Moody's upgrades agriculture and construction equipment ABS issued by CNH

New York, November 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has upgraded two notes in CNH Equipment Trust 2021-B (CNH 2021-B) and CNH Equipment Trust 2021-C (CNH 2021-C) sponsored by CNH Industrial Capital America LLC (CNH Capital America). The transactions are securitizations of retail installment contracts backed by agricultural and construction equipment. CNH Capital America is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiaries of CNH Industrial N.V. (Baa2, stable).

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: CNH Equipment Trust 2021-B

Class B Notes, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 27, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)

Issuer: CNH Equipment Trust 2021-C

Class B Notes, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 27, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating actions were a result of continuous buildup of credit enhancement to the notes due to the sequential pay structure and stable collateral performance. Credit enhancement includes overcollateralization and a non-declining reserve account.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Equipment Lease and Loan Securitizations Methodology" published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393601. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Moody's could upgrade the ratings on the notes if levels of credit protection are greater than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of loss. Moody's updated expectations of loss may be better than its original expectations because of lower frequency of default by the underlying obligors or lower than expected depreciation in the value of the equipment that secure the obligor's promise of payment. As the primary drivers of performance, positive changes in the US macro economy and the performance of various sectors where the obligors operate could also affect the ratings. In addition, faster than expected reduction in residual value exposure could prompt upgrade of ratings.

Down

Moody's could downgrade the notes if, given our expectations of portfolio losses, levels of credit enhancement are consistent with lower ratings. Credit enhancement could decline if excess spread is not sufficient to cover losses in a given month. Moody's expectation of pool losses could rise as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the equipment securing an obligor's promise of payment. Portfolio losses also depend greatly on the US macroeconomy, the equipment markets, and poor servicer performance. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance, and fraud.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

