Moody's upgrades Wolters Kluwer to A3; outlook stable

Madrid, March 29, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today upgraded Wolters Kluwer N.V.'s ("Wolters Kluwer" or "the company") senior unsecured ratings to A3 from Baa1. The outlook on the ratings remains stable.

A full list of affected ratings is provided at the end of the press release.

"The upgrade reflects the company's strong operating performance and credit metrics, as well as its improved business profile and resiliency to economic cycles," says Agustín Alberti, a Moody's Vice President–Senior Analyst and lead analyst for Wolters Kluwer.

"The upgrade also reflects the corporate governance considerations associated with its track record in maintaining a conservative and predictable financial policy," adds Mr Alberti.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating upgrade reflects the company's track record in maintaining a conservative financial policy, its resilience to economic cycles because of its diversified portfolio of products and the mostly digital and recurring nature of its revenue (approximately 80% of total revenues), and the flexibility provided by its strong free cash flow generation. Governance considerations as per Moody's ESG framework were one of the key drivers for the rating action as the upgrade has considered Wolters Kluwer's predictable and conservative financial strategy and risk management, and its successful track record executing the strategy.

Wolters Kluwer's conservative financial policy is supported by its strong track record and commitment to maintain a net debt/EBITDA ratio (as defined by the company) of around 2.5x, which is broadly equivalent to a Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA ratio of around 3.0x.

The A3 rating is supported by the company's strong operating performance with steady organic revenue growth, driven by its focus on software and cloud-based solutions, as well as the progressive improvement of its business risk profile. The company has consistently delivered positive and improving organic revenue growth since 2010. In 2022, Wolters Kluwer reported 6.2% organic revenue growth, higher than the 5.7% growth rate reported in 2021.

Despite the challenging macroeconomic conditions, Moody's expects Wolters Kluwer to deliver a fairly resilient operating performance on the back of strong demand for its software solutions, the company's expansion into adjacent segments and new geographies, and the integration of the high-growth businesses acquired over the past few years. The rating agency expects Wolters Kluwer to report mid-single-digit organic revenue growth in 2023 and margin improvement in line with the company guidance of around 26.1%-26.5%. The company's profitability and key financial ratios have consistently improved supported by economies of scale and efficiency programs.

In 2022, Wolters Kluwer continued to report strong credit metrics, such as Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA of around 2.1x, retained cash flow (RCF)/net debt of c. 43%, and free cash flow (FCF)/net debt of 34%. The rating agency expects Wolters Kluwer to continue to report very strong credit metrics over the next 2 to 3 years, despite growing shareholder remuneration.

The company has gradually increased its annual dividend payments from €280 million in 2019 to €424 million in 2022 and its share buybacks from €350 million to €1 billion over the same period, returning the majority of its growing free cash flow generation to its shareholders. Today's rating action assumes that Wolters Kluwer's future returns to shareholders – via both dividends and share buybacks – will continue to be prudently managed in line with the company's policy to balance creditor and shareholder interests.

The A3 rating also reflects Wolters Kluwer's strong global market positions and well-diversified portfolio across businesses and geographies; track record of satisfactorily delivering new and innovative solutions to its customers; its prudent financial policy, with an M&A strategy focused on bolt-on acquisitions that complement its own product suite; and the credibility and track record of its management team, which has over the years consistently delivered organic revenue growth and maintained modest leverage.

The rating also reflects its smaller scale and diversification than that of its competitors; the potential for M&A transactions that may bring leverage to its maximum leverage tolerance of around 2.5x; and its high revenue concentration in the US with around 65% of revenues (and a higher proportion of total FCF generation) in US dollars while cash outflows are mainly denominated in euros (dividends, share buybacks and debt is mainly euro-denominated) creating a currency mismatch.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Governance considerations have been a key driver of the rating action. Wolters Kluwer's conservative financial policy and strong track record at consistently maintaining its leverage below the target range supported Moody's decision to change the company's Financial Strategy and Risk Management score to 1 from 2. The overall governance IPS score therefore improves to G-1 from G-2, and the CIS therefore improves to CIS-1 from CIS-2. CIS-1 indicates that ESG considerations have a positive impact on the rating.

The G-1 governance IPS score implies that Wolters Kluwer's governance risks are positive considerations for the rating and provide material credit benefits, reflecting its conservative financial policies, overall sound governance practices and its experienced management team with good credibility and a long track record managing the company.

LIQUIDITY

Wolters Kluwer's liquidity is excellent, supported by its cash balance of €1.3 billion (as of year-end 2022), strong FCF and a fully available €600 million multicurrency revolving credit facility, maturing in July 2025. The revolving credit facility has significant capacity under its 3.5x net reported debt/EBITDA covenant as the ratio was 1.3x as of year-end 2022.

Moody's expects Wolters Kluwer to maintain its prudent financial policy, balancing liquidity needs with shareholder returns. On March 21, the company repaid upon maturity the €700 million senior unsecured bond with existing cash. On March 27, Wolters Kluwer announced a new €700 million senior unsecured bond issuance that will materially strengthen its cash balance ahead of the €400 million senior unsecured bond maturity in 2024.

Additionally, the company has access to a €1 billion euro commercial paper programme that provides funding for short-term cash needs.

RATIONALE FOR THE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company's operating performance will continue to be solid, resulting in positive organic revenue growth and strong free cash flow generation.

The stable outlook also reflects the expectation that in the event of a large debt-financed acquisition, the company could temporarily exceed its leverage target, but it will get back to its maximum leverage target within a reasonable timeframe.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the rating could develop if the company further improves its scale, diversification and organic growth prospects, while maintaining a Gross Debt / EBITDA (as adjusted by Moody's) ratio below 1.75x and a Retained Cash Flow/Net Debt ratio (as defined by Moody's) sustainably above 35%.

Downward pressure on the rating could develop in the event that operating performance sustainably weakens or the company enters into debt financed acquisitions that lead to a deterioration in credit metrics such that its Gross Debt / EBITDA (as adjusted by Moody's) ratio rises above 3.0x on a sustained basis or its Retained Cash Flow / Net Debt (as defined by Moody's) ratio falls well below 25%.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Wolters Kluwer N.V.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to A3 from Baa1

Outlook Action:

..Issuer: Wolters Kluwer N.V.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Wolters Kluwer is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the health, tax & accounting, governance, risk & compliance, and legal & regulatory sectors. In FY 2022, the company reported revenues of €5.4 billion and adjusted operating profit of €1.4 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Agustin Alberti

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid, 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Ivan Palacios

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid, 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

