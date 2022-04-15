Moody's upgrades West Fargo (City of) ND Water & Sewer Ent.'s revenue rating to Aa3

New York, April 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded West Fargo (City of) ND Water & Sewer Enterprise's revenue ratings to Aa3 from A1. The system's outstanding revenue debt totals $11 million.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade to Aa3 is driven by the enterprise's strong cash reserves, solid debt service coverage and low debt burden. The revenue base has been growing rapidly for the past several years and indicators such as population growth and building permits signal continued growth. The current capacity of the system is sufficient so that minimal capital investment will be required to meet growth needs for several years. Also incorporated in the rating is the enterprise's solid rate setting record, long term capital planning, satisfactory legal provisions and the City of West Fargo's (Aa3 stable) strong credit profile.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's typically does not assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained revenue growth that supports healthy debt service coverage and liquidity

- Improvement of the credit profile of the city

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material additions to the enterprise's debt burden

- Narrowed debt service coverage or liquidity- Deterioration of the credit profile of the city

LEGAL SECURITY

The outstanding revenue bonds are backed by net revenue of the combined water and sewer enterprise.

PROFILE

West Fargo's water and sewer enterprise consist of a water transmission and distribution system and a sewer system that transmits wastewater for treatment and manages storm drainage throughout the city.

Water is purchased from the City of Fargo and delivered to about 12,000 users via 220 miles of transmission and distribution mains. The water system also has four elevated water storage towers with capacity to store 3.5 million gallons. The City of Fargo delivers water to West Fargo via two pump stations that are capable of pumping 6.9 million gallons per day (MGD); West Fargo's average daily use is 2.7 MGD with a peak daily flow of 5.9 million gallons that was reached in August 2018.

The sewer system transmits wastewater via 178 miles of sewer mains and 37 lift stations to 10 cell waste stabilization ponds. The pond system treats and discharges wastewater in accordance with West Fargo's North Dakota Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit and North Dakota Department of Health regulations. The average flow of wastewater into the system is about 2.1 MGD with a maximum flow of 8 MGD typically experienced in the spring or after large rain events because of increased inflow and infiltration of storm water. In the fall of 2019 the West Fargo sewer system was connected with the City of Fargo to send wastewater to the larger city for treatment, which will allow West Fargo to eliminate its waste stabilization ponds, a system that is currently at 90% capacity. The connection with Fargo is designed to support an average flow of 6 MGD and a peak flow of 14 MGD, which will provide adequate treatment capacity for West Fargo for years to come.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt Methodology published in April 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1312726. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

