Moody's upgrades Wienerberger's rating to Baa3 from Ba1; outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, March 29, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today upgraded the rating of the Austrian building materials producer Wienerberger AG (Wienerberger), assigning a long-term issuer rating of Baa3. Concurrently, the rating agency has upgraded the issuer's senior unsecured ratings to Baa3 from Ba1. The outlook has been changed to stable from positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade to Baa3 reflects Wienerberger's structurally improved business profile over the recent years as well as its very strong point-in-time credit metrics, which we expect to remain in line with the requirements for an investment grade rating even in a more challenging market environment. Considering the upcoming acquisition of Terreal, Wienerberger has almost doubled its revenue over the last five years. With well over €5 billion in sales on a pro-forma basis, its size and scale now is well in line with what we typically require from investment grade rated companies. Its regional diversification has improved since the acquisition of Meridian Brick in the US in 2021 with North America now contributing c. 20% to group sales and we expect its share to increase in coming years.

Furthermore, Wienerberger's product portfolio has shifted to the one that has a larger exposure to more resilient Renovation and Infrastructure segments of the construction market. Together with Terral, 54% of revenue in 2022 was exposed to these end-markets while ten years ago the group was mainly exposed to new build construction (65% of revenue). Moody's expects the group to continue focusing it organic and inorganic growth on resilient end-markets, reducing the cyclicality of its business profile.

Despite already softening end-markets and a significant cost inflation Wienerberger's operating performance in 2022 remained strong with 25% growth in revenue and c. 350 basis points expansion in Moody's adjusted EBITDA. High earnings also resulted in a record-high free cash flow generation that amounted to €224 million in spite of high capex spending, large working capital build-up and higher dividends. Moody's adjusted gross and net leverage declined to 1.6x and 1.3x respectively, which are strong levels even for the Baa3 rating category.

The market environment in the coming 12-24 months will be challenging and Moody's forecasts construction output in Europe to decline in a mid-to-low single digit percentage range in 2023, followed by only modest 0.8% growth in 2024. Lower demand will make it harder for companies to pass cost inflation, leading to earnings decline. Nevertheless, Moody's expects Wienerberger to maintain the gross leverage ratio (Moody's adjusted) of below 3x, which is broadly consistent with the company's financial policy foreseeing a net leverage ceiling of 2.5x. At the end of 2022, the ratio was less than half of that at 1.1x. Moody's expectation captures the impact of both lower earnings and Terreal acquisition that is guided to be closed by the end of this year. At the same time, Wienerberger ruled out further sizeable acquisitions for 2023 making M&A investments dependent on the development of the end-markets.

Wienerberger's rating is supported by (1) the group's strong market position as the global leader in clay blocks and Europe's #1 producer of facing bricks, clay roof tiles and ceramic pipes; (2) reduced business cyclicality as the revenue share of new-build construction was reduced to 46% (pro-forma Terreal acquisition) compared to 65% a decade ago while 2030 goal is to reduce it further to 40%; (3) improved regional diversification with a growing contribution from North America (c. 20% in 2022) following the Meridian Brick acquisition in 2021; (4) the financial policy targeting a moderate leverage level (net debt/ EBITDA below 2.5x) while the actual leverage is well below that ceiling rate (1.1x at YE 2022, 1.4x pro-forma Terreal acquisition) and (5) currently strong Moody's adjusted credit metrics that provide cushion against market slowdown and a long track record of positive free cash flow generation.

However, the rating is constrained by (1) the cyclicality of construction end-markets; (2) risks of prolonged downturn in residential new-build construction that the company is still significantly exposed to; (3) persistently high cost inflation together with difficult market backdrop makes the maintaining of current profitability margins very challenging; (4) progressive dividend distribution (proposed dividends for 2022 up 20%) complemented by share buybacks in the past (€213 million in 2022); and (5) concentrated debt maturity profile with large refinancing needs in 2024-25.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Wienerberger can sustain credit metrics in line with tightened requirements for investment grade rating and will address upcoming debt maturities well in advance in order to maintain a good liquidity profile at all times.

LIQUIDITY

The liquidity position of Wienerberger is sufficient. The company had around €300 million of cash at the end of 2022 and the access to €400 million committed but undrawn revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in November 2025. The RCF contains an accordion option to increase it by €200 million at the company's discretion. In addition, Wienerberger had €73 million of financial assets, which could be easily liquidated. On the other side, there are significant debt maturities in coming years in form of c. €150 million in 2023 that go up to €320 million in 2024 and c. €430 million in 2025. In addition, the company will have to pay c. €450 million cash consideration for the acquisition of Terreal, which is expected to be closed by the year-end 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS - UP

Positive rating pressure could arise if:

• Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA below 2x on a sustained basis;

• Moody's adjusted retained cash flow/ net debt sustainably above 35%;

• Further improvement in business profile.

WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS -- DOWN

Conversely, negative rating pressure could arise if:

• Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA sustainably above 3x;

• Moody's adjusted retained cash flow/ net debt sustainably below 25%;

• Aggressive liquidity management with regard to arranging financing for larger acquisitions or addressing upcoming maturities;

• FCF turns negative over several years.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: Wienerberger AG

Assignments:

.... LT Issuer Rating, Assigned Baa3

Upgrades:

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa3 from Ba1

Withdrawals:

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, previously rated Ba1

.... Probability of Default Rating, previously rated Ba1-PD

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Building Materials published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74988. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PROFILE

Headquartered in Vienna (Austria), Wienerberger AG is the world's largest brick manufacturer and Europe's largest producer of clay roof tiles as well as a leading supplier of plastic and ceramic pipes. The group produces bricks, clay and concrete roof tiles, clay and concrete pavers as well as clay and plastic pipes in 215 production sites operating in 28 countries across Europe, Canada and the USA. In 2022, Wienerberger generated close to €5 billion in revenue. Wienerberger is a public company listed in Vienna Stock Exchange with a 100% of its shares in free float, its market capitalisation currently is around €3 billion.

