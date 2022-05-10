Moody's upgrades WorldStrides' CFR and 3rd out term loan to B3; outlook is stable

New York, May 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned to Lakeland Holdings, LLC (d.b.a. "WorldStrides") a corporate family rating ("CFR") at B3 and a probability of default rating of B3-PD. Concurrently, Moody's upgraded the rating assigned to Lakeland Tours, LLC's $211 million (as of December 31, 2021) senior secured third take-back term loan due 2025 ("third out term loan") to B3 from Caa2. Lakeland Tours, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of WorldStrides and is the borrower of the credit facilities. The Caa2 CFR and Caa2-PD PDR assigned to Lakeland Tours, LLC as well as the B1 rating assigned to the senior secured bank credit facility (priority exit) and the B2 rating assigned to the senior secured bank credit facility (second out), were withdrawn. The outlook remains stable.

Today's rating actions follow the refinancing of certain tranches of the debt capital structure that were part of the exit facilities when the company emerged from bankruptcy in September 2020. The new debt capital structure consists of a $60 million senior secured first lien first out revolver due 2027 (unrated), an approximately $250 million senior secured first lien first out term loan due 2029 (unrated) and a $222 million senior secured first lien first out delayed draw term loan due 2029 (unrated), all issued by Lakeland Tours, LLC. There also remains the $228 million unsecured Holdco PIK Loan (unrated) that is issued by WorldStrides. Moody's expects that the delayed draw term loan will be used to refinance the third out term loan within the next two years. The delayed draw term loan will be available for the next 24 month and is subject to a maximum total net leverage as calculated by the company of 5.75x.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

New Assignments:

..Issuer: Lakeland Holdings, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B3-PD

Ratings Upgraded:

..Issuer: Lakeland Tours, LLC

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility (Third Out Term Loan), Upgraded to B3 (LGD4) from Caa2 (LGD4)

Ratings Withdrawn:

..Issuer: Lakeland Tours, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated Caa2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated Caa2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility (Priority Exit), Withdrawn, previously rated B1 (LGD1)

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility (Second Out), Withdrawn, previously rated B2 (LGD2)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Lakeland Holdings, LLC

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

..Issuer: Lakeland Tours, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The effective upgrade of the CFR to B3 from Caa2 reflects Moody's anticipation of an ongoing business recovery and the benefits of the refinancing. The new debt capital structure is more sustainable in Moody's view since there is less payment-in-kind debt and fewer tranches. The upgrades are also based on the recovery in earnings and demand for educational tours in FY 2022, which Moody's expects will continue for the next few years. As a result of, financial leverage and free cash flow are expected to improve and credit metrics will be in line with a B3 rating. All financial metrics cited reflect are Moody's standard adjustments.

The B3 CFR reflects WorldStrides' highly leveraged debt capital structure, small scale and niche market that the company serves, which is also a mature market. The business remains susceptible to recessions given the discretionary nature of the tours that the company provides. Domestic travel volumes have largely recovered and it is Moody's expectation that international travel will continue to recover from COVID lows and there will be strong demand for educational tours due to pet up demand. As a result of the recovery in demand for educational tours this year and over the next few years, Moody's expects that total debt leverage will decline from 10.5x as of the end of December 2021 to below 8.5x as of the end of June 2023. Revenue for FY 2022 ending June 2022 will increase meaningfully from FY 2021 lows and will almost approach pre-COVID revenue. FY 2023 revenue is expected to exceed pre-COVID revenue levels based on anticipated growth of student participation in its programs.

WorldStrides' highly levered financial profile is mitigated by its strong business profile -- the company is one of the leading providers of full service domestic and international travel and education services with a well-known brand presence. WorldStrides' teacher advocate network provides the company a way to maintain brand presence in schools and thus support retention for its programs. The company also has a well-diversified customer base with broad geographical footprint and programs that span the K-12, undergraduate and graduate classes, and a track record of having successfully integrated acquired businesses. On the cost side, the company's market position provides the ability to negotiate favorable rates with numerous airlines, coach lines and hotels, which could help extract certain cost savings to support margins. WorldStrides also collects deposits on travel itineraries well in advance of service provisioning, which provides some visibility into forward free cash flow generation.

The rating for the individual debt instrument incorporates WorldStrides' overall probability of default, reflected in the B3-PD PDR and the loss given default assessment for the instrument. The upgrade of the $211 million third out term loan to B3 from Caa2 reflects the effective upgrade of the CFR to B3 from Caa2. The third out term loan has a loss given default assessment of LGD4. The B3 rating reflects its junior ranking compared to the unrated senior secured first lien first out debts, as conveyed by its third out payment priority, as well as carve outs from the collateral supporting this facility. The third out term loan rating also reflects meaningful first-loss support from the unrated $228 million unsecured Holdco PIK loan due September 2027.

Liquidity is expected to be good over the next 12-15 months, supported by a $196 million cash balance as of December 2021, the $40 million that will be available until the third out term loan is refinanced under the undrawn $60 million revolving credit facility and expected FCF/debt in a 1.0% - 3.0% range. The revolver includes a minimum liquidity covenant and maximum total secured net leverage covenant that has step-downs. The net secured net leverage covenant will not be tested until December 2023. Moody's expects that WorldStrides will be compliant with applicable covenants. With the debt new capital structure, the company has no near term maturities, which supports the liquidity profile. The nearest maturity date is 2025 when the third out term loan matures. Moody's anticipates the third out term loan will be repaid with the net proceeds of the delayed draw term loan within the next two years. Moody's expects that the company will be able to meet the leverage required to access the dealyed draw term loan within the next two years.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that revenue for FY 2022 and FY 2023 will continue to recover and exceed pre-COVID revenue by the end of FY 2023. WorldStrides is a well-known brand in the educational tours market and will be able to regain much of its customers that had put travel on hold during the pandemic. In addition, the capital structure is becoming more sustainable as the level of PIK debt is decreased, which should further decline when the third out term loan is refinanced. The company put in place several cost rationalization measures during the pandemic and Moody's expects that some of the measures will continue to support profit margins in the coming years.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if: 1) revenue continues to grow, which would increase market share and diversify sources of revenue; 2) debt to EBITDA is sustained below 6.0x; and 3) free cash flow to debt is expected to remain above 5%. In addition, the company would have to maintain good liquidity and refinance any payment-in-kind debt with cash-pay debt to achieve higher ratings.

The ratings could be downgraded if increased competition or other factors result in weakened revenue growth or a sustained decline in revenue and lower profitability. Aggressive financial policies or debt-financed acquisitions leading Moody's to expect that debt to EBITDA will be sustained above 8.0x could also result in a downgrade. Further, if liquidity weakens materially and free cash flow to debt approaches break-even, downward rating would develop.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, Lakeland Tours is an accredited educational institution that provides full service educational travel programs to K-12, undergraduate and post graduate students, both domestically and internationally. Lakeland Tours generated revenues of approximately $279 million over the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, including insurance proceeds. The company is owned by affiliates of private equity sponsor Eurazeo and minority investor Primavera Capital Group.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

