Moody's upgrades Western Minnesota Municipal Power Agency, MN to Aa2; outlook is stable

Approximately $600 million of debt securities affected

New York, September 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service upgraded the rating assigned to Western Minnesota Municipal Power Agency, MN's (WMMPA) outstanding power supply revenue bonds to Aa2 from Aa3 and concurrently assigned a Aa2 rating to WMMPA's planned issuance of up to $50 million Power Supply Revenue Refunding Bonds, 2022 Series A (Series 2022A). The debt offering will be used to refinance a like amount of higher coupon debt. The rating outlook for WMMPA is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade considers the Agency's sound financial policies which have resulted in consistently strong liquidity and debt service coverage, the diversity and overall credit quality of the 61 utility system members, commercial completion of the Red Rock Hydroelectric Project (Red Rock) and conservative financial policies. Commercial completion of Red Rock, a 55 megawatt facility that largely provides generation during periods of high reservoir levels and peak water release, was delayed by nearly two-years and had previously been an impediment for consideration of a higher rating. Generation from Red Rock is projected to be approximately 120,000 megawatt-hours in 2022. Completion of the Red Rock, while two years late, did not lead to a material increase in leverage or the need to raise member rates and the interest costs to finance Red Rock were expensed during construction.

The Agency's financial performance has remained sound and within ranges appropriate for the revised rating category. Specifically, the Agency's fixed charge coverage ratio has averaged approximately 1.9 times over the three year period 2019-2021 while adjusted days cash on hand has been in excess of 500 days during the same timeframe. While a 5% percent power supply rate decrease in 2022 will likely cause a modest decline in these metrics, we expect the Agency's fixed charge coverage ratio to remain comfortably in excess of 1.6x and its liquidity profile to remain at or near current levels.

An important credit consideration is the Agency's strong relationship with its diverse membership of 61 members in Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota under long-term power sale agreements. with MRES. MRES sources its power from WMMPA under a contractual arrangement. The electric power sold by MRES to its members is primarily being purchased to supplement their allocations of low-cost electric power from the Western Area Power Administration (WAPA). Around 40% of the 2021 energy supplied to the members came from their firm allocations of power from WAPA with MRES providing competitively priced power above those purchases from WAPA. The power sale agreements with 59 members currently extend through January 1, 2057 and through 2040 and 2046, respectively, for the other two members.

WMMPA is currently studying the feasibility of the Gregory County Pumped Storage Project, a 1,800 megawatt project along the Missouri River, with MidAmerican Energy Company (A1 stable). A decision regarding WMMPA's involvement in the Gregory County Project is currently not expected until 2026 and, as such, was not a meaningful consideration in today's rating action. We note, however, that since the size of WMMPA's potential investment would be meaningful relative to WMMPA's existing balance, such an investment could have rating implications.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects an expectation for continued sound operating and financial performance, including the maintenance of adjusted days cash comfortably in excess of 250 days, and consistent financial performance resulting in fixed charge ratio that exceeds 1.6x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating movement is currently not expected. The primary factor which could place upward rating pressure would be material improvement in the overall credit profile of MRES member participants.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could create downward rating pressure include prolonged increase in fuel or operational costs or a significant increase in capital expenditure requirements without an offsetting adjustment to rates or a material decline in the credit quality of the MRES member participants. A material and sustained decline in key financial metrics, including a decline in the Agency's fixed charge coverage to below 1.6x and adjusted days cash less than 250 days, could trigger negative rating pressure.

LEGAL SECURITY

WMMPA's outstanding power supply revenue bonds are secured by revenue it receives under its power supply agreement with MRES. In addition, MRES has pledged all of the revenues it receives under its all-requirements take-and-pay power sales agreements with its members, and other revenues (not including member payments in respect of their WAPA power allocations) as security for the WMMPA bond holders.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the planned $50 million Series 2022A bond offering will be used to refund all of WMMPA's 2012 Series A power supply revenue refunding bonds and will also be used to pay costs of issuance of the 2022A Bonds.

PROFILE

WMMPA is a joint action agency formed in 1976 to finance the construction and acquisition of generation and transmission facilities for MRES. MRES is a joint action agency formed to provide a means for the majority of its 61-member municipal electric systems to purchase hydroelectric power produced by the federal government's dams on the Missouri River. MRES also supplies its members' additional electric energy requirements, primarily through its power sales agreement with WMMPA. Cash flows to service the WMMPA bonds are ultimately derived from revenues paid to MRES by its members under their take-and-pay power contracts. WMMPA has no employees of its own and all of its administrative functions are performed by MRES. For all practical intents and purposes, the two function as a single entity.

