Moody's upgrades Wirepath LLC's CFR to B2 following IPO and debt paydown; outlook stable

New York, July 30, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Wirepath LLC's (dba "Snap One") corporate family rating (CFR) to B2 from B3 and its probability of default rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B3-PD. Concurrently, Moody's upgraded the rating on Snap One's senior secured first-lien credit facility (term loan and revolving credit facility) to B2 from B3. Moody's also assigned an SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating. The outlook remains stable.

The rating upgrade is driven by the material reduction of leverage, to about 4.6x from 7.2x (Moody's adjusted) as of March 31, 2021, following Snap One's repayment of approximately $215 million of its first lien term loan using proceeds from the recently completed public stock offering ("IPO"). Other governance considerations in the rating action include Snap One's lower leverage target, expectation of balanced financial policy and still-significant sponsor ownership following the IPO.

Moody's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA is expected to be 4.6x at the end 2021 and decline further to 4.1x by the end of 2022, driven by Moody's expectations for strong revenue and EBITDA growth. The rating upgrade is also supported by the expectation that, as a publicly traded company with a stronger balance sheet, Snap One will maintain more moderate financial policy. Hellman & Friedman still retains a significant ownership interest in the company, with remaining shares held by public shareholders and management.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Snap One's B2 CFR reflects the company's strong market presence and the enhancement of scale, global distribution and market share via acquisitions and organic revenue growth in the 10% area. The company is one of the most recognized names by professional installers in the home AV and automation markets and is one of the largest players in the space. Snap One's direct-to-integrator sales model is designed to eliminate the risk of intermediation by lower-cost retail providers by replacing traditional design, manufacturing, and distribution roles with a fully integrated platform based on an efficient e-commerce platform. Moody's believes that smart home industry has a favorable long-term outlook as consumers embrace new technologies that improve connectivity and quality of life. Moody's expects that the company will be able to expand into additional home equipment via organic growth or small acquisitions that could increase the revenue base and increase scale in the long term. In addition, the company's strategy of penetrating the technology-enabled smart home market can create opportunities for subscription based revenue.

Snap One's ratings are constrained by its exposure to volatility in the economic environment related to housing market strength and consumer discretionary spend. The company's products are concentrated in the very high end of the home AV market with average spend of $20,000 per project by the customer. Demand for the company's products are elastic and susceptible to decline during recessionary conditions when consumers suspend high ticket discretionary purchases. Without penetration into the mid-tier of home AV and automation installations, the risks of significantly declining demand in a recessionary environment will continue to be a feature of the credit. Despite public ownership, the company remains sponsor-controlled which, in Moody's view, elevates the risk of aggressive growth or shareholder return strategies.

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that operating conditions will be favorable over the foreseeable future and the strong performance and resiliency of demand that the company has shown over the pandemic in 2020 is expected to continue. Snap One has been able to expand its customer base to 16,000 integrators and 70% of its sales are from proprietary brands that have higher margins than third party brands. Demand for residential AV and automation equipment is supported by secular tailwinds as more consumers seek to make their homes connected and as homes become 'smarter'. The company's products are targeted towards the high end of the residential market and projects that are completed by the company's network of installers tend to be highly technical in nature. Going forward, leverage is expected to decline to around 4.6x by the end of 2021 and free cash flow to be positive for the year, driven by steady revenue growth and stable margins.

The SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating reflects Moody's expectation that Snap One will maintain good liquidity. Subsequent to the IPO, liquidity is supported by about $23 million of cash on the balance sheet and expected $10 million in free cash flow for 2021, which together should cover the expected cash outflow through 2021, including a $5.1 million mandatory debt amortization. Free cash flow for this year includes around $20 million of one-time cash costs related to the IPO and acquisitions. Moody's expects free cash flow to improve to around $50 million for 2022 and free cash flow to debt to be around 13%. Liquidity is also supported by the company's $60 million revolver that has full availability. The revolver has a financial covenant: a static 8.15x first lien net leverage maximum, tested when borrowings exceed 35% of the revolver commitment. Moody's does not expect the company to draw down on the revolver over the next 12 months and thus is not expected to be subject to the covenant.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Wirepath LLC

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B2 from B3

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Upgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Upgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

Assignments:

..Issuer: Wirepath LLC

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Assigned SGL-2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Wirepath LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Moody's expects 1) sustained organic revenue growth and increasing scale and continued diversification of products sold; 2) debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) to remain below 4.0x; and 4) the company will sustain good liquidity through cycles.

The ratings could be downgraded if 1) revenue or profits do not grow as expected, evidencing increased competition or loss of market share; 2) Moody's expects debt to EBITDA will be sustained above 5.5x; 3) liquidity deteriorates; or 4) free cash flow approaches break--even (all metrics Moody's adjusted).

Wirepath LLC (dba Snap One) is a technology-enabled, value-added wholesale supplier and distributor of products and services to integrators in, primarily, the home and small business audio visual ("AV") equipment sector. SnapAV, which generated $862 million of revenues for the LTM period ended March 31, 2021, is a publicly trade company, but still majority owned by funds affiliated with private equity sponsor Hellman & Friedman. The company is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

