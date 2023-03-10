Moody's upgrades YS Garments' CFR to B3

New York, March 10, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded YS Garments, LLC's (dba "Next Level Apparel") corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from Caa1 and probability of default rating (PDR) to B3-PD from Caa1-PD. Moody's also upgraded the company's senior secured bank credit facilities to B3 from Caa1. The outlook was changed to stable from rating under review. This concludes the review for upgrade initiated on February 15, 2023.

The upgrade of Next Level Apparel's ratings reflects the extension of the majority of the company's debt maturity profile following the completion of its amend and extend transaction with consent of approximately 94% of its lenders resulting in a $259 million first lien term loan due August 2026 and a $48 million revolving credit facility expiring February 2026. The stub debt of non-consenting lenders includes a revolving credit facility of less than $2 million expiring February 2024 and first lien term loan of $17 million due August 2024.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for good liquidity as its 2024 debt maturities are repaid. Moody's also expects significant free cash flow and operating performance improvement as well as working capital benefits in the second half of 2023.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: YS Garments, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B3 from Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B3-PD from Caa1-PD

.... Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to B3 (LGD3) from Caa1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: YS Garments, LLC

.... Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

Next Level Apparel's B3 CFR reflects its small revenue scale and narrow product focus relative to the global apparel industry as well as its high concentration of sales with three large distributor customers. The rating is supported by the company's moderate credit metrics and Moody's expectation for significant cash flow generation in 2023 resulting in sufficient liquidity to repay its remaining 2024 debt maturities. The rating also reflects Next Level Apparel's well-recognized brand name within the print wear industry, and stable customer relationships illustrated by strong sales momentum with top customers. The rating also considers the limited fashion risk of premium basic apparel, the shift in consumer preference towards higher quality basic apparel designs, fabric, and fit, and reduced-price differential versus more commoditized basic apparel. Next Level Apparel has grown rapidly since its creation in 2003, and with an asset-light and fully outsourced business model, it has achieved very strong profit margins that are consistent with many premium apparel brands.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company returns to historical levels of profitability, reduces dependency on its revolver and has good liquidity which is supported by strong free cash flow generation. Quantitatively, the ratings could be upgraded if lease-adjusted debt/EBITDA is sustained below 5.5x and EBITA/Interest is sustained over 2x.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's liquidity weakens or if revolver usage increases from the repayment of the 2024 debt maturities. The ratings could also be downgraded if the deterioration of the company's operating performance or if the expected recovery is longer than anticipated. Quantitatively, the ratings could be downgraded if lease-adjusted debt/EBITDA rises above 6.5x or EBITA/Interest declines below 1.5x.

Headquartered in Torrance, California, YS Garments, LLC's (dba "Next Level Apparel") designs and provides branded active wear to the premium basic segment of the US wholesale wearables promotional products industry. Private equity firm Blue Point Capital Partners acquired a majority stake in the company in August 2018.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Apparel published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72775. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Joe Tringali

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Margaret Taylor

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

