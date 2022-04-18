Moody's upgrades West Fargo Public School District 6, ND's issuer, GOULT and GOLT ratings to Aa2; outlook stable

Assigns Aa2 to new GOULT and GOLT bonds

New York, April 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded West Fargo Public School District 6, ND's issuer, general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) and general obligation limited tax (GOLT) ratings to Aa2 from Aa3. The outlook for the underlying ratings is stable. Moody's has also assigned underlying Aa2 ratings and enhanced Aa2 ratings to the district's $3.2 million General Obligation School Building Bonds, Series 2022A and $6.3 million Limited Tax School Building Fund Bonds, Series 2022B. Following the sales, the district's outstanding debt will include $244 million in GOULT Bonds and $27 million in GOLT bonds.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of the issuer rating to Aa2 from Aa3 is driven by the strong enrollment gains that are increasing revenues and reducing unfunded liability ratios. The rating also incorporates limited future borrowing plans that will result in a steady decline of the debt burden. The district benefits from a diverse and expanding regional economy that provides residents with solid incomes and drives strong property wealth. Reserves have remained stable at a satisfactory level as enrollment and, consequently, the budget has rapidly expanded.

The Aa2 GOULT rating is the same as the Aa2 issuer rating based on the district's full faith and credit pledge with authority to levy ad valorem property taxes without limit as to rate or amount.

The Aa2 GOLT rating reflects our assessment of the district's fundamental credit characteristics and the limited nature of the pledge, which benefits solely from a 10 mill building fund levy, and sufficient taxing headroom, which falls above 50% of maximum annual debt service (MADS) on the GOLT bonds.

The Aa2 enhanced rating is based on the security provided by the State of North Dakota Department of Public Instruction's (NDDPI) school district credit enhancement program, as established by state statute. The programmatic rating incorporates adequate program mechanics and the credit quality of the State of North Dakota (Aa1 stable). The program requires that districts certify to an additional bonds test of 2x maximum annual debt service (MADS) based on school aid available to the district. The district has completed all of the pre-sale requirements for participating in the program. MADS for the district's enhanced debt, including the Series 2022A and Series 2022B bonds, is $18 million in fiscal 2032. The total state aid due to the district for fiscal 2022 was $111 million. The state aid provides 6.1x coverage for the MADS of the enhanced bonds. In addition, participation in the intercept program is irrevocable as long as the bonds are outstanding.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the district's long-term underlying ratings reflects the district's history of positive operating results that have grown reserves over the past several years and management's intention to maintain general fund reserves that are between 10% and 14% of expenditures, according to the district's policy. Additionally, the district benefits from its location in the rapidly expanding Fargo-Moorhead metro area, which is driving increased enrollment and leading to steady revenue growth that will moderate leverage ratios.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material and sustained increases in operating reserves as a percentage of revenues

- Material decline of long-term liabilities

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Narrowing of fund balance or liquidity

- Sustained increase in long term liabilities

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's GOULT bonds, including the Series 2022A bonds, are backed by the district's full faith and credit supported by a the district's pledge and unlimited authority to levy ad valorem property taxes in an amount sufficient to pay debt service.

The district's outstanding GOLT bonds, including the Series 2022B bonds, are limited obligations of the district payable solely from the school building fund property tax levy, which may be levied upon all taxable property located in the district at the rate of 10 mills.

The GOULT and GOLT bonds are also secured by the state's pledge to accelerate state aid that has been appropriated to the district during the current fiscal year should the district be unable to meet debt service requirements.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2022A bonds will provide funds for land purchases for a new elementary school and to make site improvements to school property.

The Series 2022B bonds will provide a portion of the funding to build and equip a new elementary school and finance various improvements to school facilities and property.

PROFILE

The district is located in eastern North Dakota in Cass County and includes the cities of West Fargo, Harwood, Horace, and portions of Fargo. The district covers an area of around 80,000 acres and serves a population of over 72,000. The district includes 14 elementary schools, three middle schools, four high schools and several other facilities including an early childhood education center, a sports arena and transportation and maintenance buildings. Enrollment for the 2021-22 school year totals about 12,000.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. The principal methodology used in the enhanced ratings was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1309599. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Michael Armstrong

Lead Analyst

PF Healthcare

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

100 N Riverside Plaza

Suite 2220

Chicago 60606

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Thomas Jacobs

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_NE

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

