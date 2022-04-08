Moody's upgrades West Fargo (City of), ND's GO and special tax to Aa3

Assigns A1 to new annual appropriation bonds

New York, April 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded West Fargo (City of), ND's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) and special tax debt ratings to Aa3 from A1 and assigned an A1 rating to the city's $10 million Public Safety Annual Appropriation Bonds (Fire Department Headquarters), Series 2022. Following the sale, the city's outstanding debt will consist of $304 million GOULT, $19 million special tax and $10 million annual appropriation. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of the GOULT rating to Aa3 from A1 is driven by the city's growing suburban tax base tied into a robust regional economy that is seeing rapid and sustained growth, very healthy financial position, solid residential incomes and low pension burden balanced against a very high debt burden that will moderate over the next several years. Fixed costs, stemming from the elevated debt burden, are also very high.

The A1 annual appropriation obligation rating is one notch below the GOULT rating of Aa3, reflecting the more essential nature of the financed project (fire department headquarters and fire station) and adequate legal provisions including a debt service reserve fund (DSRF) funded at the lesser of 10% of bond proceeds, 125% of average annual debt service and maximum annual debt service (the standard three prong test).

The upgrade of the special tax rating to Aa3 from A1 is driven by the strong performance of pledged sales tax revenue and expected growth of tax increment finance revenue, healthy projected debt service coverage and satisfactory legal covenants with a DSRF funded at the lesser of the standard three prong test and an additional bonds test (ABT) at 1.5x. There is a standard flow of funds with monthly principal and interest segregation.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the city's economic and financial characteristics will remain strong, with revenue and tax base growth important factors that will steadily but gradually drive down the elevated debt ratios in coming years. The city's financial position will likely remain healthy, bolstered by strong liquidity and significant levying ability.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained tax base and revenue growth that materially moderates the city's debt and fixed cost burdens (GOULT, annual appropriation)

- Upgrade of the city's GOULT rating (special tax)- Legal separation of the pledged revenue from the city (special tax)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Growth in debt and/or fixed cost burdens arising from significant borrowing or contraction of the tax or revenue base (GOULT, annual appropriation)

- Deterioration of the city's employment or tax base (GOULT, annual appropriation)- Material decline in fund balance or liquidity (GOULT, annual appropriation)- Decline in pledged revenues that drives decrease in debt service coverage (special tax)- Increased volatility among pledged revenue (special tax)

LEGAL SECURITY

Debt service on the city's outstanding GOULT bonds is expected to be paid from special assessments levied by the city against benefiting properties. However, debt service is ultimately backed by the general obligation unlimited tax pledge of the city, which is the basis of our rating. Should assessments prove inadequate to pay debt service, the city's GOULT bonds benefit from the availability of a designated property tax levy that is not limited by rate or amount.

The Series 2022 Annual Appropriation Bonds are special, limited obligations of the city payable from a standing appropriation in the city's annual budget. If funds are not appropriated, the general resources and legally available funds of the city are pledged to the payment of the Series 2022 Bonds, also subject to appropriation. The city anticipates to make payments on the Series 2022 Bonds from revenue received from its capital improvements portion of the 2% citywide sales tax, which is 1.5%. Legal provisions include a DSRF funded at the three prong test

The Series 2020 special tax bonds are backed by the city's pledge of tax increment finance (TIF) revenue, economic development sales tax revenue and special assessments. Legal provisions include a 1.5x additional bonds test and a DSRF funded at the three prong test.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2022 bonds will finance construction of a new fire department headquarters and fire station.

PROFILE

The City of West Fargo, ND is located in east central North Dakota (Aa1 stable) in the Fargo, ND (Aa2 stable) - Moorhead, MN (Aa3) metropolitan area. The city's population of 38,000 has grown substantially, increasing by 50% since the 2010 census. The city is governed by a five member commission that includes the mayor and four publicly elected commissioners. The city provides municipal services, which include water and sewer utility services and maintenance of streets and infrastructure.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the general obligation ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094.The principal methodology used in the lease rating was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US Local Governments Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1317546. The principal methodology used in the special tax rating was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260087. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

