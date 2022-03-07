Moody's upgrades Zions' ratings (long-term deposits to A1 from A2), concluding review; outlook stable

New York, March 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has upgraded the ratings and assessments of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (Zions), including its standalone Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to a3 from baa1, its long-term deposit rating to A1 from A2, and its long-term issuer rating to Baa1 from Baa2. The bank's Prime-1 short-term deposit rating and Prime-2 short-term Counterparty Risk Rating were affirmed. Following the ratings upgrade, the outlook is stable. Today's action concludes the rating review that commenced on 30 November 2021 in response to Zions' improved financial performance.

A complete list of affected ratings and assessments can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of Zions' BCA and ratings reflects the benefits to creditors from improvements in the bank's asset risk profile, which Moody's believes are sustainable, as well as the bank's sound capitalization and strong funding profile.

Zions has maintained strong asset quality performance since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, as indicated by its low problem loans/gross loans ratios of 0.9% as of 31 December 2021 and net charge-offs of one basis point for all of 2021. Zions' financial profile has benefitted from enhancements to its risk management over the last several years, which has resulted in lower concentrations and a stronger balance sheet. Zions has built a centralized enterprise risk management function under its chief risk officer and expanded its risk staff, established more robust risk limits and risk oversight committees at the corporate and affiliate levels, and made board oversight more comprehensive. Moody's believes these risk management enhancements support a sustained improvement in the bank's asset risk profile.

For the last several years, Zions has kept its commercial real estate (CRE) loan portfolio equal to just about twice its Moody's tangible common equity (TCE) and the riskier construction component, which was a source of outsized losses historically, equaled only 58% of TCE or 7% of total loans as of 31 December 2021. Additionally, Zions showed conservativism in its loan growth in recent years, including leading up to the pandemic.

The ratings upgrade also reflects Zions' sound capitalization, which is currently above the median of other large US regional banks with a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio of 10.2% as of 31 December 2021. Since 2018, when Zions became exempt from the annual public Federal Reserve supervisory stress tests because of its size, management has determined its capital distributions each quarter. Positively, Zions' management has stated that it uses its own stress testing to inform these decisions and intends to maintain above-peer-median capitalization. The bank resumed share repurchases in 2021 after suspending activity in the first quarter of 2020 in response to the pandemic.

Zions' strong funding profile was also a consideration in the rating upgrade. Zions benefits from ample core deposit funding and a large pool of liquid assets, which results in minimal market funding reliance and therefore limited refinancing risk, protecting the bank against market shocks. The bank's market funds to tangible banking assets ratio was a very low 1.7% as of 31 December 2021.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Zions' credit profile will remain unchanged over the next 12-18 months, including the maintenance of a CET1 capital ratio above the median for large US regional bank peers.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating upgrade and stable outlook indicate that Zions' ratings and assessments are unlikely to be upgraded over the next 12-18 months. However, Moody's could upgrade the ratings and assessments if the bank diversifies its business mix, thereby reducing its CRE concentration, improves its core profitability, and maintains low credit costs and better-than-peer average capitalization.

Zions' ratings and assessments could be downgraded if asset concentrations are rebuilt or capitalization declines significantly.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Zions Bancorporation, National Association

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded to a3 from baa1

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded to a3 from baa1

....LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Upgraded to A2(cr) from A3(cr)

....ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Upgraded to P-1(cr) from P-2(cr)

....LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Upgraded to A3 from Baa1

....LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Upgraded to A3 from Baa1

....LT Issuer Rating, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2, Stable from Ratings Under Review

....LT Deposit Rating (Local Currency), Upgraded to A1 from A2, Stable from Ratings Under Review

..Issuer: Zions Bancorporation

....Pref. Stock Non-cumulative (Local Currency), Upgraded to Baa3(hyb) from Ba1(hyb)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Zions Bancorporation, National Association

....ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-2

....ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-2

....ST Deposit Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Zions Bancorporation, National Association

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

