Moody's upgrades Zekelman Industries CFR to Ba2; outlook stable

New York, January 13, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Zekelman Industries, Inc.'s ("Zekelman") corporate family rating (CFR) to Ba2 from Ba3, its probability of default rating (PDR) to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD. The rating on the company's senior secured term loan rating was affirmed at Ba3. The outlook is stable.

Governance considerations were key drivers of this rating action. Moody's changed the company's governance issuer profile score to G-3 from G-4 to indicate moderate governance risks and the governance subcategories of financial strategy and risk management and management credibility and track record were also changed to moderate risk from high risk to reflect the company's stronger credit profile and reduced governance risks. The company is pursuing a somewhat aggressive expansion of its Z Modular business which will be partly funded with non-recourse debt. However, the company plans to limit the amount of non-recourse debt it will incur and the continued robust historical performance and free cash flow of its core and much larger pipe and tube business will enable it to maintain credit and profitability metrics that are strong for the rating. In addition, the company's Credit Impact Score was changed to CIS-3 from CIS-4 to reflect the moderately negative impact on its credit profile from ESG considerations.

"The upgrade of Zekelman's ratings reflects the significant improvement in the company's operating performance and credit metrics and the expectation they will remain commensurate with the Ba2 rating due to its strengthened competitive position after the consolidation of the steel pipe and tube sector. The ratings also reflect the risks associated with the non-recourse debt financing used to fund a portion of the growth of its Z Modular business," said Michael Corelli, Moody's Senior Vice President and lead analyst for Zekelman Industries.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Zekelman Industries, Inc.

....Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3

....Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Zekelman Industries, Inc.

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Zekelman Industries, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Zekelman Industries credit profile benefits from its low leverage, ample interest coverage, good liquidity and leading market position for a number of structural tubing, standard pipe and electrical conduit products. It also incorporates our expectation for its operating performance to remain at a historically strong level due to rational competitive dynamics resulting from sector consolidation. The rating also reflects its moderate size and somewhat limited diversity versus higher rated companies in the steel products sector, as well as its sensitivity to fluctuating steel prices and reliance on nonresidential construction activity, which drives demand for most of its tubular products. It also considers the competitive markets in which the company operates and its limited product differentiation, as well as the risks associated with the speculative real estate investments in its Z Modular business.

Zekelman Industries achieved a record level operating performance in fiscal 2022 (ended September 2022) driven by wider spreads between steel purchases for inventory and final product prices despite a double-digit decline in its pipe and tube volumes and larger losses in its Z Modular business. Zekelman has been able to widen its material spreads due to consolidation in the industrial pipe and tube sector combined with its focus on cost cutting and productivity improvement initiatives. The steel tubular products sector has experienced significant consolidation with Nucor acquiring Independence Tube, Southland Tube and Republic Conduit and Zekelman acquiring Western Tube & Conduit and American Tube Manufacturing. Zekelman also completed the acquisition of EXLTUBE in December 2022, further consolidating the sector. Sector consolidation along with surging product prices led to Zekelman's operating results improving dramatically over the past two fiscal years with adjusted EBITDA of $1.13 billion in fiscal 2022 and $1.07 billion in fiscal 2021 versus $453 million in fiscal 2019 and $524 million in fiscal 2018 and a range of $155 million - $196 million in fiscal years 2013-2015.

The substantially improved operating performance has enabled the company to produce significantly stronger credit metrics despite increased debt levels related to sizeable investments in working capital and its Z Modular business. The company has invested about $775 million in working capital and around $640 million in its Z Modular business over the past two fiscal years. It has utilized its operating cash flows and about $125 million of mortgage financing to support these investments. Its credit metrics are currently strong for its rating with an adjusted leverage ratio (Debt/EBITDA) of 0.9x and interest coverage (EBIT/Interest Expense) of 42.5x as of September 2022. However, these metrics are expected to weaken as pricing and demand soften due to lower economic growth and the impact of higher interest rates on nonresidential construction activity and as borrowings rise to support the aggressive expansion of its Z Modular business. The company is partly funding the expansion of this business with non-recourse mortgage loans, but we believe the company would honor these obligations to avoid reputational risks. The company will benefit from reduced working capital investments in fiscal 2023 and should generate free cash flow from its pipe and tube business, but this will be used to partly fund its Z Modular expansion. Nevertheless, its credit metrics should remain at a level that supports the current rating. Zekelman's upside ratings potential is constrained by its moderate scale, limited end market diversity and the risks associated with the Z Modular expansion.

Zekelman Industries has a good liquidity profile with a cash balance of $378 million and borrowing availability of $570 million as of September 24, 2022. The company had no borrowings on its $600 million revolver (unrated) and $30 million of letters of credit issued. The senior secured revolving credit facility matures in September 2026.

Zekelman Industries' $600 million ABL credit facility has a first priority pledge on the company's most liquid assets, inventory and receivables. The $866 million senior secured term loan is secured by a first lien on the company's fixed assets and a second priority lien on the ABL collateral. The term loan rating was affirmed at Ba3 reflecting its second priority position on the ABL collateral, the upsizing of the revolver from $400 million to $600 million in September 2021 and the addition of mortgage financing to partly fund the expansion of Z Modular.

The stable outlook incorporates our expectation that Zekelman's operating performance and credit metrics will weaken over the next 12 to 18 months but remain commensurate with the current rating. Any increase in the scope of the Z Modular business including debt funding beyond our current expectation or investments in non-income producing properties could cause the outlook to come under downside pressure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of Zekelman's rating could occur if it increases its scale and diversity, successfully executes the growth of its Z Modular business and sustains a leverage ratio below 2.5x, an interest coverage ratio above 5.0x, (CFO-dividends)/debt above 35% and a good liquidity profile.

A downgrade could be considered should Zekelman's operating results and credit metrics weaken, or its liquidity position deteriorates. Downside triggers would include the leverage ratio above 3.5x, interest coverage ratio below 3.5x and (CFO-dividends)/debt sustained below 25%.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Zekelman Industries, Inc. manufactures steel pipe, hollow structural sections (HSS), electrical conduit and tubular products at thirteen manufacturing facilities in the US and Canada. The company includes the Wheatland and Western Tube & Conduit, Sharon Tube and Picoma brands and has leading market positions in key product areas including hollow structural sections, standard pipe, electrical conduit and galvanized mechanical tubing. Its products are sold principally to steel service centers and plumbing and electrical distributors. The company is also continuing to develop a new modular construction business called Z Modular, which purchases land and constructs and operates multi-family rental properties using its proprietary VectorBloc system. The Z Modular business currently has four assembly facilities in the United States and Canada. Zekelman's revenues for the twelve months ended September 24, 2022 were approximately $4.7 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Steel published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356428. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

