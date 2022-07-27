Moody's upgrades and affirms Exeter Finance LLC auto loan ABS

New York, July 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded and affirmed the ratings for 31 notes from 15 transactions sponsored and serviced by Exeter Finance LLC.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: Exeter Automobile Receivables Trust 2018-1

Class D Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr 6, 2021 Upgraded to Aaa (sf)

Issuer: Exeter Automobile Receivables Trust 2018-2

Class D Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr 6, 2021 Upgraded to Aaa (sf)

Issuer: Exeter Automobile Receivables Trust 2018-3

Class D Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr 6, 2021 Upgraded to Aaa (sf)

Issuer: Exeter Automobile Receivables Trust 2018-4

Class D Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr 6, 2021 Upgraded to Aaa (sf)

Issuer: Exeter Automobile Receivables Trust 2019-1

Class D Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr 6, 2021 Upgraded to Aaa (sf)

Issuer: Exeter Automobile Receivables Trust 2019-2

Class D Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 16, 2021 Upgraded to Aaa (sf)

Issuer: Exeter Automobile Receivables Trust 2019-3

Class D Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 19, 2021 Upgraded to Aaa (sf)

Issuer: Exeter Automobile Receivables Trust 2019-4

Class C Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr 6, 2021 Upgraded to Aaa (sf)

Class D Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 19, 2021 Upgraded to Aaa (sf)

Issuer: Exeter Automobile Receivables Trust 2020-1

Class C Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr 6, 2021 Upgraded to Aaa (sf)

Class D Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 10, 2022 Upgraded to Aaa (sf)

Issuer: Exeter Automobile Receivables Trust 2020-2

Class C Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr 6, 2021 Upgraded to Aaa (sf)

Class D Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 19, 2021 Upgraded to Aaa (sf)

Issuer: Exeter Automobile Receivables Trust 2020-3

Class C Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 16, 2021 Upgraded to Aaa (sf)

Class D Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 10, 2021 Upgraded to Aaa (sf)

Issuer: Exeter Automobile Receivables Trust 2021-1

Class B Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 16, 2021 Upgraded to Aaa (sf)

Class C Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 19, 2021 Upgraded to Aaa (sf)

Class D Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 22, 2022 Upgraded to Aaa (sf)

Issuer: Exeter Automobile Receivables Trust 2021-2

Class A-3 Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 2, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Class B Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 2, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Class C Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 10, 2022 Upgraded to Aaa (sf)

Class D Notes, Affirmed A1 (sf); previously on Jun 22, 2022 Upgraded to A1 (sf)

Issuer: Exeter Automobile Receivables Trust 2021-3

Class A-3 Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 25, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Class B Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 25, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Class C Notes, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 22, 2022 Upgraded to Aa1 (sf)

Class D Notes, Affirmed Baa2 (sf); previously on Jun 22, 2022 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Issuer: Exeter Automobile Receivables Trust 2021-4

Class A-2 Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 17, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Class A-3 Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 17, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Class B Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 17, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Class C Notes, Upgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on Nov 17, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)

Class D Notes, Affirmed Baa3 (sf); previously on Nov 17, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating actions are primarily driven by the buildup of credit enhancement due to structural features including a sequential pay structure, reserve account and overcollateralization.

Our lifetime cumulative net loss expectations are noted below for the transaction pools. The loss expectations reflect updated performance trends on the underlying pools.

Exeter Automobile Receivables Trust 2018-1: 19.00%

Exeter Automobile Receivables Trust 2018-2: 19.00%

Exeter Automobile Receivables Trust 2018-3: 19.00%

Exeter Automobile Receivables Trust 2018-4: 18.00%

Exeter Automobile Receivables Trust 2019-1: 18.00%

Exeter Automobile Receivables Trust 2019-2: 18.50%

Exeter Automobile Receivables Trust 2019-3: 17.50%

Exeter Automobile Receivables Trust 2019-4: 17.00%

Exeter Automobile Receivables Trust 2020-1: 16.50%

Exeter Automobile Receivables Trust 2020-2: 15.00%

Exeter Automobile Receivables Trust 2020-3: 15.00%

Exeter Automobile Receivables Trust 2021-1: 16.00%

Exeter Automobile Receivables Trust 2021-2: 18.50%

Exeter Automobile Receivables Trust 2021-3: 20.50%

Exeter Automobile Receivables Trust 2021-4: 21.00%

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/390478. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Levels of credit protection that are greater than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of loss could lead to an upgrade of the ratings. Losses could decline from Moody's original expectations as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or greater recoveries from the value of the vehicles securing the obligors' promise of payment. The US job market and the market for used vehicles are also primary drivers of the transactions' performance. Other reasons for better-than-expected performance include changes in servicing practices to maximize collections on the loans or refinancing opportunities that result in a prepayment of the loan.

Down

Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of loss could lead to a downgrade of the ratings. Losses could increase from Moody's original expectations as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults or a deterioration in the value of the vehicles securing the obligors' promise of payment. The US job market and the market for used vehicles are also primary drivers of the transactions' performance. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties, lack of transactional governance and fraud.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

