service.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of the county's issuer rating to A1 reflects the continued strengthening of operating reserves and liquidity, aided by the restructuring of retiree benefits and proactive management. Tax base growth is solid, creating some cushion against the state's strict property tax caps that can result in revenue losses during time of tax base contraction. Total leverage and fixed costs are above average but will remain stable as retiree benefit restructuring has provided a level of budgetary predictability. These strengths are balanced against the county's elevated exposure to automotive manufacturing, below average resident income and weak demographic trends.

The A1 GOLT rating is the same as the issuer rating based on the county's full faith and credit pledged towards the repayment of limited tax debt.

The A1 rating on the county's non-contingent lease backed obligations is the same as the issuer rating based on the county's GOLT pledge securing rental payments, which are not subject to appropriation or abatement.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the county will maintain strong operating reserves while continuing to reduce its unfunded pension and other post-employment benefit liabilities.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained economic and tax base expansion

- Strengthened resident income and population trends - Significant reduction in pension and OPEB liabilities

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material narrowing of operating reserves and liquidity

- Substantially increased leverage or fixed cost burden

LEGAL SECURITY

Outstanding GOLT bonds are supported by the county's full faith and credit pledge. Its ability to raise funds is subject to applicable statutory and constitutional tax limitations.

Outstanding lease rental bonds issued by the Detroit-Wayne County Stadium Authority are secured by lease payments made to the authority by the county. The lease payments are supported by the county's full faith and credit pledge and are not subject to appropriation or abatement.

PROFILE

Wayne County encompasses 620 square miles in southeastern Michigan and is comprised of 34 cities, including the City of Detroit (Ba2 positive), and nine townships. It provides a range of municipal services including law enforcement, administration of justice, community enrichment and development, and health and human services. It is the most populous county in the state with a population of roughly 1.8 million residents.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the general obligation ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70015. The principal methodology used in the lease rating was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US Local Governments Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/385579. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Natalie Claes

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_MIDWEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

100 N Riverside Plaza

Suite 2220

Chicago 60606

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Robert Weber

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_NE

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

