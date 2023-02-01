Moody's upgrades Welltec's backed senior secured notes to B1; outlook remains stable

Frankfurt am Main, February 01, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Welltec International APS's ("Welltec" or "the company") backed senior secured notes rating to B1 from B2. The outlook for Welltec remains stable. Welltec's strong operating performance and application of free cash flow to debt reduction, with expectations for incremental debt reduction in 2023, drove the upgrade.

Moody's also assigned a B1 long term corporate family rating (CFR) and B1-PD probability of default rating to Welltec International APS, and for administrative purposes, withdrew the existing B2 CFR and B2-PD probability of default ratings and stable outlook from Welltec A/S. The ratings have been moved to Welltec International APS, which is the top entity of the restricted group and issuer of the audited financial statements. Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website, https://ratings.moodys.com.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Demand for Welltec's services rose materially in 2021, supported by the recovery in oil & gas prices, and accelerated further following energy supply disruptions linked to the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Moody's adjusted EBITDA grew to $158 million as of LTM September 30, 2022, up 66% from the $95 million reported at year-end 2021. Moody's gross debt/EBITDA declined to around 2.0x due to the EBITDA growth and the company's use of excess cash to repurchase roughly $28 million of the company's bonds (full face value prior to repurchase was $325 million). Lower gross debt enables Welltec to maintain credit metrics commensurate with a B1 rating through cycles of the oil and gas end market.

Over the next 12-18 months, Moody's anticipates further debt reduction of at least $20 million and stable operating performance supported by solid demand for oil field services. Moody's expects that over the next year Welltec will maintain a debt-to-EBITDA ratio between 1.5x-2.5x, EBITDA interest coverage of 6x-7x, and a free-cash-flow-to-debt ratio in the 15%-20% range. These metrics include the rating agency's standard adjustments and certain other non-recurring items.

Welltec's ratings primarily reflect: (1) its leading technological advantage in robotics for well intervention resulting in a leading market share in that segment; (2) geographical diversification with revenues from both onshore and offshore markets; (3) long lasting relationship with its customers well diversified among international oil companies, national oil companies and independent E&Ps; (4) high EBIT margin of around 20%, comparing favorably to most of its peers; and (5) supportive shareholders.

Offsetting these strengths are Welltec's: (1) limited scale and product range particularly when compared to the competition from larger oilfield services specialists; (2) limited revenue visibility which contributes to some revenue and cash flow volatility, (3) exposure to energy transition risk which will over time reduce demand for the company's core products and services, and (4) high interest costs.

LIQUIDITY

Welltec's liquidity is good. As of 30 September 2022, the company had around $71 million of cash on hand and $29 million available on its $40 million ($11 million reserved for guarantees) revolving credit facility (RCF). Based on the currently strong performance the company has ample cushion under the 2.0x EBITDA/interest expense maintenance covenant set on its RCF. Welltec also benefits from its long-dated capital structure, with the RCF maturing in October 2026 and the backed senior secured notes in October 2026.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the company's limited scale and end market concentration, an upgrade of Welltec's ratings is unlikely over at least the next two years. Factors that could contribute positively to the company's credit profile include: (i) increased scale and product diversification which results in less cyclical revenue, earnings and cash flow, (ii) EBITDA/interest expense consistently in the high single digits, (iii) free-cash-flow-to-debt ratio consistently above 10%, (iv) and a commitment to achieve and maintain a stronger credit profile.

Negative ratings pressure would likely result from (1) Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA above 4.0x on a sustained basis; (2) adjusted EBIT margin in the mid-teens evidencing a deterioration in its competitive positioning; (3) adj EBITDA/interest expense ratio below 4x; or (4) weakening of the company's liquidity position, notably with the company experiencing sustained negative free cash flow.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Governance considerations for Welltec were a driver of the rating action. This primarily reflects Welltec's use of excess cash to reduce gross debt.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Oilfield Services published in January 2023 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/397981. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in AllerÃ¸d, Denmark, Welltec International APS (Welltec) is an oil and gas services company specializing in well interventions and completion products. Welltec operates globally and is a leading provider of well intervention and well completion services using robotic technology. In the last 12 months ended 30 September 2022, the company reported $322 million of revenue and $158 million of Moody's-adjusted EBITDA.

