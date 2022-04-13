Moody's upgrades Zhongsheng's ratings to Baa2; outlook stable

Hong Kong, April 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited's issuer rating and senior unsecured rating to Baa2 from Baa3.

The outlook is revised to stable from positive.

"The rating upgrade reflects Zhongsheng's expanded operating scale, improved market position, strengthened relationship with Mercedes-Benz Group AG (A3 positive) and track record of prudent financial management and low debt leverage as it grows," says Roy Zhang, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

"The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Zhongsheng will continue to grow its business while prudently managing its financial profile with solid credit buffer," adds Zhang.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Zhongsheng's Baa2 issuer rating reflects the company's leading market position, large dealership network, favorable brand and market exposure, flexible business model and efficient operational management. The rating also considers the company's solid financial metrics, prudent financial and strategic partnership with its minority shareholder, Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (JMH, A1 stable).

The rating is constrained by Zhongsheng's reliance on short-term financing and high capital needs for expansion both organically or through acquisition, which are in line with the industry norm. These risks are partially tempered by Zhongsheng's strong business profile, good funding access and sustained free cash flow generation.

The acquisition of Renfu China, a leading Mercedes-Benz dealer in Greater China previously owned by JMH, enhanced Zhongsheng's market position in luxury brand offerings and increased its geographical coverage.

Zhongsheng is now JMH's sole investment to access auto dealer business in Chinese market. JMH increased its stake in Zhongsheng to 20.9% at the end of 2021 from 19.6% at the end of 2020.

Zhongsheng has strengthened its relationship with Mercedes-Benz Group. After its Renfu China acquisition, it increased its share of Mercedes-Benz Group's dealer network in China.

The company's revenue grew to RMB175 billion in 2021, up 18.0% from the previous year. Moody's expects the company's revenue to increase to RMB203 billion in 2022, supported by organic growth and the consolidation of Renfu China for the full year.

The company's financial leverage, as measured by total debt to EBITDA, declined to 1.5x at the end of 2021. Moody's expects the company to prudently manage its financials and maintain its leverage below 2.0x in the next 12 to 18 months, which is solid for its rating category.

Zhongsheng's liquidity is excellent. Its cash on hand and operating cash flow are sufficient to meet its financial obligations within the next 12-18 months, given its strong free cash flow generation and reduced reliance on short-term debt. However, similar to other companies in the auto dealer industry, Zhongsheng faces high working capital requirements and will need to undertake short-term financing to fund them.

Zhongsheng has demonstrated its funding capacity and intention to balance long-term and short-term funding arrangements. This is evident in its recent USD bond issuance, its track record of established banking relationships and its multiple funding channels, including bank loans, syndicated onshore and offshore loans, equity, convertible bonds and automaker financing.

Zhongsheng's issuer rating is not affected by subordination to claims at the operating company level. This is because, despite its status as a holding company with the majority of claims at the operating subsidiaries, Zhongsheng's creditors benefit from the group's highly diversified business profile — with cash flow generation across a large number of operating subsidiaries — which mitigates structural subordination risk.

The rating also considers the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations.

Zhongsheng's ESG Credit Impact Score is neutral (CIS-2) and reflects its moderate environmental risk, moderate social risk, and neutral governance risk related to its large scale and diversified auto dealership network in China.

Zhongsheng's moderately negative exposure environmental (E-3) and social risks (S-3) reflect the moderate carbon transition risks related to the auto products, the changing consumer demand, emerging electric car market, global supply chain challenges, transportation of inventory, and the use and protection of consumer data. Such risks are mitigated by the company's good track record, strong market position, and higher exposure to growing luxury segment.

The company's governance risks are neutral (G-2) and reflect the company's strong track record of best-in-class operations, established leadership position in China luxury auto dealer industry, ability to prudently grow its business and the material minority shareholding by JMH, which also holds non-executive seats on Zhongsheng's board. These strengths are partially offset by its concentrated ownership by its two founders and majority non-independent board structure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade Zhongsheng's ratings if the company further enhances its business profile in terms of market position and diversification, and at the same time improves its financial profile as it grows.

Credit metrics that could indicate an upgrade include: (1) leverage, as measured by adjusted debt/EBITDA, maintained below 1.5x-2.0x, (2) EBIT/interest is sustained above 7x, and (3) increasing liquidity buffer, all on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade Zhongsheng's ratings if (1) the company's business profile deteriorates; (2) its liquidity deteriorates; (3) its financial policy turns more aggressive; or (4) its financial profile weakens on a sustained basis, such that its leverage exceeds 3.0x or its EBIT/interest falls below 6x, all on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1296095. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited is a leading auto dealer in China. It operated 412 stores across 25 provinces in China as of the end of 2021. Headquartered in Dalian, Zhongsheng was founded by Mr Yi Huang and Mr Guo Qiang Li, who are the controlling shareholders of the company. Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited is a strategic investor that owned about 21% of the company as of the end of 2021. Zhongsheng listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in March 2010.

