Moody's upgrades Wirepath LLC's CFR to B2 following IPO and debt paydown; outlook stable

New York, July 30, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded
Wirepath LLC's (dba "Snap One") corporate family rating (CFR) to
B2 from B3 and its probability of default rating (PDR) to B2-PD
from B3-PD. Concurrently, Moody's upgraded the rating
on Snap One's senior secured first-lien credit facility (term loan
and revolving credit facility) to B2 from B3. Moody's also assigned
an SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating. The outlook
remains stable.
The rating upgrade is driven by the material reduction of leverage,
to about 4.6x from 7.2x (Moody's adjusted) as of March 31,
2021, following Snap One's repayment of approximately $215
million of its first lien term loan using proceeds from the recently completed
public stock offering ("IPO"). Other governance considerations
in the rating action include Snap One's lower leverage target,
expectation of balanced financial policy and still-significant
sponsor ownership following the IPO.
Moody's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA is expected to be 4.6x
at the end 2021 and decline further to 4.1x by the end of 2022,
driven by Moody's expectations for strong revenue and EBITDA growth.
The rating upgrade is also supported by the expectation that, as
a publicly traded company with a stronger balance sheet, Snap One
will maintain more moderate financial policy. Hellman & Friedman
still retains a significant ownership interest in the company, with
remaining shares held by public shareholders and management.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Snap One's B2 CFR reflects the company's strong market presence
and the enhancement of scale, global distribution and market share
via acquisitions and organic revenue growth in the 10% area.
The company is one of the most recognized names by professional installers
in the home AV and automation markets and is one of the largest players
in the space. Snap One's direct-to-integrator sales
model is designed to eliminate the risk of intermediation by lower-cost
retail providers by replacing traditional design, manufacturing,
and distribution roles with a fully integrated platform based on an efficient
e-commerce platform. Moody's believes that smart home industry
has a favorable long-term outlook as consumers embrace new technologies
that improve connectivity and quality of life. Moody's expects
that the company will be able to expand into additional home equipment
via organic growth or small acquisitions that could increase the revenue
base and increase scale in the long term. In addition, the
company's strategy of penetrating the technology-enabled
smart home market can create opportunities for subscription based revenue.
Snap One's ratings are constrained by its exposure to volatility in the
economic environment related to housing market strength and consumer discretionary
spend. The company's products are concentrated in the very high
end of the home AV market with average spend of $20,000 per
project by the customer. Demand for the company's products are
elastic and susceptible to decline during recessionary conditions when
consumers suspend high ticket discretionary purchases. Without
penetration into the mid-tier of home AV and automation installations,
the risks of significantly declining demand in a recessionary environment
will continue to be a feature of the credit. Despite public ownership,
the company remains sponsor-controlled which, in Moody's
view, elevates the risk of aggressive growth or shareholder return
strategies.
The stable outlook reflects the expectation that operating conditions
will be favorable over the foreseeable future and the strong performance
and resiliency of demand that the company has shown over the pandemic
in 2020 is expected to continue. Snap One has been able to expand
its customer base to 16,000 integrators and 70% of its sales
are from proprietary brands that have higher margins than third party
brands. Demand for residential AV and automation equipment is supported
by secular tailwinds as more consumers seek to make their homes connected
and as homes become 'smarter'. The company's products are targeted
towards the high end of the residential market and projects that are completed
by the company's network of installers tend to be highly technical in
nature. Going forward, leverage is expected to decline to
around 4.6x by the end of 2021 and free cash flow to be positive
for the year, driven by steady revenue growth and stable margins.
The SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating reflects Moody's expectation
that Snap One will maintain good liquidity. Subsequent to the IPO,
liquidity is supported by about $23 million of cash on the balance
sheet and expected $10 million in free cash flow for 2021,
which together should cover the expected cash outflow through 2021,
including a $5.1 million mandatory debt amortization.
Free cash flow for this year includes around $20 million of one-time
cash costs related to the IPO and acquisitions. Moody's expects
free cash flow to improve to around $50 million for 2022 and free
cash flow to debt to be around 13%. Liquidity is also supported
by the company's $60 million revolver that has full availability.
The revolver has a financial covenant: a static 8.15x first
lien net leverage maximum, tested when borrowings exceed 35%
of the revolver commitment. Moody's does not expect the company
to draw down on the revolver over the next 12 months and thus is not expected
to be subject to the covenant.
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Wirepath LLC
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded
to B2 from B3
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit
Facility, Upgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan,
Upgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)
Assignments:
..Issuer: Wirepath LLC
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Assigned SGL-2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Wirepath LLC
....Outlook, Remains Stable
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if Moody's expects 1) sustained organic
revenue growth and increasing scale and continued diversification of products
sold; 2) debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) to remain below
4.0x; and 4) the company will sustain good liquidity through
cycles.
The ratings could be downgraded if 1) revenue or profits do not grow as
expected, evidencing increased competition or loss of market share;
2) Moody's expects debt to EBITDA will be sustained above 5.5x;
3) liquidity deteriorates; or 4) free cash flow approaches break--even
(all metrics Moody's adjusted).
Wirepath LLC (dba Snap One) is a technology-enabled, value-added
wholesale supplier and distributor of products and services to integrators
in, primarily, the home and small business audio visual ("AV")
equipment sector. SnapAV, which generated $862 million
of revenues for the LTM period ended March 31, 2021, is a
publicly trade company, but still majority owned by funds affiliated
with private equity sponsor Hellman & Friedman. The company
is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
