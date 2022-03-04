Moody's upgrades and will withdraw United Coconut Planters Bank's ratings

Singapore, March 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded United Coconut Planters Bank (UCPB)'s long-term deposit rating to Baa2 from Ba3, deposit note program rating to (P)Baa2 from (P)Ba3, and Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to ba1 from b2, following the completion of the legal merger between Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP; Baa2 stable) and UCPB on 1 March 2021. LBP is the surviving entity absorbing all the assets and liabilities of UCPB, which has ceased to exist. The ratings were placed on review for possible upgrade on 6 August 2021.

The outlook on UCPB's long-term deposit rating is stable.

Subsequently, Moody's will withdraw all of UCPB's ratings.

Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service's Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website, www.moodys.com.

The list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

UCPB's long-term deposit ratings, program rating and Adjusted BCA were upgraded to align with those of LBP upon the completion of the merger with LBP, a much larger wholly government-owned bank with a stronger credit profile, on 1 March 2022. All of UCPB's liabilities have been assumed by LBP. Subsequently, Moody's will withdraw the BCA and the deposit ratings assigned to UCPB.

Headquartered in Manila, United Coconut Planters Bank reported total assets of PHP347.4 billion as of 31 December 2020. Headquartered in Manila, Land Bank of the Philippines reported total assets of PHP2.4 trillion as of 31 December 2020. Moody's estimates the combined entity will be the second-largest bank in the Philippines, with a market share in assets of approximately 15% as of the end of 2020.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on UCPB's is aligned with that of LBP.

For ratings and outlook of LBP, please refer to: https://www.moodys.com/credit-ratings/Land-Bank-of-the-Philippines-credit-rating-600017263/summary

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's does not see either upward or downward pressure on the ratings at the time of withdrawal.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Upgrades and will be subsequently withdrawn:

..Issuer: United Coconut Planters Bank

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded to ba1 from b2

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Upgraded to P-2(cr) from NP(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Upgraded to Baa2(cr) from Ba2(cr)

.... Short-term Foreign and Local Currency Counterparty Risk Ratings, Upgraded to P-2 from NP

.... Long-term Foreign and Local Currency Counterparty Risk Ratings, Upgraded to Baa2 from Ba2

.... Short-term Foreign Currency Deposit Note/CD Program, Upgraded to (P)P-2 from (P)NP

.... Long-term Foreign Currency Deposit Note/CD Program, Upgraded to (P)Baa2 from (P)Ba3

.... Long-term Foreign Currency Deposit Rating, Upgraded to Baa2 from Ba3, outlook changed to Stable from Rating Under Review and will be subsequently withdrawn

.... Short-term Foreign Currency Deposit Rating, Upgraded to P-2 from NP

Confirmation and will be subsequently withdrawn:

..Issuer: United Coconut Planters Bank

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Confirmed at b2

Outlook Action:

..Issuer: United Coconut Planters Bank

....Outlook, changed to Stable from Rating Under Review and will be subsequently withdrawn

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

