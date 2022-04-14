Moody's upgrades Western State Colorado University's issuer and revenue bond ratings to A3 and affirms Aa2 enhanced rating; outlook is stable

New York, April 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded Western State Colorado University, CO's (Western) issuer and underlying revenue bond ratings to A3 from Baa1. Concurrently, we have affirmed the Aa2 enhanced rating. The outlook for the underlying ratings is stable. The university had approximately $83 million of direct debt outstanding at the end of fiscal 2021.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of Western State Colorado University's (Western Colorado University) issuer rating to A3 reflects strong operating performance which will continue after spend down of federal pandemic relief. Favorable performance is driven by steady enrollment and net tuition revenue growth, along with good expense management. EBIDA margins have consistently outpaced peers, even during the height of the pandemic, consistently in the high-double digits. Enrollment, after multiple years of steady growth, dipped in fall 2020 because of the pandemic, but favorably bounced back in fall 2021. Additionally, the upgrade reflects prospects for improved funding from the State of Colorado, providing an additional boost to operating performance, as well as potential for continued strengthening philanthropy contributing to wealth growth.

The A3 is also supported by Western's role as a regional public university with some distinctive programs that support demand. However, overall credit quality will remain constrained by a relatively small scope of operations and relatively high leverage. The university's operating base is under $60 million and enrollment is just over 2,500 full-time equivalent students. Other credit considerations include strong liquidity, exposure to the State of Colorado's net pension liability, historically limited state support with high reliance on student charges to fund operations, and potential for a public/private partnership for housing.

The A3 rating on the institutional enterprise revenue bonds incorporates the university's issuer rating, along with debt instrument considerations that include good breadth of pledged revenue and able treasury and fiscal management.

The affirmation of the Aa2 enhanced rating incorporates the program-level Aa2 rating of the Colorado Higher Education Enhancement Program, which is notched off of the state's issuer rating, as well as financing-level attributes related to sufficiency of interceptable revenues and transaction structure.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations of continued strong operating performance, supported by growth in student charges and state support and good expense growth containment. It also reflects potential for modest to moderate increase to total adjusted debt, as Western is contemplating a public/private partnership for housing.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Continued strengthening of brand and strategic positioning, evidenced by continued enrollment and net tuition revenue growth, along with ability to meet fundraising targets

- Significant increase in wealth - For the enhanced rating: an upgrade of the state or programmatic intercept rating

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Erosion of operating performance with debt-service coverage on an enterprise-wide basis below 1x

- Significant increase in debt- Material reduction in liquidity - For the enhanced rating: a downgrade of the state or programmatic intercept rating and/or the observation that the program does not function as contemplated

LEGAL SECURITY

All of Western's debt is secured by a pledge that includes net revenues of certain auxiliary enterprise facilities (housing, dining, and certain student recreational facilities), certain mandatory student fees, 10% of net tuition revenue, as well as indirect cost recoveries (overhead received for research grants and contracts) and extended studies revenue. The fiscal 2021 net pledged revenue was $25.4 million, which is approximately 43% of Moody's adjusted revenue. Recent legislative developments in the State of Colorado would allow Western to fully pledge tuition, which, if utilized, would provide over $20 million of additional revenue for bondholders.

Colorado's higher education intercept program is categorized as an unlimited advance. Should the university fail to provide sufficient funds for debt service, the trustee is required to notify the state treasurer on the business day immediately prior to the debt service payment date. The treasurer is required to remit funds to the trustee in immediately available funds of the state. The treasurer recovers the debt service payment from the university's fee-for-service funds, as well as from unpledged tuition revenue.

PROFILE

Western State Colorado University is a four-year public university, with a limited number of graduate programs, located in Gunnison, Colorado within Colorado's central Rocky Mountains. Among its academic offerings, Western partners with the University of Colorado-Boulder to bring top 20 programs in engineering and computer science to Western's campus. In fiscal 2021, the university recorded operating revenues of $59 million and served 2,523 full-time equivalent (FTE) students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1257002. The principal methodology used in the enhanced ratings was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1309599. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

