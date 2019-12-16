Moody's upgrades backed MTN and senior unsecured note ratings guaranteed by Cinda HK

Hong Kong, December 16, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded China Cinda Finance (2015) I Limited's
and China Cinda Finance (2017) I Limited's backed long-term local
currency senior unsecured ratings for the medium-term note (MTN)
programs with keepwell deeds from China Cinda Asset Management Co.,
Ltd. (China Cinda AMC, A3 stable, BCA: ba2) and
guarantee deeds by China Cinda (HK) Holdings Co., Ltd.
(Cinda HK, A3 stable) to (P)A3 from (P)Baa1, and affirmed
their (P)P-2 backed short-term program ratings.
At the same time, Moody's has upgraded the backed senior unsecured
note ratings under these MTN programs to A3 from Baa1.
Moody's has also upgraded China Cinda Finance (2014) Limited's
backed senior unsecured note rating with a keepwell deed from China Cinda
AMC and a guarantee deed by Cinda HK to A3 from Baa1.
The entity-level outlooks of China Cinda Finance (2014) Limited,
China Cinda Finance (2015) I Limited and China Cinda Finance (2017) I
Limited remain stable.
The full list of affected ratings is provided at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The upgrades on these backed MTN program ratings and senior unsecured
note ratings take into account (1) an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee
deed from Cinda HK, and (2) Cinda HK's A3 long-term issuer
rating, which Moody's assigned on 16 December 2019.
While the MTN programs and notes issued are supported by keepwell deeds
and asset purchase deeds provided by China Cinda AMC, they are fully
and unconditionally guaranteed by Cinda HK. The guarantees represent
an unsubordinated and unsecured obligation of Cinda HK. As such,
obligations under the guarantee rank pari passu with Cinda HK's existing
and future unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.
Given that Moody's has assigned an A3 issuer rating to Cinda HK,
Moody's has positioned these backed senior unsecured program and note
ratings in line with the A3 long-term issuer rating of Cinda HK.
In addition, the stable outlooks of China Cinda Finance (2014) Limited,
China Cinda Finance (2015) I Limited and China Cinda Finance (2017) I
Limited are in line with that of Cinda HK.
Cinda HK's A3 long-term issuer rating incorporates the company's
(1) BCA of ba1, and (2) a four-notch uplift, based
on Moody's expectation of a very high level of indirect support
from the Chinese government (A1 stable) via its parent, China Cinda
AMC, in times of stress, as well as its high dependence on
the Chinese government. Please refer to the press release of Cinda
HK for more details at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PR_413970.
What Could Change the Rating — Up/Down
The notes and MTN programs are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed
by Cinda HK. The factors that can cause Cinda HK's ratings to be
upgraded and downgraded will also drive these MTN program and note ratings.
Moody's could upgrade Cinda HK's BCA if the company (1) significantly
strengthens its capitalization, such that its consolidated TCE to
RWA ratio increases materially, (2) improves its profitability,
and (3) reduces its exposure to risky investments.
The ratings of Cinda HK are aligned with the ratings of China Cinda AMC.
Consequently, any downgrade of China Cinda AMC's ratings would likely
result in a downgrade of Cinda HK's ratings.
Moody's could also downgrade the ratings of Cinda HK if there are
signs showing (1) weakening liquidity and capital support from the parent,
(2) the declining importance of Cinda HK to China Cinda AMC's core
business, (3) a significant shareholding reduction by the parent,
or (4) weakening government support to China Cinda AMC or Cinda HK.
Moody's could downgrade Cinda HK's BCA if the company's (1)
asset quality deteriorates significantly, or (2) its TCE weakens
due to sequential losses. A material weakening in Nanyang Commercial
Bank, Ltd.'s (A3 stable, BCA baa2) credit profile could
also lead to a downgrade in Cinda HK's BCA.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Hong Kong, China Cinda (HK) Holdings Company Limited
reported total assets of HKD597 billion at the end of December 2018.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:
Issuer: China Cinda Finance (2014) limited
BACKED senior unsecured local currency long-term note rating
upgraded to A3 from Baa1
Outlook is stable
Issuer: China Cinda Finance (2015) I Limited
BACKED senior unsecured local currency long-term note ratings
upgraded to A3 from Baa1
BACKED senior unsecured long-term local currency MTN program
rating upgraded to (P)A3 from (P)Baa1
BACKED senior unsecured short-term local currency MTN program
rating affirmed at (P)P-2
Outlook is stable
Issuer: China Cinda Finance (2017) I Limited
BACKED senior unsecured local currency long-term note ratings
upgraded to A3 from Baa1
BACKED senior unsecured long-term local currency MTN program
rating upgraded to (P)A3 from (P)Baa1
BACKED senior unsecured short-term local currency MTN program
rating affirmed at (P)P-2
Outlook is stable
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless
noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s)
generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of
its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com
for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the
ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's
Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
