Moody's upgrades Wentzville, MO's issuer rating to Aa2

New York, February 01, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the City of Wentzville, MO's issuer rating to Aa2 from Aa3. The issuer rating reflects the city's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security or structural feature. Concurrently, Moody's has upgraded the rating on the city's lease appropriation debt issued for essential purposes to Aa3 from A1 and on lease appropriation debt issued for less essential purposes to A1 from A3. Additionally, Moody's has assigned a Aa3 rating to the city's $33.4 million Certificates of Participation (City of Wentzville, Missouri, Lessee), Series 2023. Post-sale, the city will have about $83 million in lease appropriation obligations outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of the city's issuer rating to Aa2 from Aa3 reflects maintenance of strong operating reserves and liquidity throughout construction of the recently completed recreation center coupled with economic growth that outpaces the St. Louis metropolitan statistical area. Wentzville's proximity to employment opportunities throughout the region, as well as its own developing employment base that is anchored by General Motors (Baa3 stable), has driven full value per capita gains and improved resident income. The rating also considers the city's low long-term liabilities ratio and very manageable fixed costs.

The upgrade of lease appropriation debt issued for essential purposes (Series 2015, 2016, and Series 2020) to Aa3 from A1 and assignment of a Aa3 on the current issuance (Series 2023) reflects a one-notch distinction from the issuer rating and incorporates the annual non-appropriation risk.

The upgrade of the lease appropriation debt issued for less essential purposes (Series 2019) to A1 from A3 reflects successful completion of the recreation center coupled with materially stronger sales tax collections in the community improvement district (CID) which are intended to make the annual lease payments; the sales tax revenue is not pledged toward repayment. The A1 rating represents a two-notch distinction from the issuer rating and incorporates the less essential nature of the financed project (recreation center) and the annual non-appropriation risk.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not generally assign an outlook to local government credits with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant strengthening of resident income and full value per capita

- Meaningful reduction of long-term liabilities - Upgrade of the city's issuer rating (lease appropriation)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material increase in the city's long-term liabilities ratio

- Erosion of operating reserves or liquidity - Long-term trend of economic contraction leading to weakened resident income and full value per capita - Downgrade of the city's issuer rating (lease appropriation)

LEGAL SECURITY

The city's obligation to make basic rent payments and other payments under the lease for the Series 2023 Certificates of Participation is subject to annual appropriation by the City Council. The base lease is for a term ending 20 years after the final maturity of the Series 2023 certificates unless sooner terminated if the city makes all payments required by the lease. The city intends to satisfy its obligation to pay the basic rent payments with revenues from the Capital Improvement Sales Tax, and to the extent required, the city's general fund revenues or any other funds legally available for such purpose. The leased property consists of a 11.25 acre site owned by the city and the new Public Works facility to be constructed on the site with proceeds of the certificates.

The outstanding certificates of participation are subject to annual appropriation by the City Council. The base lease is for a term ending 20 years after the final maturity of the respective certificates (Series 2015, 2016, 2019, and 2020) unless sooner terminated if the city makes all payments required by the associated lease. Additionally, the leased property for the Series 2015 and 2020 certificates is a ten-acre site owned by the city which includes a police station, the leased property for the Series 2016 certificates are two one-acre sites with a water tower and booster pump, and the leased property for the Series 2019 certificates is a 27.6-acre site owned by the city upon which the City Recreation Facility was constructed.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series 2023 certificates will be used to construct a new Public Works facility. Essential operations in Public Works, Water, Street, Signal, Stormwater, Fleet Maintenance, and Facility Maintenance will be relocated to this new facility.

PROFILE

Wentzville is located in St. Charles County, roughly 35 miles west of the City of St. Louis (A3 stable) at the intersection of Interstate highways 70 and 64. As of 2021, the city's estimated population was about 45,000 residents.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

