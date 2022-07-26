Moody's upgrades Worthington Industries senior unsecured rating to Baa2; outlook stable

New York, July 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Worthington Industries, Inc.'s senior unsecured rating to Baa2 from Baa3. The ratings outlook is stable.

"The upgrade of Worthington's rating reflects its success in pursuing growth initiatives and shareholder returns, while maintaining relatively conservative financial policies. It also reflects the consistency of its joint venture dividends and its strengthened credit profile as the company used the windfall from its investment in Nikola Corporation to fund acquisitions, which have enhanced its scale, product diversity and long-term cash generating potential," said Michael Corelli, Moody's Senior Vice President and lead analyst for Worthington Industries, Inc.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Worthington Industries, Inc.

.... Issuer Rating, Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Worthington Industries, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Worthington Industries' Baa2 senior unsecured rating reflects the company's low leverage, ample interest coverage, relatively consistent free cash flow generation, strong market position in certain product categories and the diversity of its business segments and end markets. The company's rating is constrained by its acquisitive nature, shareholder friendly initiatives, and its highly competitive and cyclical end markets which results in variability in its operating results and limits the upside for its profit margins, which are closely tied to the volatility of raw material input costs. Additionally, Worthington continues to rely on equity earnings and the resulting cash flows from its joint ventures, particularly the Worthington Armstrong Venture ("WAVE"), to support its credit profile.

Worthington produced about $540 million of Moody's adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2022 (ended May 2022) versus $478 million in fiscal 2021. Moody's adjusted EBITDA calculation includes our standard adjustments for pensions and leases and includes the addition of Worthington's portion of joint venture earnings that are distributed in cash dividends to the company. The higher earnings were driven by higher Building Products and Consumer Products segment earnings (excluding JV income) due to increased demand, higher product prices and the contribution from acquisitions. The company also benefitted from higher dividends from its 25% owned ClarkDietrich joint venture, which manufactures and supplies light gauge steel framing products for commercial construction and benefitted from expanded margins as they successfully passed on rising steel costs. This was somewhat tempered by weaker Sustainable Energy Solutions segment earnings.

Worthington's rating benefits from its consistent free cash flow generation. Although, we estimate it consumed about $80 million of cash in fiscal 2022 due to around $335 million invested in working capital related to rising steel and other costs. Increased working capital investments at its JVs also resulted in a much lower than average dividend payout ratio of less than 50% versus about 80% - 90% historically. The historical consistency of this payout ratio and our expectation it will continue in the future was one of the key considerations for the ratings upgrade.

Moody's anticipates that the company's operating results will strengthen in fiscal 2023 due to significantly higher joint venture dividends and modestly improved Building Products and Consumer Products earnings, which will more than offset weakness in its Steel Processing segment due to materially lower steel prices. Moody's expects working capital will become a significant source of cash for both its wholly owned operations and its joint ventures in fiscal 2023 and that its JVs will pay out more than 100% of their earnings and result in free cash flow of at least $300 million.

Worthington is likely to continue to use its free cash to pursue acquisitive growth and periodic share repurchases. We also anticipate it will pay off the $44 million outstanding on its accounts receivable securitization facility. The company has a mixed acquisition track record, but made a very successful investment of about $2 million in Nikola Corporation (NKLA) in 2015, which subsequently became a public company through a SPAC deal in June 2020. Worthington sold its shares in NKLA during fiscal 2021 for proceeds of about $634 million and used a portion of these funds to cover the required tax payments and to complete the acquisitions of General Tools & Instruments Company LLC ($120 million, January 2021), Shiloh Industries' US BlankLightÂ® business ($105 million, June 2021), Tempel Steel Company ($273 million, December 2021), and Level5Â® Tools, LLC ($55 million, June 2022). These acquisitions have enhanced the company's scale, product diversity and long-term cash generating potential.

Worthington has an excellent liquidity profile consisting of $34.5 million of cash, $131.5 million of availability on its AR securitization facility and full availability on its undrawn $500 million revolving credit facility as of May 2022. The company is expected to generate strong free cash flow in fiscal 2023 as working capital becomes a source of cash. Worthington has two financial maintenance covenants related to its revolver, the $150 million 4.6% senior unsecured notes due 2024 and its EUR91.7 million of Euro denominated senior unsecured notes due August 2029 and August 2031. The covenants include a 60% maximum debt to capitalization ratio and a 3.25x minimum EBITDA to interest coverage ratio. The company was well in compliance with its financial covenants as of May 2022 and should maintain a healthy cushion in fiscal 2023.

Worthington's Credit Impact Score of CIS-3 reflects the limited credit impact to date from ESG considerations, but also incorporates the potential for carbon transition and social risk factors to cause greater negative credit impact in the future. The company has been assigned an Environmental Issuer Profile Score (IPS) of E-3 since it faces moderate environmental risks. Environmental challenges consist of increased regulation associated with pollution, climate change and carbon transition risks due to its high exposure to internal combustion auto production. Worthington has been assigned a Social Issuer Profile Score (IPS) of S-3 since it faces moderate social risks. Manufacturing companies have to comply with stringent compliance and safety standards and are susceptible to disruptions in labor availability, wage or benefits demands and legal issues associated with its workforce and supply chain complexities can disrupt production. The company is also exposed to societal trends and policies focused on reducing carbon emissions, which may lead to higher production costs or reduced demand from auto customers. Worthington has been assigned a Governance Issuer Profile Score (IPS) of G-2 since it has good corporate governance practices and quality of financial reporting. The company has balanced financial policies with a commitment to maintaining an investment grade rating, whilst returning surplus cash to shareholders, and prudently pursuing debt-financed acquisitions that have been followed by a period of deleveraging.

Worthington's stable ratings outlook incorporates Moody's expectation that its operating performance will moderately improve on an adjusted basis over the next 12 to 18 months and its credit metrics will remain supportive of its current rating. The stable outlook also anticipates the company will maintain financial policies appropriate for an investment grade company.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive rating actions are unlikely in the near-term considering Worthington's reliance on joint venture earnings and cash flows to maintain credit metrics appropriate for the current rating. However, an upgrade could be considered if it reduces its dependence on equity earnings and cash flows from its joint ventures and maintains Debt/EBITDA below 1.5x and EBITA margins of at least 15% on a sustained basis.

Negative rating pressure could develop if Worthington's operating performance materially weakens or if there is a sustained decline in the cash flows derived from its joint ventures. Also, negative rating actions could ensue if Worthington embarks on more aggressive shareholder friendly actions or sizeable debt financed acquisitions that result in a leverage ratio sustained above 2.5x.

Worthington Industries, Inc. is a diversified metals manufacturing company that performs steel processing, produces pressure cylinders, steel tanks and specialized tools. The company is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio and serves customers in the automotive, construction, industrial, consumer products, agriculture, heavy truck and alternative fuels sectors. Worthington operates 27 wholly owned facilities worldwide and holds equity positions in 9 joint ventures that operate 49 additional facilities. Worthington's business segments include Steel Processing (74% of LTM sales), Consumer Products (12%), Building Products (11%) and Sustainable Energy Solutions (3%). Worthington generated revenues of about $5.2 billion for the twelve months ended May 31, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Michael Corelli, CFA

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Karen Nickerson

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

