Moody's upgrades Yes Bank to B3 following equity capital raising; outlook stable

Singapore, August 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (" Moody's ") has upgraded Yes Bank
Limited's (Yes Bank) long-term foreign currency issuer rating to
B3 from Caa1.
Moody's has also upgraded the bank's long-term foreign and local
currency bank deposit ratings to B3 from Caa1, and its foreign currency
senior unsecured MTN program rating to (P)B3 from (P)Caa1.
In addition, Moody's has upgraded the bank's long-term local
and foreign currency Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR) and long-term
Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment to B3 from Caa1 and B3(cr) from Caa1(cr)
respectively.
At the same time, Moody's has upgraded Yes Bank's Baseline
Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA to caa2 from ca.
The outlook on Yes Bank's ratings where applicable is changed to
stable from positive.
For a detailed list of the affected ratings for both Yes Bank Limited
and Yes Bank, IFSC Banking Unit Branch, please refer to the
end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
IMPROVED SOLVENCY AS A RESULT OF A CAPITAL INCREASE DRIVING THE UPGRADE
Yes Bank's successful equity capital raise of INR150 billion (about
$2 billion) has bolstered its solvency and is the main driver of
the ratings upgrade.
The successful equity raising showcases Yes Bank's regained access to
external market funds, which is a result of its improving financial
strength and will support depositor confidence.
Given the improved solvency, Moody's has upgraded Yes Bank's
BCA to caa2 from ca. The bank's B3 issuer rating is two notches
above the bank's caa2 BCA, reflecting Moody's expectation
of a high level of support from Government of India (Baa3 negative),
in times of need.
Following the capital increase, the bank's Common Equity Tier 1
ratio will more than double to 13.4% from 6.6%
based on the bank's capital position at the end of June 2020,
bringing its capitalization largely in line with its private sector peers.
The significantly improved solvency ratio strengthens the bank's
resilience to potential asset quality risks resulting from the ongoing
impact of the economic slowdown and coronavirus-related disruptions
on India's economy.
Yes Bank's funding and liquidity have moderately improved in the
second quarter of 2020, although they are still weaker than a year
ago. Deposits, including current, savings and term
deposits, increased 11% during March and June 2020,
but remain 48% less than the same period last year. The
deposit growth was largely driven by current account, corporate
term deposits and certificate of deposits.
Despite the improvement in its deposits base, Moody's expects
that it will be challenging for Yes Bank to restore its low-cost
current and savings account (CASA) deposits to pre-March 2020 rescue
levels. Even prior to its rescue, Yes Bank's low CASA
ratio was a weakness relative to other rated Indian private sector banks.
In addition, the bank's liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) has
trebled to 114% as of 30 June 2020 from 40% at 31 March
2020. The LCR improvement is partially driven by the liquidity
support from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
However, Yes Bank continues to face the risk of a further deterioration
in asset quality in light of the ongoing economic disruption caused by
the coronavirus outbreak. About 40%-45% of
the bank's loans were under a repayment moratorium as of mid-April
2020. Any further deterioration in asset quality will strain the
bank's already weak profitability.
Yes Bank reported a modest profit with return on assets of 0.1%,
in the first quarter of financial year ending March 2021. Moody's
expects the bank to remain profitable over the next 12-18 months,
but it won't be enough to support a significant internal capital
generation.
Moody's assumes a high level of government support for Yes Bank,
resulting in a two-notch uplift. This is lower than the
three notches of support Moody's previously incorporated in the
bank's rating, but is still higher than the moderate support
Moody's assumes for higher rated private sector Indian Banks.
Government support in the form of a recapitalization as orchestrated by
the authorities in March 2020, under which a number of Indian public
and private sector banks injected capital into Yes Bank following a moratorium
imposed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has enabled the bank
to continue as a going concern.
Yes Bank continues to benefit from liquidity support of around INR250
billion from the RBI as of 28 July 2020. In March 2020, the
bank had received a total of INR500 billion in liquidity support from
the RBI.
Moody's expects that as the bank's operations normalize the
extraordinary government support will reduce. As a result,
Moody's expects to lower support assumption in Yes Bank's
rating to moderate from high, as currently assumed, in line
with the level assumed for Yes Bank's other Indian peers.
A change in the support assumption to moderate may result in a one notch
uplift to the bank's ratings.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP
Given the bank's improved solvency, Moody's notes that
there is further upside potential to Yes Bank's BCA and ratings
over the next 12-18 months. Nevertheless, similar
to other banks that undergo a restructuring, Moody's expects
that any improvement in BCA will be gradual depending on the bank's
ability to restore its franchise strength, improve its funding and
maintain its stable solvency.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING DOWN
Moody's could downgrade the bank's ratings and BCA if:
(i) its capital deteriorates materially because of asset strain and/or
(ii) the bank's funding and liquidity deteriorate and the bank continues
to remain dependent on liquidity support from the regulator for a period
beyond the next 12-18 months.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Yes Bank Limited is headquartered in Mumbai and reported total assets
of INR2.6 trillion ($33.8 billion) at 30 June 2020.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Yes Bank Limited
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
upgraded to caa2 from ca
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, upgraded
to caa2 from ca
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
upgraded to B3(cr) from Caa1(cr)
.... Long-term Foreign currency and
Local currency Counterparty Risk Ratings, upgraded to B3 from Caa1
.... Long-term Foreign currency Issuer
Rating, upgraded to B3 from Caa1, outlook changed to stable
from positive
.... Long-term Foreign currency Senior
Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, upgraded to (P)B3 from
(P)Caa1
.... Long-term Foreign currency and
Local currency Deposit Ratings, upgraded to B3 from Caa1,
outlook changed to stable from positive
..Issuer: Yes Bank, IFSC Banking Unit Branch
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Upgraded to B3(cr) from Caa1(cr)
.... Long-term Foreign currency and
Local currency Counterparty Risk Ratings, upgraded to B3 from Caa1
.... Long-term Foreign currency Senior
Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, upgraded to (P)B3 from
(P)Caa1
.... Long-term Foreign currency Senior
Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, upgraded to B3 from Caa1,
outlook changed to stable from positive
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Yes Bank Limited
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed NP(cr)
.... Short-term Foreign currency and
Local currency Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed NP
.... Short-term Foreign currency and
Local currency Deposit Ratings, Affirmed NP
..Issuer: Yes Bank, IFSC Banking Unit Branch
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed NP(cr)
.... Short-term Foreign currency and
Local currency Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed NP
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Yes Bank Limited
....Outlook, changed to stable from
positive
..Issuer: Yes Bank, IFSC Banking Unit Branch
....Outlook, changed to stable from
positive
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
