Moody's upgrades Western Midstream to Baa3; stable outlook

New York, March 10, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded the senior unsecured ratings of Western Midstream Operating, LP (WES Operating) to Baa3 from Ba1. Concurrently, Moody's withdrew the Ba1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), the Ba1-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) and the SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating. The outlook is stable.

"The upgrade for WES Operating reflects a similar change to the senior unsecured ratings of Occidental Petroleum, WES Operating's primary customer and largest equity owner," stated James Wilkins, Moody's Vice President. "WES Operating's financial metrics have continued to improve, which combined with its business profile readily support a Baa3 rating now that its primary counterparty's rating has risen to Baa3."

The following summaries the ratings activity:

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Western Midstream Operating, LP

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa3 from Ba1 (LGD4)

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: Western Midstream Operating, LP

.... Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated Ba1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated Ba1-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated SGL-1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Western Midstream Operating, LP

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of WES Operating's senior unsecured ratings to Baa3 follows the upgrade of the senior unsecured ratings of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) to Baa3 as well as WES Operating's supportive business profile and credit metrics.

WES Operating's senior unsecured rating is effectively capped by OXY's senior unsecured rating, since the significant majority of WES Operating's throughput volumes and EBITDA is generated from OXY as its primary customer, and OXY controls the general partner of WES Operating's parent. Moody's recent upgrade of OXY's senior unsecured rating to Baa3 reflects the improvement in OXY's credit profile and financial policies supportive of the investment grade rating. The surge in OXY's earnings and the rapid repayment of OXY debt in 2021-2022 materially improved its credit metrics. Moody's expects OXY will continue to improve its credit profile.

WES Operating has also materially improved its financial performance and credit profile over the past two years. Its rising earnings have been driven by increasing volumes processed and it posted record earnings in 2022. Financial leverage decreased in 2021-2022 as EBITDA rebounded on higher volumes and free cash flow was applied towards reducing debt. The firm has generated positive free cash flow since cutting its distribution in 2020, allowing it to repay $1.65 billion of debt since its January 2020 last debt issuance. Its debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.2x as of year-end 2022, is low for a Baa3 rated midstream company and well below the year-end 2019 leverage of 4.8x.

WES Operating's strengthening financial profile will bolster its capacity to withstand negative credit impacts from carbon transition risks, including the effects on OXY and its other upstream customers. While the financial performance of WES Operating will continue to be influenced by industry cycles, compared to historical experience Moody's expects future profitability and cash flow in this sector to be less robust at the cyclical peaks and worse at the cyclical troughs because global initiatives to limit adverse impacts of climate change will constrain the use of hydrocarbons and accelerate the shift to less environmentally damaging energy sources.

WES Operating benefits from a high proportion of fee-based revenue that provides cash flow stability, and commodity and basin diversification. Its direct commodity price exposure is limited as a result of having long-term fee-based natural gas and crude oil gathering and processing, and water handling contracts, with a portion of natural gas and liquids contracts backed by either minimum volume commitments (MVCs) or cost-of service contract constructs. However, it does have exposure to fluctuations in production volumes, particularly in its large gathering business. The partnership continues to have good growth visibility from organic projects such as the Mentone train III project in the Permian Basin, although growth capital spending in 2023 (anticipated capital expenditures of $575 - $675 million) will be well below 2018-2019 pre-COVID pandemic levels.

The stable outlook for WES Operating reflects Moody's expectation that its credit metrics will improve modestly as it grows its earnings. Although OXY's rating could rise to Baa2 as indicated by its positive outlook, WES Operating's rating will likely remain constrained to Baa3 based on its business profile, in particular its large focus on gathering and processing. With WES Operating's rating no longer being restrained by OXY's rating, its ESG Credit Impact Score has now been changed to CIS-3 from CIS-2. The CIS-3 reflects that while there is limited credit impact today, ESG considerations – carbon transition, in particular -- have the potential to pressure ratings over time.

Moody's expects WES Operating will maintain very good liquidity through 2024, supported by cash flow from operations, existing cash balances ($287 million as of December 31, 2022) and available borrowing capacity under its $2 billion unsecured bank revolving credit facility. The company has generated positive free cash flow quarterly in 2021-2022. As of year-end 2022, there were $375 million of borrowings outstanding under the revolving credit facility and available capacity of $1.6 billion, after accounting for $5.1 million of outstanding letters of credit. The revolver has $1.6 billion of commitments that mature in February 2026 and $0.4 billion of commitments maturing in February 2025. It has a financial maintenance covenant limiting debt to EBITDA to 5x (5.5x after certain acquisitions). Moody's expects WES Operating to remain in compliance with the covenant through 2024. WES Operating's next scheduled notes maturities are in 2025.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

In order for WES Operating's ratings to be upgraded the company would have to strengthen its business profile and reduce its exposure to volume risk while maintaining its leverage (Debt / EBITDA) below 3.5x with strong distribution coverage. OXY's ratings would also have to be upgraded in order for WES Operating to be upgraded, absent a substantial reduction in its customer concentration with OXY. WES Operating's ratings could be downgraded if OXY's senior unsecured rating is downgraded or if WES Operating's debt to EBITDA rises above 4.5x or if distribution coverage approaches 1x. Significant earnings declines from lower throughput volumes could also lead to a downgrade in the rating.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379531. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

WES Operating, headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, provides midstream energy services primarily to Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY, Baa3 positive), as well as other third-party oil, gas and water producers and customers. Western Midstream Partners LP (WES), a publicly traded MLP, owns a 98% limited partner interest in WES Operating and a 100% equity interest in Western Midstream Operating GP, LLC, which holds the non-economic general partner interest in WES Operating. OXY owns Western Midstream Holdings, LLC, WES's general partner.

