Moody's upgrades WebPros' CFR to B2 from B3; stable outlook

London, May 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded Particle Investments S.a.r.l.'s (WebPros or the company) corporate family rating (CFR) to B2 from B3 and its probability of default rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B3-PD. Concurrently, the rating agency has affirmed the B2 instrument rating on the backed senior secured first lien term loan and the backed senior secured first lien revolving credit facility (RCF). The outlook on all ratings has been changed to stable from positive.

"The upgrade largely reflects the continued strong operating performance of the company boosted by recurring price adjustments. This had a led to rapid deleveraging following the LBO and good free cash flow levels" says Luigi Bucci, Moody's lead analyst for WebPros.

"While the company is expected to slow-down its EBITDA growth trajectory over 2022 on the back of an increased cost base, credit metrics will continue to strengthen within the B2 rating category" adds Mr Bucci.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

WebPros' B2 CFR is mainly supported by (1) the company's strong position in the niche market for web hosting control panels; (2) its strong renewal rates and limited churn; (3) the risks and costs for web hosting providers in changing control panels; and (4) the company's strong revenue and EBITDA growth following recurring product adjustments; and (5) good liquidity profile boosted by good free cash flow (FCF) generation.

However, the credit quality of the company is primarily constrained by (1) its high Moody's-adjusted leverage of 5.0x over the last twelve months (LTM) to March 2022; (2) the company's small addressable market; (3) its limited portfolio offering, mainly concentrated on two similar products; (4) the reliance of its sales strategy on large web hosting partners; and (5) increasing cost base in 2022, limiting EBITDA growth over the year.

Since the company's LBO transaction closed in May 2020, WebPros has focused its financial strategy on continued price adjustments of its two main products because the company understands its product offering has been historically underpriced. The change in pricing strategy had a sizeable impact on the company's 2021 performance, besides its organic growth, leading to a revenue growth of 21%. Additional price adjustments will also support top-line growth in the high single digit percentages over 2022 and likely in 2023.

The rating agency expects WebPros' cost base to continue to be affected by the hiring of new technical staff to increase the investment in R&D but also the relocation of staff from Russia to Bulgaria coupled with underlying wage inflation. As a consequence, Moody's forecasts company-adjusted EBITDA margin to decline to around 58%-59% in 2022-23 from 63% in 2021 leading to a company-adjusted EBITDA of around $125-135 million over the same timeframe (2021: $126 million). EBITDA evolution will be slower than the top-line in 2022 leading to a low-single digit growth in percentage terms before an acceleration in 2023.

Moody's forecasts WebPros' Moody's adjusted leverage to decline to below 5x in 2022 and reduce further in 2023 (2021: 5.4x), driven by EBITDA improvements. These forecasts do not factor in any additional debt reductions besides the 1% first-lien mandatory debt repayment. The company has, however, demonstrated a positive track-record of debt prepayments over the past 24 months. The rating agency notes that additional reductions in leverage, particularly at current levels, will be dependent upon debt-funded M&A risk, as the company continues to target inorganic growth.

Moody's estimates that FCF will continue to improve, particularly in 2023, supported by (1) organic EBITDA growth; (2) the absence of major working capital requirements because of monthly subscription billings; and (3) limited capital spending, which will average 1% of revenue in 2022-23. The rating agency notes that a portion of the company's debt is hedged until June 2023 mitigating temporarily the impact from the higher interest rate environment. This is likely to translate into a Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt in the low-teens in both 2022 and 2023 (2021: 8.5%).

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's has considered in its analysis of WebPros the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations. In terms of governance, CVC holds a stake of 40% and controls the board of directors of the company. The remaining shareholders are represented by Oakley Capital (22%) together with management, founders and other investors (38%).

Since the LBO transaction and the resulting very high opening leverage, WebPros' financial policy has been more creditor-friendly with strong deleveraging and excess cash flow used to voluntarily repay debt. The rating agency currently does not assume in its analysis large debt-funded acquisitions, such as WebPros' acquisition of cPanel in 2018, but small bolt-on transactions to support growth remain likely. At the same time, Moody's considers WebPros' social risks to be relatively low. WebPros does not own the data of individual end-users although has access to the list of websites running on servers using their solutions.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's views WebPros' liquidity as good. Cash balances at March 2022 stood at $31 million, further supported by the undrawn $60 million RCF, due 2025. The rating agency forecasts WebPros to generate positive free cash flow in a range of $60 million - $70 million on an annual basis over 2022-23, supporting the overall liquidity profile of the business.

The RCF is subject to a springing senior net leverage covenant set at 9.0x, tested if drawings under the RCF exceed 40%. We expect the company to have sizeable headroom under the covenant. WebPros has no significant maturity in the near term, with the outstanding $499 million backed senior secured first-lien term loan and the $108 million second-lien term loan maturing in 2027 and 2028, respectively.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B2-PD PDR reflects Moody's assumption of a 50% family recovery rate, given the covenant-lite structure of the backed senior secured first-lien term loan. The B2 ratings on the first lien term loan and the RCF are in line with the CFR reflecting the rating agency's assumption that the relatively low level of second lien debt in the structure, based on track record to date, will likely reduce further through additional prepayments.

The security package includes a pledge of shares, bank accounts and intercompany receivables. The instruments are guaranteed by the borrower and material subsidiaries representing a minimum of 80% of consolidated EBITDA. There is a floating charge granted by English borrowers and obligors under the laws of the United States will grant customary all-asset security.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that WebPros' revenue and EBITDA will continue to grow over the next 12-18 months supported by recurring price adjustments and organic volume growth. As a result, the rating agency expects Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA to decline to below 5x by 2022 and Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt to increase above 10% on a sustainable basis over the same time frame. The stable outlook also incorporates Moody's expectation that there will be no transformational acquisition nor dividend distribution.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The company's modest size and limited product diversification constrain the upside potential on the rating. However, positive rating pressure could develop if WebPros continues to grow its revenue base as well as demonstrate progress in improving its degree of diversification such that its (1) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA reduces to around 4x on a sustainable basis; (2) Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt moves sustainably towards 15%; and (3) the company were to continue executing its pricing strategy, without any deterioration in customer attrition.

Moody's would consider a rating downgrade if WebPros' operating performance were to weaken significantly on the back of increased customer attrition. The rating would also come under negative pressure if (1) Moody's-adjusted leverage were to increase over 6x; (2) Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt fails to remain in the high-single digit percentages; or (3) liquidity weakens.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Particle Investments S.a.r.l.

....Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B2 from B3

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Particle Investments S.a.r.l.

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Particle Investments S.a.r.l.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Luxembourg, WebPros is a global web server automation software provider, created through the combination of the web hosting control panels Plesk and cPanel. The group also acquired WHMCS, a web host billing automation and customer management solution, in May 2019. The company offers a portfolio of tools that automate and simplify the development, management and administration of web servers through its channel of more than 2,800 hosting partners worldwide. In 2021, WebPros reported revenue of $200 million and company-adjusted EBITDA of $126 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

