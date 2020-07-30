Moody's upgrades Zhongyuan Yuzi's ratings following launch of new methodology

London, 30 July 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the issuer rating of Zhongyuan Yuzi Investment Holding Group Co., Ltd. (Zhongyuan Yuzi) to A2 from A3, following the publication of its Local Government Financing Vehicles (LGFVs) in China Methodology on 29 July 2020.

Moody's has also upgraded to A2 from A3 the backed senior unsecured rating on the bond issued by Zhongyuan Sincere Investment Co. Ltd which is ultimately wholly owned by Zhongyuan Yuzi. The bond is unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Zhongyuan Yuzi.

All the rating outlooks are stable.

"The upgrade of Zhongyuan Yuzi reflects the change in the primary methodology to LGFVs in China from Government-Related Issuers Methodology, and our assessment that the issuer should be rated closer to the "Government Capacity to Support" (GCS) score of its regional and local government (RLG) owner, Henan provincial government, given Zhongyuan Yuzi's strategic role in executing public policy projects in Henan Province, especially for China's Affordable Housing Program (AHP)," says Amanda Du, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Zhongyuan Yuzi's A2 ratings are based on (1) Henan provincial government's GCS score of a2; and (2) Moody's assessment of how the company's characteristics affect Henan Province's propensity to support.

The assessment considers the fact that Zhongyuan Yuzi has higher strategic importance to Henan Province than other rated LGFV peers in the province, making its rating closer to the GCS of Henan Province. As an arm of Henan Province's Finance Bureau, Zhongyuan Yuzi has a public policy mandate to provide local government financing for the affordable housing program in Henan Province. The Henan provincial government maintains tight control over Zhongyuan Yuzi's business decisions and daily operations, and thus Zhongyuan Yuzi's creditworthiness reflects its tight linkages with the Henan government and its role in delivering programs of national and regional importance.

The change in the primary methodology reflects the publication of Moody's new LGFVs in China Methodology and Moody's view that (1) RLG support is the dominant credit consideration for an LGFV; and (2) LGFV-specific characteristics may also affect RLGs' propensity to support LGFVs.

LGFVs are entities that are directly or indirectly fully owned and effectively controlled by RLGs. They engage primarily in financing, investing in and operating public infrastructure and social welfare projects on behalf of their RLG owners.

Because the primary purpose of LGFVs is to serve public policy objectives and provide public goods or services for free or at subsidized rates, they are typically closely integrated with their RLG owners, and the RLGs typically provide the majority of LGFVs' cash flow.

The analytical framework in this rating methodology comprises two components:

1) The "Governmental Capacity to Support" (GCS) component, which considers aspects that could influence an RLG owner's ability to provide support to an LGFV in a timely manner; and

2) The "LGFV Characteristics Affecting Support" component, primarily based on (1) an LGFV's business profile; (2) its integration with the RLG as well as the control and oversight provided by the RLG; (3) the risk that the LGFV could bailout other entities; and (4) any exceptional governmental willingness to support characteristics and other analytical considerations. This analysis may result in downward or, more rarely, upward adjustments in whole notch increments to the GCS score.

The ratings also consider the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

Environmental risks are low for Zhongyuan Yuzi.

LGFVs generally have high social risks since they implement public policy initiatives by building, owning and operating public infrastructure. The issuer is exposed to material social risk since it bears a high social responsibility as the sole provincial-level financing vehicle for China's Affordable Housing Program. Although the LGFV is not directly involved in building and operating all public infrastructure projects in Henan, any major changes in demographic, public awareness and social priorities will affect the government's targets for Zhongyuan Yuzi, and the Henan provincial government's propensity to support the company.

Governance considerations are also material to the ratings, as the issuer is subject to oversight with reporting requirements to its owner RLG, reflecting its public policy role and status as a government-owned entity.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook for Zhongyuan Yuzi reflects (1) the stable outlook on China's A1 sovereign rating, and (2) Moody's expectation that Henan's GCS will remain stable and that Zhongyuan Yuzi's business profile, as well as its integration with the RLG and control and oversight provided by Henan provincial government will remain largely unchanged over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's has recalibrated the rating tolerance levels of Zhongyuan Yuzi to reflect the change in methodology and corresponding credit drivers.

Zhongyuan Yuzi's ratings could be upgraded if China's sovereign rating is upgraded or Henan's GCS strengthens, which could be the result of a material strengthening in Henan's economic or financial profile, or its ability to coordinate timely support;

The ratings could be downgraded if,

(1) China's sovereign rating is downgraded or Henan's GCS weakens, which could be the result of a material weakening in Henan's economic or financial profile, or its ability to coordinate timely support;

(2) There are changes in the Chinese government's policies that prohibit RLGs from providing financial support to LGFVs; or any adverse changes in government policies related to the AHP regarding its national importance and the preferential support level;

(3) There are material changes in Zhongyuan Yuzi's main business activities with substantial expansion of commercial activities relative to its public service functionalities that would diminish the province's propensity to support.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Local Government Financing Vehicles in China Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216254. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Established in 2011, Zhongyuan Yuzi Investment Holding Group Co., Ltd. is the sole provincial-level financing vehicle that supports the AHP in Henan Province. It is 100% directly owned by the Finance Bureau of Henan provincial government. The company's key business is to raise funds through financial institutions (mainly policy banks) and bond issuances, and on-lend the net proceeds to local governments for the construction of affordable housing in Henan Province. As of the end of 2019, the total assets of the company were RMB273.5 billion.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Amanda Du, +86 (21) 2057-4016.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jennifer A. Wong, CFA

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Sub-Sovereign Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Marie Diron

MD - Sovereign/Sub Sovereign

Sovereign Risk Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

